Mac n' cheese lovers in the Dutchess County area may be feeling a little, well, not so gouda these days, perhaps a little bleu, as a popular restaurant known for their extensive mac n' cheese offerings has announced that they have officially closed the doors to their Wappingers Falls location. The restaurant itself, as well as the equipment inside are for sale, and some might say the 'pasta-abilities' for the former location are endless. They did though, share some pretty exciting news and updates about their Middletown location.

WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO