NC State’s Berkoff, Stokowski Named ACC Swimmers of the Week
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – NC State’s Kacper Stokowski was selected as the ACC Men’s Swimmer of the Week while Georgia Tech’s Ruben Lechuga earned his second ACC Men’s Diver of the Week award. NC State swept the women’s honors with Katharine Berkoff earning ACC Women’s Swimmer of the Week and Helene Synnott being named ACC Women’s Diver of the Week.
