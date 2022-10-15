ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
swimswam.com

NC State’s Berkoff, Stokowski Named ACC Swimmers of the Week

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – NC State’s Kacper Stokowski was selected as the ACC Men’s Swimmer of the Week while Georgia Tech’s Ruben Lechuga earned his second ACC Men’s Diver of the Week award. NC State swept the women’s honors with Katharine Berkoff earning ACC Women’s Swimmer of the Week and Helene Synnott being named ACC Women’s Diver of the Week.
swimswam.com

5-Time All-American Anna-Julia Kutsch Retires Before Senior Season at Tennessee

Five-time All American Anna-Julia Kutsch has retired from competitive swimming ahead of her senior year at the University of Tennessee. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Five-time All American Anna-Julia Kutsch has retired from competitive swimming ahead of her senior year at the University of Tennessee. Kutsch transferred to Tennessee...
