This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET’s collection of news, tips and advice around Apple’s most popular product. Upgrading to the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max would require a brand new step for many clients: Instead of shifting your SIM card from a earlier iPhone into the brand new one, you may seemingly have to arrange an eSIM as an alternative. When Apple introduced the iPhone 14 line at its September occasion, the corporate revealed that US fashions is not going to have the bodily SIM card tray that has been generally used throughout the cellphone trade. Internationally nonetheless, the iPhone 14 line will retain the SIM card tray for now.

10 HOURS AGO