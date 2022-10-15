Read full article on original website
Apple to Release iOS 16 Update Next Week With Fix for Excessive Copy and Paste Prompts and iPhone 14 Pro Issues
IOS 16 launched a brand new privateness function that requires apps to obtain a person’s permission earlier than accessing their iPhone’s clipboard to stick textual content from different apps, however some customers have skilled a problem that causes the immediate to seem excessively. According to The Wall Street...
Apple’s newest iPad embraces a fresh design, USB-C, and 5G
The entry-level iPad has been lengthy overdue for a design overhaul. In 2022, Apple is lastly making that doable with the Tenth-generation iPad. The design is harking back to the most recent iPad Air, with an all-metal enclosure, flat sides, and symmetrical bezels on all sides. The better part? The...
Upgrading to Apple’s iPhone 14 Isn’t as Simple as Swapping in Your SIM Card
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET’s collection of news, tips and advice around Apple’s most popular product. Upgrading to the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max would require a brand new step for many clients: Instead of shifting your SIM card from a earlier iPhone into the brand new one, you may seemingly have to arrange an eSIM as an alternative. When Apple introduced the iPhone 14 line at its September occasion, the corporate revealed that US fashions is not going to have the bodily SIM card tray that has been generally used throughout the cellphone trade. Internationally nonetheless, the iPhone 14 line will retain the SIM card tray for now.
iPhone 14 Pro needs an option to take non-RAW 48MP photos
IPhone 14 Pro comes with a 48-megapixel wide-angle rear lens for the primary time on an iPhone. It’s the primary improve in megapixels because the iPhone 6s in 2015, which got here with a 12-megapixel rear digicam. However, the one technique to take a 48MP picture with iPhone 14 Pro is to make use of ProRAW or third-party apps – however I want I may take compressed 48MP pictures utilizing Apple’s Camera app.
More Apple apps coming to Windows 11, plus new Microsoft Surface devices
Sharing photographs between iOS and Windows gadgets will quickly be a lot simpler, plus the newest vary of Microsoft Surface PCs is almost right here. File and photograph administration for anybody who owns a number of gadgets throughout completely different manufacturers generally is a royal ache. Thankfully, each Apple and Microsoft appear to have an answer for PC customers with iOS cellular tech. Plus, a number of latest Surface bulletins got here within the type of the Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5, and Surface Studio 2+.
10th-Gen iPad Features Apple’s First-Ever Landscape Camera Design on an iPad
The new, 10th-generation iPad is the first-ever iPad mannequin to function a panorama front-facing digicam orientation. As anticipated according to rumors, the brand new iPad’s front-facing digicam is now situated in the midst of the proper bezel of the gadget. This implies that when held in panorama or related to equipment just like the Magic Keyboard Folio, the digicam is straight within the middle of a consumer’s eyeline. From Apple’s press launch:
Apple’s Continuity Camera mount from Belkin now available ahead of macOS Ventura release
The first time Apple confirmed off its Continuity Camera in iOS 16 and macOS Ventura at WWDC, it used a particular mount from Belkin to mount iPhone to the highest of your Mac’s show. Now forward of macOS Ventura launching on October 24, Apple has began promoting the slim Belkin mount.
Apple removes headphone jack from new 10th generation iPad
AppleInsider could earn an affiliate fee on purchases made by way of hyperlinks on our web site. The new tenth era iPad now requires both wi-fi headphones, or using a USB-C adapter because it turns into the newest machine to lose the well-known 3.5mm headphone connector. Completing the method it...
Apple Announces New tvOS 16 Features Coming Later This Year
In addition to unveiling a new Apple TV 4K with an A15 Bionic chip and extra, Apple at present previewed a number of new Siri-related options coming to the Apple TV in a tvOS 16 replace later this 12 months. It seems that a minimum of just a few of the options are enabled within the tvOS 16.1 Release Candidate made accessible earlier at present, whereas some would possibly arrive with tvOS 16.2.
Pixel 7 Pro vs. iPhone 14 Pro: Which Phone Camera Is Better?
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET’s collection of news, tips and advice around Apple’s most popular product. Google’s Pixel 7 Pro has a superb triple-camera setup that is already critically impressed me, alongside the telephone’s slick new design and streamlined Android 13 software program. But the competitors is fierce, with Apple’s newest iPhone 14 Pro additionally packing some potent specs and a set of cameras that may take actually excellent photos.
iPadOS 16 With Stage Manager, Weather App, and More to Be Available on October 24
Apple at the moment introduced that iPadOS 16 will likely be obtainable on October 24 for all appropriate iPad fashions, bringing the Weather app, Stage Manager, and extra to iPad customers. Unlike in previous years, this yr’s iPadOS and iOS updates weren’t launched concurrently. Instead, Apple determined to...
Google Is “Doubling Down” On Pixel Phones & Its Own Hardware
According to a brand new report by The Information, Google is “doubling down” on Pixel telephones and its personal {hardware}. The report says that Google is “moving product development and software engineering staff working on features for non-Google hardware to work on Google-branded devices”. Google is...
New Practical Apps Free For Android and iOS
This week you’ll be able to rely on a Photo and Video Editor, an utility the place you’ll be able to specify and suggest all of your concepts to those that embellish the display of their smartphone or pill. With so many apps out there in Google and...
Apple’s Daily Cash Savings & Key Sharing are in iOS 16.1
AppleInsider might earn an affiliate fee on purchases made by hyperlinks on our web site. The most up-to-date developer launch of iOS 16.1 consists of particulars for a number of delayed options it incorporates, starting from the Daily Cash saving and Wallet key sharing to Apple Fitness+ enhancements. “Savings account...
How to record a phone call on an iPhone
Are you looking for a technique to file your telephone calls on an iPhone name, say, for an interview? Unfortunately, there’s no native characteristic or app that means that you can do this in a simple method given the potential authorized repercussions Apple may face. Thankfully, although, there are just a few methods to get round that impediment.
Foneazy Unlockit Android New Release: One-Click FRP Bypass for All Samsung Models!
NEW YORK, N.Y., Oct. 17, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Established in 2020, Foneazy Studio, a flourishing software program firm that gives a particular resolution in your smartphone points, releases Unlockit Android – a aggressive resolution for Samsung FRP caught points. With Unlockit Android 3.0.0, you may bypass Google...
Apple VR Gloves Patent was Authorized and May Feature Multiple Motion Sensors
It might by no means cease at a station. Still, the patent filings supply an unprecedented understanding of the ideas whereas inserting them towards radical change. Some patent concepts would by no means make it into precise delivery. Howbeit, buying patents set off collectively to an unknown island. The iPhone maker Apple is popularly recognized for submitting a number of patents that might by no means go to make showroom listings.
Buy your new iPhone 14 Pro from Verizon and get $1000 when you trade in your old one
There are some ways to get an iPhone 14 Pro, however not many may internet you a brand new machine totally free. Verizon will at present provide you with as much as $1000 off a brand new iPhone 14 Pro while you commerce in your previous machine. Given that the iPhone 14 Pro prices $999, we’ll do some fast maths – $1000 is certainly greater than $999, which appears like a free cellphone to us. This quantity will rely solely on what iPhone or previous machine you commerce in, though we acquired good costs for 2-year-old gadgets. Just guarantee it is in good situation – damaged gadgets will definitely not get you as a lot as $1000.
Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro Review: Bigger, Better, And Bolder
Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro is a giant refresh on what’s arguably the best-selling wearable health tracker collection on the planet. Xiaomi’s good bands are synonymous with health trackers for fairly a while now. And for good cause, they’ve the correct options, vivid colourful shows, and are priced extraordinarily effectively. Oh and Xiaomi’s Mi Fitness app is nearly as good as issues can get within the Android world. Let’s dive into the assessment to see if the brand new options on the Smart Band 7 Pro are worthy of your hard-earned money.
Best Google Pixel Watch Bands You Can Buy
With the Pixel Watch now formally accessible you may be questioning what among the greatest bands are. Or whether or not or not there are any accessible choices outdoors of Google’s personal retailer. For the time being, the one official choices come from Google. Though that ought to change with time. Interestingly sufficient although, there are some third-party choices popping up on Amazon.
