Improperly installed car battery by dealership to blame in a fatal wreck that killed mother according to court documentshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston man suing Whataburger over food poisoning; seeks at least $200khoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Alexander Hamilton is the latest to endorse Beto for Texas Gov.Ash JurbergTexas State
Shane McKinney, a cyclist, and father, was honored with a 'Ghost Bike' after being killed by a fleeing motoristhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Missing Texas Teen Arrested after Body Found in TrunkLarry LeaseHumble, TX
Mother of deputy killer Robert Solis' 3 children tells jurors he's a 'typical psychopath'
The man convicted of murdering beloved Harris County Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal is now on suicide watch, the judge in the trial said, as the sentencing phase continues.
Click2Houston.com
Man who went on crime spree gets life sentence without parole for deadly 2015 carjacking in Spring: DA
HOUSTON – A Houston man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for capital murder for killing a 28-year-old man during a carjacking in Spring in 2015, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Tuesday. “The capital murder of Michael Aldana during a carjacking was part of...
Former Pct. 4 deputy accused of stealing from Vietnamese businesses indicted on 3 charges
Bobby Joe Espinosa is accused of wearing his Pct. 4 uniform while disconnecting security cameras, stealing money from registers and tip jars, and prying open game machines.
Cause of death released for Humble mother found dead in car trunk in Nebraska
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The missing Humble mother who was found dead in the trunk of a car in Nebraska died from strangulation and blunt force trauma, according to a report from the Harris County Sheriff's Office. Michelle Roenz was found dead by Nebraska law enforcement after her son,...
californiaexaminer.net
Human Teeth, Blood Discovered In Humble House After Adolescent, Mom Disappeared, Docs Say
After a car pursuit in Nebraska, the corpse of the teen’s mother was discovered in the trunk. He has been charged with unlawful use of a vehicle, and the investigation is ongoing. Both 17-year-old Tyler Roenz and his 49-year-old mother, Michelle, went missing from a Humble neighborhood late Thursday...
Dep. Sandeep Dhaliwal trial: Jury finds man who defended himself guilty of capital murder
It took just 25 minutes for jurors to find the man on trial for killing Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal guilty. The punishment phase opened with a stunning remark.
Click2Houston.com
Robert Solis trial: Man accused of killing Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal found guilty of capital murder
HOUSTON, Texas – The jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a man accused in the fatal shooting of a Harris County Sheriff’s deputy. Robert Solis has been found guilty. Monday’s conviction comes more than three years after Solis was first arrested and charged with capital...
Man accused of killing two people inside Alief restaurant charged with capital murder
HOUSTON — A man accused of shooting and killing two men inside a Vietnamese restaurant in Houston's Asiatown has been charged with capital murder. Bich Xuan Dang, 49, was arrested Sunday while two other suspects remain on the run. Houston police said Dang and two other men walked into Tai Loi Restaurant on Oct. 5 and opened fire.
Disturbance between brothers leads to shooting in NE Harris County, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A person is in serious condition after a shooting in northeast Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The shooting was reported by Gonzalez just before 8 a.m. Monday on Gladden Drive which is between Beaumont Highway and the Crosby Freeway. Gonzalez said the shooting...
Houston-area child fatally stabbed; sheriff says mother detained
TOMBALL, Texas — A 5-year-old Texas child was fatally stabbed Sunday, and the girl’s mother has been detained, authorities said. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the girl was allegedly cut or stabbed at Spring Creek Park in Tomball, a suburb northwest of Houston, KTRK-TV reported. Gonzalez...
Improperly installed car battery by dealership to blame in a fatal wreck that killed mother according to court documents
A lawsuit has been filed against a Houston car dealer by a daughter whose mother was tragically killed when her car stalled out on I-45 and was subsequently rear-ended by a tractor-trailer. The lawsuit claims the dealership improperly installed the wrong car battery.
fox26houston.com
Court documents reveal bloody scene in Humble where mother, son went missing, later found in Nebraska
HOUSTON - Court documents are providing some new information after a son and mother went missing and were later found in Nebraska with the mother dead. 17-year-old Tyler Roenz and his mother, 40-year-old Michelle Roenz, were reported missing last week from Humble. PREVIOUS STORY: Clear Alert issued for missing mother,...
Man and woman posing as a fake business scam newly-relocated retired couple out of thousands
The couple said it's because of genuine Texas hospitality that two people were able to con them out of $3,000 worth of kitchen upgrades that would never be installed.
californiaexaminer.net
Sheriff’s Office: Mother Fatally Stabbed 5-year-old Girl
On Sunday afternoon, a woman confessed to stabbing her 5-year-old daughter to death before bringing her corpse to a Tomball hospital. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said that the girl had suffered one fatal “incision” to the neck. According to Harris County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Ben Beall,...
Houston man suing Whataburger over food poisoning; seeks at least $200k
A Harris County man is asking for at least $200,000 after he claims that the popular fast food franchise, Whataburger gave him food poisoning. Whataburger located 2429 Gessner Rd in Houstonhoustonstringer.com.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
Amber Alert: Houston-area family of 8, including 5 children, disappear, prompting statewide search
Your phone may have gotten the push notification Tuesday afternoon showing just a Houston Amber Alert with just a Louisiana license plate number. Deputies with the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable’s Office have elaborated on the alert concerning five children who, along with three adult members of their family, disappeared.
navasotanews.com
Plantersville man given 20 year prison sentence for Continuous Domestic Violence
A Grimes County man is heading to prison for two decades for continuous assaults against two women. A judge handed 42 year old Charles Joshua Raines of Plantersville a 20 year sentence, the maximum for the Continuous Assault Family Violence charges he faced. The incidents took place in 2015 and...
Click2Houston.com
$47,000 worth of guns, ammunition stolen by 2 burglary suspects at NE Houston business, police say
HOUSTON – Several guns and ammunition are now in the hands of criminals following a burglary at a northeast Houston business on Sept. 25, according to the Houston Police Department. The burglary was reported at 9:23 a.m. at the business located in the 5400 block of Kelley Street. Police...
Blood, teeth found in home after teen, mother went missing in Texas, according to court records
HUMBLE, Texas — Blood, teeth and items in unexpected places were found in a house after a teenager and his mother were reported missing in Humble, Texas, according to court records. According to KPRC, the Nebraska State Patrol found Michelle Roenz’s body inside a car trunk Friday night and...
HipHopDX.com
Z-Ro Arrested On Gun Charge Following Traffic Stop In Houston
Houston, TX – Z-Ro is currently being held in the Harris County Jail after police discovered a weapon in his car during a traffic stop in his native Houston. In a post to his official Facebook account on Friday (October 14), Harris County Constable Mark Herman revealed that the rapper, born Joseph McVey, had been pulled over in the 7500 block of N Sam Houston Pkwy W. Z-Ro, who is a convicted felon, immediately identified himself and informed the arresting officers that he was in possession of a firearm.
