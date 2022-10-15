ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

californiaexaminer.net

Sheriff’s Office: Mother Fatally Stabbed 5-year-old Girl

On Sunday afternoon, a woman confessed to stabbing her 5-year-old daughter to death before bringing her corpse to a Tomball hospital. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said that the girl had suffered one fatal “incision” to the neck. According to Harris County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Ben Beall,...
TOMBALL, TX
HipHopDX.com

Z-Ro Arrested On Gun Charge Following Traffic Stop In Houston

Houston, TX – Z-Ro is currently being held in the Harris County Jail after police discovered a weapon in his car during a traffic stop in his native Houston. In a post to his official Facebook account on Friday (October 14), Harris County Constable Mark Herman revealed that the rapper, born Joseph McVey, had been pulled over in the 7500 block of N Sam Houston Pkwy W. Z-Ro, who is a convicted felon, immediately identified himself and informed the arresting officers that he was in possession of a firearm.
HOUSTON, TX

