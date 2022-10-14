ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

Overstock’s Having a Massive Sale on Furniture and Decor — Here Are 10 Deals You Should Snag Now

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Fall is when we go all-in on coziness. And although the season is already here, there are still great deals on cozy essentials (and more!) that will enhance your space and make you want to spend a little more time at home out of the cold.
SHOPPING
The Independent

5 best washing machines that make washing your clothes affordable and efficient

How lucky we are to have washing machines. These labour-saving appliances have been common in UK homes since the middle of the 20th century. Washing machines may be close to ubiquitous, but many have been kitted out with new features in recent years. Some can be connected to a smartphone to enable remote operation and other advanced features, and many are now equipped with eco settings that limit the energy or water used in each wash. Even more important than newfangled features are a washing machine’s key performance specifications, including its capacity and energy rating. Before you buy a washing...
LIFESTYLE
daystech.org

ZAGG protection for your new Google Pixel devices

If you’ve simply picked up a brand new Pixel machine, the chances are you’re going to need safety. One of the numerous choices out there to attain that is ZAGG, they provide circumstances and display protectors throughout the Pixel vary. Their vary additionally covers an enormous vary of telephones, charging choices and circumstances.
CELL PHONES
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Bare Living Room is Transformed with a Totally Unique IKEA BILLY Bookcase Hack

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Sometimes, older apartments and houses have good bones (moulding, fireplaces, light fixtures, banisters, you name it), but those features fall flat due to poor past design choices. That was the case for Selma Chatto’s house (aka @chateauchatto), especially in the living room. Although one of the walls had a nice marble fireplace with an ornate surround, it felt a bit lackluster in the space — like it needed more oomph.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Yahoo!

These game-changing gadgets make life with pets a whole lot easier

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. This content is created by a 3rd party partner for Yahoo. Pets bring endless love and joy into our lives, but it’s no secret that they can make a mess of the house pretty quickly. Whether you’re a cat or dog owner, you probably find animal fur everywhere in your house. Luckily, these five tools give you everything you need to keep up with the shedding.
PETS
daystech.org

Pinterest’s new measurement tool takes on Apple’s data changes

Pinterest is releasing a brand new advert product, a conversion API, making it the newest cell app to launch new tech for monitoring advert efficiency after Apple’s privacy changes final 12 months made it tougher to measure advert campaigns. Pinterest made the announcement at present about its conversion API...
INTERNET
The Independent

9 best bath towels that are wonderfully soft and quick to dry

One of the best things about staying in a swish hotel is stepping out of the shower into a large, fluffy towel. Yet at home, we often stick to the same threadbare ones we’ve used for years, rather than making an easy and affordable swap that will upgrade even the briefest bath.If your towels are looking a little worse for wear, feel rough to touch or are no longer drying you properly, it’s probably time to treat yourself to a new one. Which one you choose largely comes down to personal preference. If you live in a busy household and...
LIFESTYLE
daystech.org

Swann AllSecure650 Security Camera system – Designed for functionality in nearly any setting

We’ve reviewed various Swann safety digicam choices at Ausdroid up to now. The mains powered Spotlight Outdoor safety digicam, Wi-Fi Xtreem and even the NVR safety system. They’ve all been good for the value vary however have a typical situation, they’re reliant on energy and the Internet for performance. The AllSecure650 is an all-in-one safety digicam system that covers that, in addition to different wants for safety digicam programs together with continued protection in an influence outage.
ELECTRONICS
daystech.org

Top 10 trending phones of week 41

The high 3 in our trending chart in week 41 are the identical as final week, the Google Pixel 7 Pro main from the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max and the Xiaomi 12T Pro. The vanilla Pixel 7 conceded its fourth place to the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, although, and now finds itself fifth.
CELL PHONES
daystech.org

Google AI voice assistant in new Toyota, Lexus vehicles in 2023

VIEW GALLERY – 2 IMAGES. As a part of the Toyota Audio Multimedia and Lexus Interface infotainment techniques, Google and Toyota each hope they’re in a position to maintain drivers hands-free and centered on the highway. Even although an Internet connection is not required, the Toyota Voice Assistant’s...
TECHNOLOGY
daystech.org

No ETA yet for eSIM on Boost Mobile Australia

We checked in with Boost Mobile to seek out out if they’ll have eSIM performance quickly and the information is just not nice. A spokesperson advised us that:. “Boost doesn’t currently have eSIM capability yet. However we are working on it as we know its something our customers are interested in.”
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy