ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
daystech.org

China Locks Down Almost 1 Million People Near iPhone Factory

The iPhone manufacturing hub of Zhengzhou locked down one in every of its most-populated districts to tame a virus flareup. The iPhone manufacturing hub of Zhengzhou locked down one in every of its most-populated districts to tame a virus flareup, with creeping restrictions all through China underscoring the fixed risk of disruption firms face whereas the nation sticks to Covid Zero.
daystech.org

Developer reveals how Apple blocks Taiwan flag emoji in China | Taiwan News

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An American software program developer on Monday revealed how Apple selectively blocks the Taiwanese flag emoji on its units particularly situated in China. As early as 2018, customers of Apple units in China seen that after the discharge of iOS 9.0, the Taiwan flag emoji...
daystech.org

Stability AI, proponent of hands-off AI image generation, gets a $1 billion valuation

Stability AI, the corporate behind fashionable text-to-image AI program Stable Diffusion, has raised new funding that values the corporate at round $1 billion (in accordance with a report from Bloomberg citing a “person familiar with the matter”). It’s a big validation of the corporate’s strategy to AI improvement, which, in distinction to incumbents like OpenAI and Google, focuses on open-source fashions that anybody can use with out oversight.
daystech.org

Mobile phone requirement for mHealth in Africa could exclude the most vulnerable

A “digital transformation” is required throughout Africa earlier than cellular well being (mHealth) measures may be efficiently carried out, in keeping with a examine printed at present in eLife. The examine reveals that ladies, the aged, these in rural areas and people residing in poverty are much less...
daystech.org

Austrailian Healthtech Leader Analise.ai Releases Next-Generation CT Brain AI Solution for Clinical Use

October 18, 2022 — Global medical imaging AI chief annalise.aiintroduced that its newest product launch, an AI-enabled software-as-a-medical system (SaMD) decision-support resolution for non-contrast CT mind research is now clinically out there in Australia, New Zealand and the UK. Annalise Enterprise CTB (Annalise CTB) is essentially the most clinically...
Reuters

Investor Elliott takes stake in Germany's Fresenius - source

FRANKFURT, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Elliott Investment Management has taken a stake in Fresenius SE (FREG.DE), a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday, sparking speculation the activist investor might push for a break up of the diversified healthcare company.

Comments / 0

Community Policy