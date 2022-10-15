Read full article on original website
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
Russia-Ukraine war live: hundreds of thousands without water or power; Russia warns of battle for Kherson in ‘very near future’
Russian president says four Ukrainian regions occupied by Russia will be put under martial law
Biden to announce emergency oil sales to prevent price spikes
WASHINGTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will announce a plan on Wednesday to sell off the last portion of his release from the nation's emergency oil reserve by year's end and detail a strategy to refill the stockpile when prices drop, administration officials said.
China Locks Down Almost 1 Million People Near iPhone Factory
The iPhone manufacturing hub of Zhengzhou locked down one in every of its most-populated districts to tame a virus flareup. The iPhone manufacturing hub of Zhengzhou locked down one in every of its most-populated districts to tame a virus flareup, with creeping restrictions all through China underscoring the fixed risk of disruption firms face whereas the nation sticks to Covid Zero.
Developer reveals how Apple blocks Taiwan flag emoji in China | Taiwan News
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An American software program developer on Monday revealed how Apple selectively blocks the Taiwanese flag emoji on its units particularly situated in China. As early as 2018, customers of Apple units in China seen that after the discharge of iOS 9.0, the Taiwan flag emoji...
U.S. stocks price in recession risk more than other assets, says Citi
Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. equities have priced in the most recession risk compared with other assets, Citigroup researchers said, warning that was not enough as further losses loom in the wake of an "unusual" time for economies.
Stability AI, proponent of hands-off AI image generation, gets a $1 billion valuation
Stability AI, the corporate behind fashionable text-to-image AI program Stable Diffusion, has raised new funding that values the corporate at round $1 billion (in accordance with a report from Bloomberg citing a “person familiar with the matter”). It’s a big validation of the corporate’s strategy to AI improvement, which, in distinction to incumbents like OpenAI and Google, focuses on open-source fashions that anybody can use with out oversight.
Mobile phone requirement for mHealth in Africa could exclude the most vulnerable
A “digital transformation” is required throughout Africa earlier than cellular well being (mHealth) measures may be efficiently carried out, in keeping with a examine printed at present in eLife. The examine reveals that ladies, the aged, these in rural areas and people residing in poverty are much less...
Austrailian Healthtech Leader Analise.ai Releases Next-Generation CT Brain AI Solution for Clinical Use
October 18, 2022 — Global medical imaging AI chief annalise.aiintroduced that its newest product launch, an AI-enabled software-as-a-medical system (SaMD) decision-support resolution for non-contrast CT mind research is now clinically out there in Australia, New Zealand and the UK. Annalise Enterprise CTB (Annalise CTB) is essentially the most clinically...
Investor Elliott takes stake in Germany's Fresenius - source
FRANKFURT, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Elliott Investment Management has taken a stake in Fresenius SE (FREG.DE), a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday, sparking speculation the activist investor might push for a break up of the diversified healthcare company.
