No. 12 Longmeadow girls volleyball sweeps No. 11 Amherst, 3-0
LONGMEADOW --- In their final game of the regular season, No. 12 Longmeadow girls’ volleyball swept Amherst 3-0 on Tuesday.
Scoreboard: Longmeadow field hockey clinches league title in 4-1 win over Agawam & more
Coach Ann Simons earned career win No. 550 on Monday, and a day later, Longmeadow field hockey clinched the league title when the Lancers defeated Agawam 4-1 on Tuesday afternoon.
Longmeadow’s Ryan Downes dominates in WMass D-I golf championship, while Northampton’s Galen Fowles also impresses
LONGMEADOW -- The Western Mass. Division I Golf Championships teed off Monday morning at the Franconia Golf Course. Longmeadow’s Ryan Downes played well through his 18 holes to finish 1st with a 66 on the par-71 course.
Meghan Bowen notches 100th career point, No. 7 Westfield field hockey defeats Southwick in Valley League matchup
Monday was quite the day for the Westfield field hockey team.
Scoreboard: Six goals scored between Monson and Northampton girls soccer & more
A second-half battle led to six goals combined for Monson and Northampton girls soccer, as their match on Tuesday ended in a 3-3 draw.
The Westfield News Scoreboard: Mounties deal Bombers 3-1 defeat & more
10-18-22 Westfield High vs Monument Mountain Regional Boys Varsity Soccer BOYS SOCCER.
Scoreboard: Mohawk boys and girls cross country defeats Easthampton and Hopkins & more
Mohawk Trail's boys and girls cross country team took first place in its tri-meet on Tuesday, as the boys defeated Hopkins 22-33 and Easthampton 17-42, and Easthampton bested Hopkins 20-37.
Scores level between No. 11 East Longmeadow and No. 5 Longmeadow boys soccer, 2-2 after late penalty
LONGMEADOW – A late penalty salvaged a draw for No. 11 East Longmeadow boys soccer against their crosstown rival No. 5 Longmeadow on Monday evening, 2-2.
Western Mass. Boys Soccer Top 20: Ludlow takes top spot, Pope Francis moves into top-five
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning.
Westfield Tech freshman Dan O’Connor misses state cut by one stroke; Tigers claim seventh at D3 golf sectionals
WILBRAHAM – One day after finishing seventh at the Division 3 sectional championships at Wilbraham Country Club, Westfield Technical Academy High School golf coach Bob Eak reflected on his team’s outing. Six Westfield Tech golfers – freshman Dan O’Connor, junior Deven Werbiskis, and sophomores Cyler Sgroi, Andrew Reed,...
Ethan Beauchemin shoots two-under 70, earns medalist honors at D-II Western Mass. while Belchertown finishes first as team
SOUTHWICK — Palmer’s Ethan Beauchemin was amongst one of the first foursomes to wrap up and turn in their scorecards during the Division II Western Massachusetts golf championships at The Ranch Golf Club on Tuesday.
HS Football: Who’s lighting it up? Receiving stats leaders through Week 6
The following stats have been accumulated through Oct. 17. If any stats are missing, please send them to gcote@masslive.com. Northampton quarterback Ben Sledzieski made a statement in the Blue Devils’ 38-28 win over East Longmeadow last Friday.
Springfield Thunderbirds head to Laval Rocket for first road series of season
SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield Thunderbirds (0-2-0-0) will look to garner their first victory of the new season when they begin a three-game road swing north of the border on Wednesday night against the Laval Rocket (0-1-1-0) at Place Bell. Puck drop is slated for 7:00 p.m. inside the building that housed three unforgettable games in the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals.
Westfield High School counselors bring college fair to several area schools
WESTFIELD — The Westfield High School Counseling Department is again taking the lead on bringing 100 colleges and universities to Westfield High School and to 12 other schools in the region Oct. 24-28. Guidance counselor Merylin Asselin, a former college admissions officer, said she began the college fair 12 years ago with 50 colleges visiting three area schools.
Former Westfield School Committee member selected as mid-term replacement
WESTFIELD — With a strong showing of candidates offering to fill the School Committee seat of Ramon Diaz Jr., who resigned in August after 10 years of service, a joint meeting of the School Committee and City Council voted in favor of Michael Tirrell, a former member who now chairs the Parks and Recreation Commission.
Live Wire: Lloyd Cole will play Easthampton benefit show
Lloyd Cole will play a special solo concert to benefit the restoration of Old Town Hall in Easthampton on Nov. 5 from 6 to 9 p.m. The renowned singer-songwriter, who first became known through his work with British band Lloyd Cole and the Commotions in the 1980s moved to Western Massachusetts two decades ago to raise his family. He continues to make music, having just released “Guesswork.”
Smith College union ‘at a breaking point’ with understaffing
Smith College housekeeper Meg Kennedy was at the end of her rope. She was already tasked with cleaning a four-story residence hall, her primary responsibility. The 120-year-old brick manor was expected to take the bulk of an eight-hour shift to tidy. But with the housekeeping staff already stretched thin, a...
See all homes sold in Hampden County, Oct 9 to Oct 15
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampden County reported from Oct 9 to Oct 15. There were 148 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 918-square-foot home on Longmeadow Street in Longmeadow that sold for $270,000.
In technical move, Holyoke’s Morgan Full Service Community School back under district’s control
HOLYOKE — The state education board removed the “chronically underperforming” designation from Morgan Full-Service Community School, placing it back under the city’s school district, which has been in receivership for about seven years. In a letter dated Sept. 26, Jeffrey C. Riley, commissioner of Elementary and...
Reacting to MCAS results, Westfield Superintendent says the future of education is not standardized testing
WESTFIELD — Superintendent of Schools Stefan J. Czaporowski said the future of education is not in standardized testing and he would rather focus on how students apply their learning to real-world applications. “We have been impacted more,” he said about the influence on the pandemic on student learning. “To...
