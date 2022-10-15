Lloyd Cole will play a special solo concert to benefit the restoration of Old Town Hall in Easthampton on Nov. 5 from 6 to 9 p.m. The renowned singer-songwriter, who first became known through his work with British band Lloyd Cole and the Commotions in the 1980s moved to Western Massachusetts two decades ago to raise his family. He continues to make music, having just released “Guesswork.”

