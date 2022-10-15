Read full article on original website
louisianaradionetwork.com
Bogalusa concerned after fatal shooting causes panic at Homecoming game
Officials in Bogalusa, in Washington Parish, are concerned with the recent increase in violence in their small town. Last Friday night a gunfight erupted outside Bogalusa High School’s Homecoming game; forcing the game to be ended early. Bogalusa Police Chief Kendall Bullen says a 15-year-old triggerman was shot and killed, and he expects others to be arrested soon…
NOLA.com
Woman with gun forces 5 people into freezer during robbery on South Claiborne Avenue, NOPD says
A woman with a gun forced five people into the freezer of a business on South Claiborne Avenue before robbing the place, New Orleans police said. The armed robbery was reported to police at 8:12 p.m. Monday in the 2800 block of South Claiborne Avenue (map) in Central City. The block, which is between Toledano and Washington streets, has several fast food restaurants.
fox8live.com
5 forced into McDonald’s freezer at gunpoint by female burglar in New Orleans, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating two business break-ins that happened a few blocks apart Monday (Oct. 17) night. First, police say a woman with a handgun barged into the Mcdonald’s on S. Claiborne avenue, went behind the counter, and forced five people into a freezer just after 8 p.m.
NOLA.com
2 teens shot while trying to burglarize cars in St. Roch, NOPD says; 1 dies at scene
Two teens were shot while attempting to burglarize vehicles early Tuesday at the edge of the St. Roch neighborhood, New Orleans police said. A 15-year-old was killed and a 14-year-old was taken to a hospital, police said. The shooting was reported to authorities at around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the...
Teen shot multiple times on Chef Menteur and America Street Sunday night
One man is in the hospital after being shot on Sunday night in New Orleans East.
NOLA.com
15-year-old shot while in vehicle on Chef Menteur Highway, New Orleans police say
A 15-year-old was shot Sunday night while traveling in a vehicle on Chef Menteur Highway, New Orleans police said. The shooting was reported to police around 8:40 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and America Street (map), which is at the edge of the Plum Orchard neighborhood.
fox8live.com
Bogalusa police seek 3 ‘persons of interest’ in football stadium shooting; slain teen identified
BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - The 15-year-old fatally shot Friday night in the stadium parking lot during Bogalusa High School’s homecoming football game was identified Monday (Oct. 17) as a known juvenile offender. Bogalusa Police chief Kendall Bullen said investigators believe 15-20 shots were fired between the teen and a...
WWL-TV
Victim of Bogalusa homecoming shooting was suspect in another shooting
“This is kids’ lives that are on the line. It’s their future,” Perrette said. “Their future relies on our community doing the right thing now.”
WANTED: CBD armed robbery suspect
According to the NOPD, the suspected person approached the victim in the 1000 block of Common Street.
fox8live.com
Rash of break-ins continue to plague New Orleans business owners
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A rash of burglaries along Freret Street left around a dozen uptown businesses feeling frustrated and violated. “It was a very uneasy feeling of violation for sure,” co-owner of Windowsill Pies Marielle Dupré said. Dupré said at first glance everything seemed normal, she thought...
NOLA.com
Two men killed in separate shootings ID'd by New Orleans coroner
Two men who were killed in shootings last week were identified Monday by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office as Jacquine Clark, 20, and McKinley Matthews, 44. Clark died in the 1400 block of Southlawn Boulevard Wednesday after multiple gunmen approached him and opened fire, striking him repeatedly, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Police were called to the scene at 8:46 p.m. and paramedics declared Clark dead.
WWL-TV
NOPD: Juvenile killed, 14-year-old injured in St. Roch neighborhood shooting
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a male juvenile dead and a 14-year-old injured overnight. Police say the shooting happened in the 3100 block of Frenchmen Street near Treasure Street around 12:30 a.m. Officers said they responded to a call of...
WDSU
Deputies arrest 2 suspects accused of fleeing law enforcement in a stolen vehicle
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office reports that deputies arrested two individuals after a stolen-car pursuit on Tuesday. According to officials, Authur Johnson, 23, of Harvey, and Tyren Fielder, 23, of New Orleans, are accused of refusing to stop at a traffic stop, which led to a short pursuit.
fox8live.com
Two juveniles shot while allegedly breaking into cars on Frenchman Street; 1 dead
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two juveniles were shot, one fatally, while they were allegedly burglarizing a car just after midnight on Tuesday (Oct. 18) morning, police say. The New Orleans Police Department says suspects opened fire on the two teens as they were attempting to break into a car in the 3100 block of Frechman Street around 12:30 a.m. One of the juveniles died and a 14-year-old was taken to a hospital, authorities say.
wbrz.com
Police: 15-year-old killed in apparent shootout outside Bogalusa homecoming football game
NEW ORLEANS - A 15-year-old boy was killed in an apparent shootout just outside the Bogalusa High homecoming football game Friday night. The Bogalusa Police Department told WWL-TV they responded to the shooting just outside the stadium during the fourth quarter. Officers found 18 to 20 fired rounds at the scene.
fox8live.com
Man arrested for home invasion with a knife in Slidell
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office made an arrest after a man reportedly barged into his neighbor’s house while armed with a knife. Deputies say at four this morning, John Holland forced his way inside a home, knocking another resident to the floor. While...
Woman killed in hit-and-run in New Orleans East, police search for driver
According to the NOPD, shortly after 8:10 p.m., police responded to the intersection of Crowder Boulevard and Chef Menteur Highway.
fox8live.com
Man shot in French Quarter after groups clash early Saturday, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 29-year-old man was shot during a clash between two groups in the French Quarter early Saturday morning (Oct. 15), New Orleans police said. The NOPD provided no information on the nature or severity of the man’s gunshot wound, reporting only that he was taken by private vehicle to seek hospital treatment.
NOPD searching for two missing teens
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police are searching for two missing teens and are asking for your help in finding them. 15-year-old Johani Morazan was last seen by her father leaving their home on Saturday, according to investigators. They say Johani has not been seen or heard from since then. Investigators have not revealed any other information at this time.
WDSU
New Orleans police investigating shooting in Lower Ninth Ward that left 1 man injured
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured in the Lower Ninth Ward around 1:58 p.m. on Saturday. According to reports, a man was shot on the 1200 block of Delery Street. The victim was transported to a local hospital via private...
