ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bogalusa, LA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
louisianaradionetwork.com

Bogalusa concerned after fatal shooting causes panic at Homecoming game

Officials in Bogalusa, in Washington Parish, are concerned with the recent increase in violence in their small town. Last Friday night a gunfight erupted outside Bogalusa High School’s Homecoming game; forcing the game to be ended early. Bogalusa Police Chief Kendall Bullen says a 15-year-old triggerman was shot and killed, and he expects others to be arrested soon…
BOGALUSA, LA
NOLA.com

Woman with gun forces 5 people into freezer during robbery on South Claiborne Avenue, NOPD says

A woman with a gun forced five people into the freezer of a business on South Claiborne Avenue before robbing the place, New Orleans police said. The armed robbery was reported to police at 8:12 p.m. Monday in the 2800 block of South Claiborne Avenue (map) in Central City. The block, which is between Toledano and Washington streets, has several fast food restaurants.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Rash of break-ins continue to plague New Orleans business owners

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A rash of burglaries along Freret Street left around a dozen uptown businesses feeling frustrated and violated. “It was a very uneasy feeling of violation for sure,” co-owner of Windowsill Pies Marielle Dupré said. Dupré said at first glance everything seemed normal, she thought...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Two men killed in separate shootings ID'd by New Orleans coroner

Two men who were killed in shootings last week were identified Monday by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office as Jacquine Clark, 20, and McKinley Matthews, 44. Clark died in the 1400 block of Southlawn Boulevard Wednesday after multiple gunmen approached him and opened fire, striking him repeatedly, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Police were called to the scene at 8:46 p.m. and paramedics declared Clark dead.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

NOPD: Juvenile killed, 14-year-old injured in St. Roch neighborhood shooting

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a male juvenile dead and a 14-year-old injured overnight. Police say the shooting happened in the 3100 block of Frenchmen Street near Treasure Street around 12:30 a.m. Officers said they responded to a call of...
fox8live.com

Two juveniles shot while allegedly breaking into cars on Frenchman Street; 1 dead

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two juveniles were shot, one fatally, while they were allegedly burglarizing a car just after midnight on Tuesday (Oct. 18) morning, police say. The New Orleans Police Department says suspects opened fire on the two teens as they were attempting to break into a car in the 3100 block of Frechman Street around 12:30 a.m. One of the juveniles died and a 14-year-old was taken to a hospital, authorities say.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Man arrested for home invasion with a knife in Slidell

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office made an arrest after a man reportedly barged into his neighbor’s house while armed with a knife. Deputies say at four this morning, John Holland forced his way inside a home, knocking another resident to the floor. While...
SLIDELL, LA
fox8live.com

Man shot in French Quarter after groups clash early Saturday, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 29-year-old man was shot during a clash between two groups in the French Quarter early Saturday morning (Oct. 15), New Orleans police said. The NOPD provided no information on the nature or severity of the man’s gunshot wound, reporting only that he was taken by private vehicle to seek hospital treatment.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

NOPD searching for two missing teens

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police are searching for two missing teens and are asking for your help in finding them. 15-year-old Johani Morazan was last seen by her father leaving their home on Saturday, according to investigators. They say Johani has not been seen or heard from since then. Investigators have not revealed any other information at this time.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy