Read full article on original website
Related
Business Insider
How to scan a QR code on your Android phone or tablet
To scan QR code on Android, open the Camera app and position the QR code within the frame. If that doesn't work, you can use the Google Lens feature in the Google Search app. Once you've scanned a QR code on your Android, you can open the URL or share it.
Digital Trends
Samsung’s One UI 5 launches with iOS 16’s coolest feature
Samsung has finally announced One UI 5, its take on Android 13. The company is focusing on improving the customizability of its operating system, refining its distinct design language, and adding some nice-to-have improvements as well. Samsung’s headlining feature here is lock screen customization. Although not exactly new to the...
daystech.org
Chromecast’s Android 12 update delivers a huge upgrade — with a big catch
The Chromecast with Google TV 4K is getting an incredible new characteristic from … Android 12? Yes, that may sound odd — Android 13 dropped in August, thoughts you — however one of many added options of this replace is nice for film-lovers and anybody who needs their streaming to look appropriate.
daystech.org
Google might soon let Android’s audio output switcher pick media playback from cast devices
Washington [US], October 17 (ANI): American tech large Google would possibly quickly begin letting customers decide from solid units when utilizing the audio output switcher on Android 13, reported GSM Arena. According to the outlet, the information was shared by Esper’s Mishaal Rahman. The output switcher, which was first launched...
daystech.org
Apple is working on an iPad docking accessory that allows it to function as a smart display
Apple has not but introduced, however a number of stories have indicated that new iPads will probably be launched this month. According to Bloomberg, Apple is on the lookout for new methods to get the iPad into the house. It goes to supply equipment that make the pill extra practical.
daystech.org
Apple Confirms More Problems For iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro Buyers
It is just not an excellent time to purchase any iPhone 14 mannequin. Apple’s new vary has been impacted by quite a few bugs at launch, with Apple releasing two emergency updates already. But the issues carry on coming. The newest points impression CarPlay cellphone calls and information migration,...
PC Magazine
One UI 5 Coming to Samsung Galaxy S22 Smartphones Soon
Sally Hyesoon Jeong, VP of Framework R&D Group, Mobile eXperience Business, introduces One UI 5. (Credit: Samsung) At its Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) this week, the company showed off(Opens in a new window) an updated version of its One UI mobile OS, coming soon to Galaxy S22 phones. One UI...
daystech.org
Razer portable Android Gaming Edge with Snapdragon G3x starts at $400
Razer has launched the Razer Edge, a transportable Android gaming handheld full of a Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 SoC for recreation units. The Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 encompasses a Kryo CPU with a clock pace of as much as 3GHz, permitting you to play Android video games at excessive body charges. The controller is removable, and the high-end mannequin helps 5G eSIM, permitting you to make the most of the high-speed community surroundings even while you’re not at house. The display is a 6.8-inch FHD+ AMOLED (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) with a refresh charge of 144Hz. The reminiscence is LPDDR5 8GB, the storage is 128GB UFS 3.1, and a microSD card of as much as 2TB could also be added. A 5-megapixel digital camera, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone connector are additionally included.
Phone Arena
No under-display fingerprint sensor seen for the Pixel Notepad and Pixel Tablet
9to5Google reports that it has discovered Android code used to test the UI of devices that run side-mounted fingerprint scanners. The code reveals that such a setup might be used on two specific devices. The first one will be "Y-aligned" which means that the fingerprint scanner is on the left or right side and will have two configurations: "folded and unfolded." Sure sounds like it could be the Pixel Notepad (aka Fold or whatever Google names it). Thus, you can add a side mounted fingerprint scanner to other features of the Pixel Notepad that might take after the Samsung Galaxy Z Note 4.
daystech.org
The Pixel Fold may use a Samsung display and side-mounted fingerprint sensor
Google Pixel Fold is prone to have shows made by Samsung. The foldable system is predicted to have 5 cameras, together with a triple rear digital camera system. The Pixel Fold and the Pixel Tablet will doubtless go for side-mounted fingerprint sensors. Google Pixel Fold has been within the information...
How to change app icons on Android
Customization is a key strength of Android. You can customize the best Android smartphones as you like, including using a custom launcher, changing the system font, and trying different system themes. That's not it, though. You can even change app icons on your device as per your liking. Wondering how? Read the guide below to find out.
5 iOS 16 widgets you need on your iPhone lock screen
The most significant visual change in iOS 16 is the new Lock Screen experience. You can make the Lock Screen your own by customizing everything about it. You can now change the wallpaper, color choices, and fonts. But the best part about the iOS 16 Lock Screen is that it supports widgets that can provide handy at-a-glance information from various apps.
daystech.org
Malicious WhatsApp Mod Spotted Infecting Android Devices
An unofficial model of the favored WhatsApp messaging app known as YoWhatsApp has been noticed infecting units with the identified Android Trojan Triada. Distributed by way of commercials on well-liked Android purposes like Snaptube and VidMate, YoWhatsApp v2.22.11.75 steals WhatsApp keys, enabling the menace actors to regulate customers’ accounts.
daystech.org
Liveblog: All the news from Apple’s “Far Out” event
CUPERTINO, Calif.—At 1 pm EST on Wednesday, September 7, Apple will host its first in-person, indoor launch occasion on the Steve Jobs Theater on the corporate’s Cupertino campus since earlier than the COVID-19 pandemic started. As has lengthy been a convention, we’ll be liveblogging the occasion on-site, so...
Wireless Soundbars Raise Your TV’s Audio Game Without the Mess
If you’ve been interested in upgrading your TV sound but don’t want to invest in a full surround-sound system, a soundbar is a great alternative. Traditionally, most soundbars are connected to our TVs with digital optical and HDMI connections in order to send sound from our favorite movies and TV shows directly to our ears. And while this is still the tried and true way for wiring your soundbar up for TV audio, it’s also cool to have some wireless capabilities. But consider a wireless soundbar. Typically, a wireless soundbar connects not just to your TV (with an optical or HDMI...
notebookcheck.net
iQOO Neo7's flagship-grade processor, advanced display tech and battery size showcased ahead of the Android smartphone's launch
The Neo7 had been tipped to become a Dimensity 9000+-powered variation on iQOO's 2022 flagship smartphone formula prior to its official announcement; now, the Vivo sub-brand has gone ahead and confirmed this line of speculation ahead of its launch. iQOO also now asserts that this chipset will "join forces" with...
Best Android phones under $300 in 2022
Sometimes you just want a phone that does the job and doesn't cost too much. These days, it's easy to get that and more with an awesome Android phone on a tight budget.
NFL・
Guide: How to Install WhatsApp On Amazon Fire Tablet
Amazon Fire Tablet is a product of Amazon that doesn’t run on traditional iOS and Android operating systems. Amazon Fire is similar to iPad and Samsung tablets in terms of hardware but when it comes to software, Amazon has developed a unique OS for Amazon Fire Tablet called Fire OS. The Fire OS is a great platform in terms of entertainment purposes.
TechRadar
Google Pixel Watch vs Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: which Wear OS 3 wearable wins?
2022 is a huge year for Wear OS smartwatches, because we’ve seen both Google’s first smartwatch – the Google Pixel Watch, and the best wearables Samsung has ever released: the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. So, if you’re after a smartwatch and you...
daystech.org
Apple AirPods Pro 2 review
It’s precisely three years since Apple unveiled the AirPods Pro and taking a look at their successors, it is apparent that Apple hasn’t grown uninterested in the design. But do not let that idiot you – nearly the whole lot has gotten higher on the within and Apple may have one more winner on its arms.
Comments / 0