Oct. 18 ’22 VB Recaps: Exley Leads Keystone to Win; ECC Stays Unbeaten; Clarion, Cochranton, Maplewood Win
STRATTANVILLE, Pa. – Leah Exley had 12 kills and Natalie Bowser and Audrey Burrows combined for 14 kills to lift visiting Keystone to a 3-1 (25-17, 25-17, 21-25, 25-19) win over Clarion-Limestone. Bowser and Burrows each had seven kills. Reagan Mays helped run the offense for the Lady Panthers...
Oct. 18, 2022 Soccer: Coudy Boys Top Port; Slippery Rock, Warren, Fairview, Brockway Among Shutout Winners
COUDERSPORT, Pa. – Mason Roessner, Micah Baston, and Nash Delp all scored as Coudersport earned a 3-1 win over Port Allegany. Jacob Hooftallen had two assists, while Delp, Roessner, Andrew VanWhy, and Andy Chen had one helper each. Jarrod Funk scored for Port Allegany, while Aidan Clark had eight...
Oct. 17, 2022 Soccer Recaps: C-L Boys Top Redbank; Clearfield, McDowell, Warren, Mercyhurst Prep Girls Earn Shutouts
NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Bailee Verdill scored two goals as Clarion-Limestone beat Redbank Valley, 3-1. Danny Schweitzer had one goal for C-L and Thomas Uckert and Wyatt Borden had one assist each. RIDGWAY 1, PORT ALLEGANY 0. JOHNSONBURG, Pa. – Samy McCurdy scored the lone goal of the game...
Late Coull Goal Helps Clarion Girls Rally Past Redbank Valley in Soccer Rivalry
NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Lexi Coull called it the longest five minutes of her life. Coull was sitting on the Clarion bench after a dangerous high kick on an aggressive play at the Redbank Valley net when she and Redbank Valley keeper Emma Kemmer went for a loose soccer ball resulting in a yellow card on Coull.
Watch Live: Clarion at Redbank Valley Girls Soccer
NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Watch live as Clarion travels to Redbank Valley in girls’ soccer action. Chris Rossetti has the call from New Bethlehem as these Clarion County rivals meet on the pitch at the Redbank Valley Football Stadium. The game can be watched above or below or...
Oct. 17, ’22 VB Recaps: Coudy’s Ruter Records 500th Dig This Season; Jenna Dunn Has Huge Night in C-L Victory; Reynolds Wins
EMPORIUM, Pa. – Emilee Ruter had 35 digs to reach 500 on the season, as Coudersport knocked off homestanding Cameron County, (25-14, 25-12, 25-13). Rutter, who also had a pair of aces, now has 868 career digs. Sierra Myers led the Lady Falcons’ offense with 21 kills and added...
Watch Live: DuBois Central Catholic at Sheffield Volleyball
SHEFFIELD, Pa. – Watch live as DuBois Central Catholic takes on Sheffield in District 9 volleyball action. Andy Close will be on the call. The game can be watched above or below or on any of our social media channels.
YDL Sports Network to Broadcast Clarion at Redbank Valley Girls Soccer Monday
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting the Clarion at Redbank Valley girls’ soccer match Monday, Oct. 17. The match, from Redbank Valley High School, is set to start at 5 p.m. Chris Rossetti will have the call of the match. The match will be...
Grove City’s Hohman Named Week 8 2022 District 10 Jim Kelly POW Powered by the Allegheny Grille
WARREN, Pa. – As the regular season winds down, Grove City is looking more and more like a team that can defend it’s Class 3A title, with Hunter Hohman one of the big reasons why. In a 38-22 win over Sharpsville, Hohman had a superb all-around effort, going...
YDL Sports Network to Broadcast DuBois Central Catholic at Sheffield Volleyball Monday
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting the DuBois Central Catholic at Sheffield volleyball match Monday, Oct. 17. The varsity match will begin 20 minutes after the conclusion of the JV contest, which starts at 6 p.m., with airtime between 7-7:30 p.m. depending on the length of the JV match.
