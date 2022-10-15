ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rob Williams injury return timeline extended after PRP injection in knee (report)

Robert Williams was expected to miss at least the first month of the Celtics regular season after undergoing a successful arthroscopic procedure to remove loose bodies and address swelling in his left knee in September. However, a new report from Shams Charania of Stadium indicates that Williams may not return until the second half of the regular season after receiving a PRP injection in his knee on Monday.
