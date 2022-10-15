Read full article on original website
Related
Marcus Smart rips Joel Embiid after scuffle: ‘He tried to break (my arm)’
BOSTON -- Marcus Smart and Joel Embiid are no strangers to confrontation, having had several run-ins over the course of their respective career, including an ejection for Smart in 2019 after he shoved Embiid in the back. That trend continued on Tuesday night in the Celtics season-opening win against the...
Joe Mazzulla shines as risky gamble pays dividends in Celtics win over 76ers | Brian Robb
BOSTON -- The second-guessing of Joe Mazzulla could have started early in the first regular season game of his career. Noah Vonleh as the first player off the bench? Going with a small starting lineup against Joel Embiid? The end results were not pretty at times early especially as the 76ers closed out the first quarter on a 27-15 run.
Rob Williams injury return timeline extended after PRP injection in knee (report)
Robert Williams was expected to miss at least the first month of the Celtics regular season after undergoing a successful arthroscopic procedure to remove loose bodies and address swelling in his left knee in September. However, a new report from Shams Charania of Stadium indicates that Williams may not return until the second half of the regular season after receiving a PRP injection in his knee on Monday.
Joel Embiid downplays Marcus Smart skirmish, Sixers loss to Celtics
BOSTON — While Marcus Smart was accusing him of trying to break his arm, Philadelphia big man Joel Embiid spent his press conference downplaying the near fight between them early in the second half of the Celtics’ 126-117 win over the Sixers at TD Garden on Tuesday. The...
Jaylen Brown on Marcus Smart, Joel Embiid altercation: ‘We’re taking no mess’
BOSTON — When Marcus Smart and Joel Embiid got into an altercation 19 seconds into the second half, there was clear frustration from both sides. Smart and Embiid ended up on the floor after some jostling, and players from both teams sprinted toward the action. That included Jaylen Brown,...
Malcolm Brogdon key to Celtics win over 76ers according to Doc Rivers
BOSTON — On a night where Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown each scored 35 points for the Celtics in their season-opening 126-117 win over the Sixers, Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers thought that the key for Boston was actually the play of Malcolm Brogdon. Making his Celtics debut after an...
Doc Rivers reflects on Bill Russell’s connection to 2008 Celtics after title win
BOSTON — The Celtics will start their season-long memorialization for the late Bill Russell when they open their season against the 76ers on Tuesday. They’ll wear special “City Edition” uniforms in honor of Russell, and there will also be pregame ceremonies for the franchise legend. The...
Celtics dominate 76ers in fast break, showcasing Boston’s dynamic offense
BOSTON — When Jayson Tatum was busy putting together his 17-point third quarter against the 76ers on Tuesday, he got some easy buckets in the form of the fast break. Tatum glided down the court without much resistance in front of him, converting shots as he impressed in the NBA’s first game of the season.
Joel Embiid, Marcus Smart have heated exchange after third quarter collision
BOSTON — Tensions seemed relatively tame during the first half of the Celtics’ season opener, but on the first play of the second half, there were immediate sparks between the C’s and Sixers. Marcus Smart and Joel Embiid got into a spat just 19 seconds into the...
Four takeaways as Celtics beat 76ers 126-117, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown go off
BOSTON — Basketball is finally back as the Celtics played in the NBA’s first game of the season. It’s the first time TD Garden saw real-stakes hoops since the Finals — and the Celtics took their first step Tuesday to try to get back on that grand stage.
DraftKings promo code: get 40-1 Sixers-Celtics odds for NBA opener
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to masslive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. New players who sign up with this DraftKings promo code from any of the links on this page can lock in a massive...
Barstool promo code: get $1K for NBA, MLB Playoffs Tuesday
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to masslive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The NBA season tips off today, plus the MLB Playoffs continue and you can click here and enter Barstool promo code MASS1000 for...
Lakers vs. Warriors: Live stream, TV, how to watch NBA games for free
The defending champs return to the court as Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors host LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers to cap off Opening Night in the NBA. Tuesday night’s game will air on TV via TNT. Fans can watch NBA games for free by signing up for a trial of DirecTV.
Watch the Bruins vs. Senators for free on Tuesday night
Can anyone stop the Boston Bruins in the opening weeks of the 2022-23 season? The Ottawa Senators are going to try on Tuesday night. Puck drops between the B’s and Sens at 7 p.m. ET on NESN which can be streamed for free on fuboTV for new users that sign up for the free trial offer.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
86K+
Followers
66K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0