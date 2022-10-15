Read full article on original website
Fresh Off First Road Win, UMD Football Continues Road Trip to Bemidji
DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD football team was finally able to win a game on the road this past Saturday as they dominated Concordia-St. Paul 53 to 7. The biggest takeaway had to be time of possession as the Bulldogs held onto the ball for over 42 minutes compared to the Golden Bears’ 18.
UMD Volleyball Moves Up to #4 in Latest AVCA Poll
DULUTH, Minn.- After splitting their weekend slate, the UMD volleyball team is still moving up in the latest AVCA poll. The Bulldogs are now the 4th ranked team in the country after previously being 5th a week ago. UMD took 3rd ranked Concordia-St. Paul to five sets before eventually falling...
UMD’s Jennifer Norris Named NSIC Goalkeeper of the Week
DULUTH, Minn.- After recording two shutouts over the weekend. UMD goalkeeper Jennifer Norris earned NSIC goalkeeper of the week honors. Norris stopped all seventeen shots that came her way in the two contests. Including a season high, 11 saves against Augustana. With the stellar play, her save percentage increases to...
Prep Soccer: C-E-C Boys, Cloquet-Carlton & Esko Girls All Advance to State Tournament
PROCTOR, Minn.- For the 2nd straight season, the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton boys soccer team has captured the Section 7AA title. They made that possible after shutting out Duluth Denfeld 1-0 on Tuesday. Collin Young would net the lone goal for the Lumberjacks. In Section 7A, Duluth Marshall saw their season come to...
USCHO Polls: UMD Men Fall to #10, Bulldog Women Stay Put at #4
DULUTH, Minn.- The latest USCHO polls dropped on Monday afternoon. After being swept by Minnesota State Mankato over the weekend, the UMD men’s hockey team fell down six spots to number 10. They’ll look to get back on track at home this weekend against Wisconsin. Meanwhile, the women’s...
Annual North End Nightmare 5k Happening Saturday In Superior
DULUTH, Minn. — The North End Nightmare 5k is happening Saturday in Superior. The start and finish line are at Earth Rider Brewery just off of Tower Avenue. The fun starts at 4 p.m. for the kids with the Spider Dash Races. At 5 the Nightmare 5k kicks off.
Cloquet man killed in Carlton County crash
A Cloquet man has died after a crash Sunday afternoon. According to the State Patrol, it happened around 4:30 p.m. on Highway 210 and County Road 7, between Cromwell and Carlton. Officials say a truck driven by 72-year-old James Romero of Cloquet was at a stop sign on County Road...
GO Show At The DECC Celebrates The Getting Older And Still Going
DULUTH, Minn. — The Senior GO Show is for adults 55 and older who are planning ahead for retirement, or already retired. The show tailors their vendor selection to the interests of older adults. Whether this is preparing for retirement or finding a new hobby, there’s something for everyone.
St. Louis County Joins CPR Awareness App
DULUTH, Minn. — On Tuesday, St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office announced the local launch of Pulse Point, nationwide program that enlists the help of bystanders when CPR is needed. October is sudden Cardiac Arrest Awareness Month and this year alone, over 300, 000 people will suffer a cardiac...
Knowing Your Neighbor: Positively 3rd Street Bakery
DULUTH, MN – Positively 3rd Street Bakery has been providing baked from scratch products in Duluth since 1983. They use organic, local ingredients from local vendors and are partnered with several community businesses. As a worker-owned cooperative with 18 bakers, they do a lot of collaborating with a focus on the community.
Hibbing PD Investigating Woman Seen On Video Removing Flyer From Mailbox
HIBBING, Minn. — The Hibbing Police Department is now investigating a woman seen on video apparently putting a flyer into a mailbox and taking another one out over the weekend. The video was posted on Facebook by the homeowner on Sunday. Stealing mail is a federal crime, and a...
Taco Bell Development Begins Along Duluth’s London Road
DULUTH, Minn. – One of Duluth’s busiest intersections on London Road will soon be home to a brand new Taco Bell. Construction crews were clearing away trees and other debris from the site Monday on the corner of 21st Avenue East and London Road. The BP gas station...
Two young adults killed, two others injured in Pine County crash
PINE COUNTY, Minn. -- Two people died and two others were injured in a crash in northern Minnesota early Saturday morning.Pine County deputies learned of a single-car crash on Pokegama Lake Road and Fairway Road in Pine City shortly before 2 a.m. A 20-year-old woman and 18-year-old man were declared dead at the scene.An 18-year-old man was flown to a metro area hospital and a 19-year-old woman was treated at the scene for injuries.Identities of those who died will be released at a later time, the Pine County sheriff says.
Minnesota gas station sells Powerball ticket that’s worth one million dollars
DULUTH, Minn. – One player in Minnesota is a $1 million Powerball winner. The Minnesota State Lottery said a ticket purchased at a Holiday Station Store in Duluth for Monday’s drawing matched the first five numbers. That Holiday location will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
