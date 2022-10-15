PINE COUNTY, Minn. -- Two people died and two others were injured in a crash in northern Minnesota early Saturday morning.Pine County deputies learned of a single-car crash on Pokegama Lake Road and Fairway Road in Pine City shortly before 2 a.m. A 20-year-old woman and 18-year-old man were declared dead at the scene.An 18-year-old man was flown to a metro area hospital and a 19-year-old woman was treated at the scene for injuries.Identities of those who died will be released at a later time, the Pine County sheriff says.

