Berg blanks Bulls as BGSU battles MAC leaders to 0-0 draw
The defending Mid-American Conference champions battled the current league leaders on Sunday, and the result was an evenly-played match. Bowling Green State University women’s soccer battled the University at Buffalo to a scoreless draw at Cochrane Stadium. Lili Berg made four saves in goal to earn the shutout for...
Hardamon named MAC East Defensive Player of the Week
Bowling Green State University outside linebacker Demetrius Hardamon was named the Mid-American Conference East Defensive Player of the Week for games played through Sunday. It is the first career weekly accolade for Hardamon. Hardamon (senior, Beavercreek, Ohio) helped lead a team defensive effort in a win over Miami (OH). He...
Yellow Jackets nearly qualify for state
PORT CLINTON — At the Division I district tennis tournament Friday and Saturday, Perrysburg freshman Penelope Giammarco and the Perrysburg doubles team of junior Brianna Durham and freshman Madi Watkins came up one match short of qualifying for the state tournament. Giammarco opened with a 6-1, 6-1 victory over...
Otsego, Eastwood defend NBC cross country titles
GRAND RAPIDS — Otsego boys and Eastwood girls defended their 2021 cross country championships, taking the 2022 title at Mary Jane Thurstin Park Saturday. For Eastwood, it is their third championship in seven years and Otsego has won the title four of the last seven years. In the boys...
Perrysburg, Eastwood ranked in Ohio high school football poll
Others receiving 12 or more points: Centerville 35. Cleveland Heights 28. Others receiving 12 or more points: Trenton Edgewood 27. Austintown-Fitch 21. Uniontown Lake 19. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 13. DIVISION III. 1. Hamilton Badin (15) 9-0 172. 2. Chardon (2) 7-1 148. 3. Canfield 7-1 110. 4. Mount Orab Western...
Herald holds 4th ward BG meeting
Bowling Green’s 4th Ward Councilman William Herald will hold his 51st Fourth Ward Quarterly meeting on Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Simpson Garden Building, 1291 Conneaut Ave. The meeting will consist of a general update on various city matters. There will then be ample time for citizens to bring up issues, concerns and questions. Refreshments will be provided.
High school heat issues being fixed
Bowling Green High School is experiencing issues with the boiler system and does not have heat, according to a communication sent out by Principal Dan Black. Last week, the system was turned on to identify any issues and a few steam leaks were found. Workers have been on site all week working to fix the issue and say it will be fixed for this Thursday, Black said in a Tuesday email.
Mayle heads advanced manufacturing
Bowling Green State University, the University of Findlay and Owens Community College have announced the appointment of an executive director for the Center for Advanced Manufacturing and Logistics. Tim Mayle, who currently serves as director of Findlay-Hancock County Economic Development, will assume the key leadership position in November, bringing more...
Local Briefs
MAUMEE — First Presbyterian Church of Maumee will begin its second season of the First Pres Maumee Afternoon Recital Series on Thursday at 1 p.m., with an organ program featuring George Blackney. Blackney will present at organ recital entitled “Eclectricity,” a program where the musical selections are introduced with...
Cheryl C. Bear
Cheryl C. Bear, 75, of Fostoria, passed away at 7:14 p.m., Friday, October 14, 2022, at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay. She was born on December 15, 1946, in Fostoria to the late Robert S. and Myrtle (Tigner) Carr. She married Robert J. Bear and they were divorced. Cheryl in survived...
Joy A. Price
Joy A. Price, 87, of Bowling Green, Ohio died Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Bridge Hospice Care Center. Joy was born on April 11, 1935 in Bowling Green to the late John C. And Neva L. (Aurand) Bair. She married Thomas E. Price on October 7, 1966 and he survives. Also surviving are a son, Robert (Candice) Ziegler; daughters, Nancy (Kevin) Aurand and Lesley (Andy) Hollister; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter Cindy Ziegler.
Fostoria woman hurt in crash
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP – A Fostoria woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Seneca County. The Norwalk Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash which occurred on County Road 592 at County Road 31. Dorothy Cooper, 68, Fostoria, was driving a 2018...
Mayor praises help of BG school district during fire
Bowling Green Mayor Mike Aspacher expressed his appreciation for the assistance of Bowling Green City Schools staff after a fire broke out at an apartment building recently. Aspacher spoke during Tuesday’s regular board meeting. He said the fire occurred several weeks ago, and while the Bowling Green Fire Division...
COLLEGE GRADUATES
Spencer Tye, Perrysburg, has graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee with a Bachelor of Arts degree. Nearly 1,600 students were awarded undergraduate and advanced degrees and certificates at Youngstown State University’s spring commencement. Conlan Varty of Bloomdale received a Doctor of Physical Therapy. Joshua Tasma of Perrysburg received a...
Geraldine M. Levorchick
Geraldine “Gerry” M. Levorchick, age 87, of Gibsonburg and formerly of Stony Ridge, OH passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022 at Bay Park Hospital, Oregon, OH. She was born on July 8, 1935 in DeFuniak Springs, FL to Peter and Velma (Hamilton) Faykosh. She married Stephen “Steve” K. Levorchick, on August 11, 1956 in Hernando, MS. Gerry and Steve have raised 3 children and celebrated over 62 years of marriage before Steve’s passing in 2018.
Eleanor Ann Long
Eleanor Ann Long, age 99, of Pemberville, Ohio passed away Friday, October 14, 2022 at her home. Eleanor was born July 18, 1923 to Walter and Luetta (Moenter) Ashman, in Pemberville, OH. On July 21, 1945 she married Billy Joe Long at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Pemberville. Eleanor and Bill raised 4 children and celebrated over 55 years of marriage before Bill’s death in 2000.
How this Wood County railroad became a trail
Wood County has a rich railroad history. Most of our cities and villages at one time had a railroad depot. We had many railroad lines crisscrossing our county. As the county progressed, the old railways were abandoned leaving behind old, gravelly, railroad beds of soil. An old, abandoned railroad bed...
David Alejandro Mendieta Jr.
David Alejandro Mendieta Jr., 27, of Bowling Green, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, October 12, 2022. He was born August 6, 1995, in Bowling Green to David Mendieta and Tina L. Thomason, and they survive. David is also survived by his brother, Jose Mendieta and sisters, Amber Mendieta and Cassandra Thomason; grandparents, aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, David Thomason, and grandparents, Bruno and Lucia Mendieta.
Go on a pumpkin scavenger hunt
Bring a flashlight fand take a walk on the wild side in Wintergarden Nature Preserve to search for fun-themed pumpkins spread out around the designated trail (approximately 3/4 mile) on Friday. After completing the trail, kids can pick up some treats. Feel free to dress up in Halloween costumes. Participants...
BGSU partners with one of the largest U.S. regional airlines, creates workforce pipeline for aviation students
As the national demand for pilots continues to climb, Bowling Green State University has created a pathway for students to enter the workforce faster through a newly formed partnership with one of the largest regional airlines in the United States. The university’s partnership with Republic Airways provides students a direct...
