Falcons, nationally-ranked Zips finish in scoreless tie
AKRON — The Bowling Green State University men’s soccer team, playing on the road against nationally-ranked Akron, shared the Mid-American Conference points in scoreless draw on Monday night. The Falcons battled the No. 20 ranked Zips at FirstEnergy Stadium. BGSU junior goalkeeper Brendan Graves (Perrsyburg) made a pair...
Berg blanks Bulls as BGSU battles MAC leaders to 0-0 draw
The defending Mid-American Conference champions battled the current league leaders on Sunday, and the result was an evenly-played match. Bowling Green State University women’s soccer battled the University at Buffalo to a scoreless draw at Cochrane Stadium. Lili Berg made four saves in goal to earn the shutout for...
Otsego, Eastwood defend NBC cross country titles
GRAND RAPIDS — Otsego boys and Eastwood girls defended their 2021 cross country championships, taking the 2022 title at Mary Jane Thurstin Park Saturday. For Eastwood, it is their third championship in seven years and Otsego has won the title four of the last seven years. In the boys...
Perrysburg, Eastwood ranked in Ohio high school football poll
Others receiving 12 or more points: Centerville 35. Cleveland Heights 28. Others receiving 12 or more points: Trenton Edgewood 27. Austintown-Fitch 21. Uniontown Lake 19. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 13. DIVISION III. 1. Hamilton Badin (15) 9-0 172. 2. Chardon (2) 7-1 148. 3. Canfield 7-1 110. 4. Mount Orab Western...
How this Wood County railroad became a trail
Wood County has a rich railroad history. Most of our cities and villages at one time had a railroad depot. We had many railroad lines crisscrossing our county. As the county progressed, the old railways were abandoned leaving behind old, gravelly, railroad beds of soil. An old, abandoned railroad bed...
Local Briefs
MAUMEE — First Presbyterian Church of Maumee will begin its second season of the First Pres Maumee Afternoon Recital Series on Thursday at 1 p.m., with an organ program featuring George Blackney. Blackney will present at organ recital entitled “Eclectricity,” a program where the musical selections are introduced with...
Mayor praises help of BG school district during fire
Bowling Green Mayor Mike Aspacher expressed his appreciation for the assistance of Bowling Green City Schools staff after a fire broke out at an apartment building recently. Aspacher spoke during Tuesday’s regular board meeting. He said the fire occurred several weeks ago, and while the Bowling Green Fire Division...
Dylan Andrew Hope
Dylan Andrew Hope died unexpectedly October 12, 2022, at the age of 28. He was born in Toledo on January 9, 1994, to Rodney Hope and Katrina (Raynor) McAfee who survive. He is also survived by his fiancé, Serena Reed and their children, Aiden and Lilly Hope, and stepdaughter, Lyda Reed; his stepfather he called Dad, Tony McAfee; brother, Aiden Hope; sisters, Marissa (David) Jones, Selena (Jose) Castillo, Angelica (Tristin) Castillo; and grandparents, Travis and Selena Nelson. He was preceded in death by great-grandparents, James and Velma Whitford, and Gilbert and Dorothy Raynor.
BGSU Department of Theatre and Film presents ‘The Harvest’
The Bowling Green State University Department of Theatre and Film will present “The Harvest” Oct. 20-29 in the Eva Marie Saint Theatre at the Wolfe Center for the Arts. Written by Samuel D. Hunter, “The Harvest” centers around a group of young Idahoans who are embarking on a mission trip to the Middle East. The pressures of preparing for the trip forces each of the characters to grapple with fears, doubts, identity and their place in a church that promises safety and a meaningful life, but exacts a price for those as it imposes a worldview that is governed by immutable rights and wrongs.
VIDEO: BG chamber holds ribbon cutting for Urban Creek Boutique
The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday to celebrate the opening of Urban Creek Boutique, located at 1204 W. Wooster St., Suite 3 in Bowling Green. Owner Kaley Rummel is a Bowling Green High School graduate and feels that a western style clothing store is something BG has been missing. The shop is mainly western style wear, along with jewelry, accessories, body care items, and some home items too. Urban Creek Boutique offers a little bit of something for everyone and not just a certain age group. Rummel offers a points system, so for every dollar you spend, you earn a point and once you get to 200 points you get 10 dollars off your purchase. She also offers college students 15% off on purchases made on Wednesday's and Friday's. (Video by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune)
COLLEGE GRADUATES
Spencer Tye, Perrysburg, has graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee with a Bachelor of Arts degree. Nearly 1,600 students were awarded undergraduate and advanced degrees and certificates at Youngstown State University’s spring commencement. Conlan Varty of Bloomdale received a Doctor of Physical Therapy. Joshua Tasma of Perrysburg received a...
VIDEO: Troopers tout school bus safety, Rossford showcases new bus safety sign
COLUMBUS – The week of October 17 through 21 has been designated as National School Bus Safety Week, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol will be increasing enforcement efforts on school bus violations, such as passing a stopped school bus, school zone violations and other school bus or school zone-related activity. (Video by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune)
Cheryl C. Bear
Cheryl C. Bear, 75, of Fostoria, passed away at 7:14 p.m., Friday, October 14, 2022, at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay. She was born on December 15, 1946, in Fostoria to the late Robert S. and Myrtle (Tigner) Carr. She married Robert J. Bear and they were divorced. Cheryl in survived...
Joy A. Price
Joy A. Price, 87, of Bowling Green, Ohio died Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Bridge Hospice Care Center. Joy was born on April 11, 1935 in Bowling Green to the late John C. And Neva L. (Aurand) Bair. She married Thomas E. Price on October 7, 1966 and he survives. Also surviving are a son, Robert (Candice) Ziegler; daughters, Nancy (Kevin) Aurand and Lesley (Andy) Hollister; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter Cindy Ziegler.
Eleanor Ann Long
Eleanor Ann Long, age 99, of Pemberville, Ohio passed away Friday, October 14, 2022 at her home. Eleanor was born July 18, 1923 to Walter and Luetta (Moenter) Ashman, in Pemberville, OH. On July 21, 1945 she married Billy Joe Long at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Pemberville. Eleanor and Bill raised 4 children and celebrated over 55 years of marriage before Bill’s death in 2000.
Go on a pumpkin scavenger hunt
Bring a flashlight fand take a walk on the wild side in Wintergarden Nature Preserve to search for fun-themed pumpkins spread out around the designated trail (approximately 3/4 mile) on Friday. After completing the trail, kids can pick up some treats. Feel free to dress up in Halloween costumes. Participants...
Mary Jane Miller
Mary Jane Miller died at Wood County Hospital On October 17, 2022. Her son Michael was at her side. Mary Jane was born in La Rue, Ohio on March 22, 1932. Her parents were Clayton and Edna (nee Crumlick) Barden. She is survived by her sister Roxie, brother Ken, sons Michael and Gary and daughter in law Tina. Also granddaughters Christina, Mary, Jennifer and six great grandchildren.
Fostoria woman hurt in crash
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP – A Fostoria woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Seneca County. The Norwalk Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash which occurred on County Road 592 at County Road 31. Dorothy Cooper, 68, Fostoria, was driving a 2018...
Geraldine M. Levorchick
Geraldine “Gerry” M. Levorchick, age 87, of Gibsonburg and formerly of Stony Ridge, OH passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022 at Bay Park Hospital, Oregon, OH. She was born on July 8, 1935 in DeFuniak Springs, FL to Peter and Velma (Hamilton) Faykosh. She married Stephen “Steve” K. Levorchick, on August 11, 1956 in Hernando, MS. Gerry and Steve have raised 3 children and celebrated over 62 years of marriage before Steve’s passing in 2018.
BG voters will decide on new high school
Taxpayers in the Bowling Green City Schools district are being asked to fund a new high school. A combined bond issue/income tax request will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot. Funding for the $70 million project will be split 70% property tax and 30% income tax. “We’re at the same...
