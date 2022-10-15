ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

In previously unaired footage from Jan. 6, Nancy Pelosi and Mike Pence discuss their safety and a contingency plan to certify the election: 'I worry about you being in the Capitol'

By Katherine Tangalakis-Lippert
 4 days ago

U.S. Vice President-elect Mike Pence (L) and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) talk to reporters following their meeting in her offices at the U.S. Capt iol November 17, 2016 in Washington, DC.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

  • Previously unaired footage released by CNN shows a Jan. 6 phone call between Nancy Pelosi and Mike Pence.
  • The politicians, second and third in line to the presidency, discussed their safety and a plan to certify the election.
  • "I worry about you being in the Capitol," Pelosi can be heard telling the then-Vice President.

In previously unaired footage from January 6, 2021, Nancy Pelosi can be seen discussing safety and a plan to certify the election on a call with Mike Pence while the siege on the Capitol was underway.

CNN on Friday released the footage , captured by the Speaker of the House's filmmaker daughter, Alexandra Pelosi.

The politicians, who were second and third in the line of succession to the presidency at the time, talk through a plan to certify the presidential election during the call, despite the Capitol grounds being filled with violent protesters who sought to interrupt the proceedings and install Donald Trump as president for a second term.

"Well, definitely we are still not safe enough for us to go back," Pelosi says to Pence in the clip. "They're even still trying to penetrate the building and it's not a safe thing, because we're trying to figure out how we can get this job done today."

Pelosi mentions Fort McNair, an Army base in Washington, DC, as a potential "backup plan" location for the House and Senate to meet to complete the certification process. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer can be heard telling Pelosi that security forces indicated it would take several days to clear out and clean the Capitol enough for it to be used.

Pence's responses cannot be heard in the footage, but Pelosi can be heard saying the politicians present were "unified," with "no partisanship, no anything," with the then-Vice President and stressed the importance of completing the certification the same day.

"I worry about you being in the Capitol," Pelosi says to Pence at the end of the clip.

In additional videos of previously unreleased footage, Pelosi told Pence not to let anybody know where he was hiding and told an aide she would punch Donald Trump if he arrived on the Capitol grounds.

Representatives for Pelosi and Pence did not immediately respond to Insider's requests for comment.

Comments / 70

john Q
2d ago

If this is true Pence needs to immediately come forward and verify it, and what was Pelosi’s film maker daughter doing at the capital filming during what Pelosi has called an armed insurrection . and why is it just now being reported weeks before the November elections ? This whole article has the SMELL of a DEMOCRATIC setup.

Reply(1)
29
Debbie Jones Goodman
3d ago

yeah, she was so scared, several times she has made the remark how she'd street whip them if they found her. all this was a plot by her and her ban of thiefs and if they closely investigated them prior they'd know it. Even in the film clips they acted like they were on a huddle school mission assignment, not showing any fear but planning. Any body familiar with body language would pick up on Nancy's without any effort.

Reply(6)
21
paula turpen
3d ago

Pence has always been a spineless coward looking for the highest bidder. He's been a part of this coup from the very beginning.

Reply(5)
19
