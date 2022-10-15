ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Friends, colleagues remember Palm Beach Gardens woman killed in train crash

By Kamrel Eppinger
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11cTSq_0iZos2hl00

Longtime friends and colleagues are remembering a well-known nonprofit advocate who died in a train crash on Wednesday.

Harreen Bertisch, 76, of Palm Beach Gardens, was the development director for the Legal Aid Society of Palm Beach County Inc. , a position she held for the past 30 years.

"This is such just an unexpected and horrible tragedy," said WPTV'S Legal Analyst Michelle Suskauer. "She was someone that everyone just fell in love with immediately and everyone wanted to work with her."

Bertisch was also a longtime member of Executive Women of the Palm Beaches where she played a vital role in giving back to nonprofits according to the board's current president, Kate Newitt.

"Hareen had a passion for women, and she was a champion for the underdog and for all women and that described Harreen to a tee," Newitt said.

Bertisch touched countless lives, Bob Carter was one of them.

"She always was there to support in any way that she could, and she did, and she would always give me encouragement by saying 'Bob keep doing what you’re doing. It matters,'" said Carter.

Another friend, Gary Lewis shared the same sentiment.

"She cared about everything and everyone. Her heart was huge, Lewis said.

He, along with those who knew Bertisch best, is now grieving and hurting.

On Wednesday, Bertisch died after a freight train struck her SUV along Fern Street in downtown West Palm Beach, according to police.

Suskauer said Bertisch will be remembered for her impact on the community and her commitment to serve.

"It’s always a blessing to work with her, and our hearts are broken they really are," said Suskauer.

Bertisch leaves behind a son, daughter and her husband Robert Bertisch who is the executive director of the Legal Aid Society of Palm Beach County.

Comments / 6

Ohare Leslie
3d ago

Why is the article saying a freight train struck her SUV? I guess technically that’s correct BUT, why was she on the train tracks???

Reply
4
Guest
3d ago

Why isn’t anyone writing about why was she on the freaking tracks. She apparently wasn’t smart.

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wsfltv.com

Gas pump explosion caught on camera near West Palm Beach

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A video surveillance camera was rolling the moment a gas pump exploded Friday morning in Palm Beach County. Flames and billowing smoke can be seen on the video before a loud explosion. Subsequent photos show red barrier posts bent and a damaged building structure.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Driver in deadly school bus stop crash in Royal Palm Beach offered bail

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The man charged with killing two students who were waiting for their school bus, last spring, is eligible to bond out of jail. Court documents said just before 7 a.m. on March 22, Angel Lopez was in Royal Palm Beach, heading northbound on Crestview Boulevard approaching Cypress Lake Drive, when his Alfa Romeo SUV “drifted to the right, over a bicycle lane, and collided with the curb with the passenger side front tire.”
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wqcs.org

Four Dead Following Fiery Crash in Stuart

Stuart - Tuesday October 18, 2022: Four people are dead following a fatal crash in Stuart Tuesday afternoon. Three died at the scene, the fourth was in very critical condition and later died at a local hospital. The crash occurred shortly after 12:30 pm Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of...
STUART, FL
NBC Miami

Man Accused of Killing Woman on Rollerblades in Pompano Beach Re-Arrested

A 28-year-old Lauderdale Lakes man has been re-arrested more than two years after a woman was killed while rollerblading in Pompano Beach. Endail Thomas was going an estimated 96 miles per hour on a 35 MPH street when he lost control of the 2007 Nissan Murano and struck Aline Palla Acosta, 27, on a recreation path before the SUV hit a tree and split in half, according to the original arrest report.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Homicide in West Palm Beach, detectives investigating

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was killed in West Palm Beach. On Saturday, deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting on Lake Victoria Drive. Upon arrival, deputies found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wqcs.org

Brightline Begins 110 MPH Testing TODAY Through Martin and St. Lucie Counties

Martin & St. Lucie Counties - Monday October 17, 2022: Brightline begins 110 miles-per-hour testing of its passenger trains today in Martin and St. Lucie Counties. The private rail carrier had previously announced the start of testing would be Monday, October 17, but they delayed it one day, according to Katie Mitzner, Director of Brightline Public Affairs. She said training of crossing guards and implementation of other safety measures took place yesterday.
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

Palm Beach County deputies investigating deadly shooting

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video above: Monday's forecast from WPBF First Warning Weather meteorologists. A man is dead after a shooting in West Palm Beach Friday. Deputies responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of Lake Victoria Drive. Around the country: National coverage from WPBF 25 News.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
850wftl.com

Malfunctioning traffic lights in Pompano Beach leads to fatal crash

(BROWARD COUNTY, FL)– The Broward County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a driver who fatally struck a pedestrian and kept going. The incident occurred on West Atlantic Boulevard near Andrews Avenue on. Authorities say the victim was using the crosswalk when an unknown driver blew through flashing red...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Man confesses 3 times to killing wife in Davie, police say

DAVIE, Fla. – A five-year-old girl was in the car when her father fatally shot her mother in the neck and head several times on Saturday in Davie, a relative told police officers, according to an arrest report that the Davie Police Department released on Tuesday. The girl’s father,...
DAVIE, FL
bocamag.com

Election Season May Be Slipping Into Delray City Business

Politics may have broken out last week at the Delray Beach City Commission meeting. Again. Commissioner Juli Casale, who is up for reelection in March, had asked to discuss having the city give money to a program that trains young African-Americans for a career in health care. St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, Casale said, is a partner with Florida Atlantic University.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Boynton Beach motorcyclist, 48, dies after crash in western Delray Beach, police say

DELRAY BEACH — A motorcyclist died early Thursday morning following a crash Wednesday in western Delray Beach, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. William Cintron, 48, of Boynton Beach, was riding a Kawasaki motorcycle southbound on Military Trail near Beechwood Road on Wednesday morning when he crashed into a Lincoln sedan making a U-turn from the northbound left-turn lane.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

33K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wptv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy