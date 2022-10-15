The 2022 Arkansas State Fair officially kicks off

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas State Fair is back up and running and opening daily at 11 a.m.

Ride safety is something State Fair officials take very seriously, with crews working hard to make sure all the family fun is up to code.

North American Midway Entertainment client services vice-president Scooter Korek says there will be inspections every morning of the equipment to ensure the safety of riders.

The traditional rides, such as the Ferris Wheel, Swings, and a fan-favorite Crazy Mouse are all geared up and ready to go, with many new additions.

Walking down Midway, you can feel the excitement and smell the awesome food.

The Arkansas State Fair runs from Friday until October 23rd.

