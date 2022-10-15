Read full article on original website
Morris County Tournament girls soccer semifinals, Oct. 18
Junior Leigha Matter scored a goal in the first minute as second-seeded and defending champions Chatham held on for a 1-0 win over sixth-seeded Mendham in the semifinal round of the Morris County Tournament in Chatham. Chatham (9-3-1), which won its fourth straight game, will meet fourth-seeded West Morris in...
Lenape Valley over Newton - Girls soccer recap
Cassis Yappen and Maya McClean recorded one goal each for Lenape Valley in its 2-0 win over Newton in Stanhope. Riely O’Brien had three saves in the win. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Demarest over Bergenfield - Girls soccer recap
Maya Rahav made five saves as Demarest earned a 2-0 victory over Bergenfield in Bergenfield. Chloe Poirot and Sarah Slowikowski found the back of the net to lead Demarest (7-8-1) offensively. Bergenfield falls to 6-10 with the loss. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5...
Newton over North Hunterdon - Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament semifinal boys soccer recap
Zach Robinson scored a goal as second-seeded Newton gained control during the shootout in a victory over sixth-seeded North Hunterdon in Newton. Robinson scored the lone goal of regulation for Newton (11-2-1). Newton scored four times in the shootout compared to one goal from North Hunterdon (6-8-1). Newton will advance...
Glen Ridge shocks No. 7 Montclair, punches ticket to Essex County final
Olivia Gist still can’t quite comprehend the magnitude of what she accomplished. She didn’t just win a game and help propel Glen Ridge to an Essex County title berth amid what’s been an up-and-down year for the Ridgers in a season filled with one-goal losses.
Leonia over Saddle Brook - Girls soccer recap
Celeste Garzon made two saves in net as Leonia earned a 1-0 shutout victory over Saddle Brook in Leonia. Tavishi Unnithan broke a scoreless tie in the second half with a goal for Leonia (6-4). Saddle Brook (8-6-1) was unable to find the back of the net on six shots...
Bordentown over New Egypt - Boys soccer recap
Julien DeLorenzo scored the only goal of the game in the 66th minute as Bordentown was able to secure a 1-0 victory over New Egypt in Bordentown. Austin Theil was credited with the assist as DeLorenzo gave Bordentown (12-3) the lead in the second half. Ethan Beauchemin made five saves...
Cresskill over Midland Park - Girls soccer recap
Ariel Bacalu made four saves in net to lead a strong defensive effort from Cresskill during its 3-1 victory over Midland Park in Cresskill. Maddie Morgan and Alyssa Shick chipped in one goal and one assist for Cresskill (5-10). Emmi Barkan also finished with one goal and one assist. Midland...
Longtime N.J. high school teacher, volleyball coach dies at 43
A 20-year teacher at John P. Stevens High School in Edison who also served as the head coach for the boys and girls volleyball teams there died Monday at his home. Lifelong Edison resident, Anthony Patrick White, 43, was a social studies teacher at the school and has also coached other sports at the high school throughout his career, according to his obituary.
Glen Rock edges Eastern Christian - Girls soccer recap
Fiona Reilly converted a pass from Stella Traphagen as Glen Rock won, 1-0, over Eastern Christian in North Haledon. Annie Leonard saved six shots to receive the shutout for Glen Rock (10-2-2), which played to a scoreless tie at halftime. Eastern Christian is now 7-6-1. The N.J. High School Sports...
Dwight-Englewood over Elmwood Park - Girls soccer recap
Lillian Moncion led with two goals as Dwight-Englewood won at home, 6-1, over Elmwood Park. Alexa Cohen, Alyson Yesion, Sofia Sujak and Ally Miglietta each scored after the break for Dwight-Englewood (8-5), which played to a 1-1 tie at halftime. Cali Terranova connected for Elmwood Park (0-10). The N.J. High...
Late goal sends Pennington into seventh-straight Mercer County final
All dynasties come to an end, whether it was in Ancient China, Rome, or even the Pennington boys soccer team. It looked for certain that the third-seeded Red Hawks, who have won six-straight Mercer County Tournament titles dating back to 2015, were headed to the end of their dynasty Tuesday night at Hopewell Valley High School in the 2022 Mercer County semifinal against second-seeded Hun.
Paramus Catholic and Holy Angels play to tie - Girls soccer recap
Paramus Catholic scored two goals in the first half but Holy Angels would respond with two of their own in the second as the contest ended in a 2-2 tie in Demarest. Lilyanna Potts and Xenaya Medina scored goals for Holy Angels (5-9-2). Jennifer Haemmerle made four saves as Holy...
Mount St. Dominic over New Providence - Girls soccer recap (PHOTOS)
Frankie Mansfield made two saves as Mount St. Dominic cruised to a 4-0 shutout victory over New Providence in West Caldwell. Gianna Camporeale dished out two assists for Mount St. Dominic (9-7). Amanda Galasso and Caitlin Caufield scored goals in the victory. New Providence (4-11-1) finished with just two shots...
District forfeits football game for fear of violence in Long Branch, NJ
A continued threat of violence led Neptune High School to forfeit its game with Long Branch on Saturday morning. The game originally scheduled for Friday night at Long Branch High School was moved to Saturday morning to be played without spectators after four shooting incidents in Long Branch and West Long Branch.
Why Devils’ Alexander Holtz saw limited ice time in 4-2 win vs. Ducks
Devils forward Alexander Holtz began Tuesday night on the top line, alongside skilled teammates Nico Hischier and Ondrej Palat. He ended it on the bottom of the stat sheet in two troubling categories –– time on ice and total shifts. Holtz, New Jersey’s top prospect, has shuffled through...
Devils’ finally get 1st victory in sloppy 4-2 win over Ducks | 3 takeaways
For the first time in 2022-23, the Devils won a regular season hockey game. New Jersey’s 4-2 win over the Ducks on Tuesday renewed confidence in the locker room and allowed them to avoid their first 0-3-0 start since the 2015-16 season. It wasn’t pretty –– some of their early season red flags like defensive zone mishaps, weak goaltending beginnings and crowd jeers were still present –– but the win was relieving for a fanbase that booed their team out of the building on Saturday.
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Sept. 5-11, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem counties for Sept. 5-11, 2022. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Oct. 18, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Following entries list property address followed by selling price,...
Big East media day: Seton Hall ranked middle of the pack; Ex-Patrick School star named Preseason Player of the Year
NEW YORK -- With Big East media day set for Tuesday at Madison Square Garden, it marked the unofficial start of the league’s season. Creighton, which appeared at No. 9 in the AP preseason poll Monday, was picked to win the league, followed by Xavier and Villanova, which is now led by first-year coach Kyle Neptune after he replaced the retired Jay Wright.
Notre Dame scores late to win Fish Bowl, head to third-straight Mercer final
Just one night after the two girls 2022 Mercer County Tournament semifinal games were largely anticlimactic, most people thought that the two boys tournament semifinal games would be hugely competitive affairs.
