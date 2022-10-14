ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester, MA

Girls soccer loses to Marblehead

Gloucester girls’ soccer faced off against Marblehead in a difficult match-up on Tuesday night. The Fishermen fought hard, but fell to the Magicians, 4-1. With this loss, Gloucester’s record is now at 4-9-1. Before the game, the Magicians celebrated their seniors, as well as the Gloucester seniors, and...
MARBLEHEAD, MA

