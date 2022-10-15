Read full article on original website
Related
Michigan deputy hospitalized after drug exposure, but experts say alleged overdoses ‘near scientific impossibility’
WILLIAMS TWP, MI — Responding to an apparent fatal drug overdose in a garage, a Bay County Sheriff’s deputy began gathering a white powder for evidence when he lost consciousness. Though he was briefly hospitalized, the deputy was cleared of toxic exposure to drugs. “We were under the...
nbc25news.com
Midland County Health Department holding flu vaccine clinics throughout the fall
MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. - The Midland County Dept. of Public Health is holding several community clinics in October & November to help you to fight the flu. “An annual seasonal flu vaccine is the best way to help protect against flu,” says Fred Yanoski, Health Officer of Midland Co. Dept. of Public Health. “Flu vaccination is recommended for everyone ages six months and up. It is an important preventative tool for people with chronic health conditions, and has also been shown to be life-saving for children who get the flu. Vaccinating pregnant women helps protect them from flu illness and hospitalization, and has been shown to help protect the baby from flu infection for several months after birth.”
Lansing woman finds multiple types of toxic mold in apartment
The mold that got her sick was the same one she had warned Plum Tree Apartments about, but she claims they told her there was nothing to worry about.
nbc25news.com
Attendance rates in schools across Michigan are declining, data shows
LANSING, Mich. - Attendance Rates in schools across Michigan are declining, according to data from the Michigan Department of Education. The numbers show a drop in attendance rates by 4 percent throughout the state. Dropping below 90-percent for the first time in recent years. The Michigan Department of Education said...
Know the water bill history before buying a home in Michigan
(CBS DETROIT)- Many people don't know that in Michigan, the home's water bill stays with the home. So if you buy one with a large water bill attached, that bill is now yours. Bryan Peckinpaugh from Detroit Water and Sewage Department explained why this is and what buyers should be aware of."State law. There's a Water Lean Act since 1939 in the state of Michigan. Four other states have similar Water Lean Acts where there's an outstanding balance and if it's not resolved during the closing or purchase process of the home, it transfers to the new owner," said Peckinpaugh....
Household hazardous waste drop-off draws tons of items
Carol Schrauben of Northville spend two hours on Saturday inching along in a lineup of cars to unload a variety of electronics at a household hazardous waste (HHW) disposal event in Taylor. "I have handheld electronics, hard drives, cassette player, Roku fire sticks, calculators, net gear and electric cords, computer...
Could soybean oil be the fix for Michigan’s roads?
The Michigan Department of Transportation is utilizing a unique ingredient to enhance the lifespan of pavement on a one mile stretch of road.
Lansing apartment residents plead for heat to be fixed
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – People in one south Lansing apartment complex said they’ve been struggling for a while inside their cold homes and they’re hopeful improvements from new management will provide them with warmer days ahead. People living at the Marvin Gardens apartment complex said the last year has been one plagued with maintenance issues […]
recordpatriot.com
'Michigan's most cursed road' one of most well-documented paranormal cases
Located in a rural section between Saginaw and Midland, Dice Road has been dubbed "the most cursed road in the state." Home to three haunted sites, Dice Road is one of the most well-documented paranormal cases in U.S. history and has long been the interest of residents near the area and beyond.
Michigan has a top 10 rattiest city, with 2 more in top 50
There are three Michigan cities in Orkin’s Top 50 Rattiest Cities List. The good news is Cleveland, Ohio, is rattier than all Michigan cities. Detroit ranked as the ninth rattiest city in the United States in Orkin’s recently released list that ranks metro regions by the number of new rodent treatments - commercial and residential - performed from Sept. 1, 2021, to Aug. 31, 2022. But it wasn’t as ratty as Cleveland, which came in eighth.
Body of Ann Arbor man found along U.S. 23 in Brighton
BRIGHTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man searching for wood received quite a scare after discovering a body along the southbound lanes of U.S. 23 in Washtenaw County.Police say the man was driving along the highway and saw some wood that he wanted to retrieve. When he got out of his vehicle, he saw a body laying in the grass.Preliminary information indicates the victim was involved in a hit-and-run crash just days prior to being found. The victim was identified as a 30 year-old man from Ann Arbor but his identity has yet to be released. Police do not have any details on the suspect.If you have any information, you're asked to contact the Michigan State Police Brighton post at (810) 227-1051.
nbc25news.com
Are residents included in the proposed ARPA loans? No, but small businesses are
FLINT, Mich. — Some residents are concerned over what seems to be an American Rescue Plan (ARPA) loan option after introducing a new proposed ARPA budget. The big question is if this money is allowed to be spent that way, and if so, what happens to the money once it is paid back to the City of Flint?
nbc25news.com
Concert being held in Genesee County, admission is two blankets for nursing home residents
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - Would you like to enjoy a concert and help a good cause? This is the story for you. The “Blankets of Love” Benefit Concert & Campaign aims to collect lap blankets for local nursing home residents for the winter. The concert will feature music...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Allen Park man runs major drug operation out of 3 houses; 400,000 lethal doses of fentanyl found
ALLEN PARK, Mich. – Officials said they found 400,000 lethal doses of fentanyl when they busted a major drug operation linked to two houses in Lincoln Park and a third in Allen Park. Robert Cortez Burrell, 52, of Allen Park, is accused of manufacturing and storing drugs at two...
nbc25news.com
Macomb County veterinarian charged with animal cruelty, says prosecutor
RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office has announced that a veterinarian is facing one count of animal cruelty. The prosecutor says the charge came after a video circulating on social media showed alleged mistreatment of a dog at the veterinarian’s home. The veterinarian is...
Snow in Flint: What is the Earliest Date It’s Ever Happened?
There's no denying it. Before you know it we'll be donning winter coats, digging out the shovels, and rediscovering our winter driving skills. Winter is on the way, but how early is too early?. Snow in October. The idea of seeing snow tomorrow morning (10/18) seems a little daunting, doesn't...
The Most Polluted Zip Code in Michigan
I'm not saying the information in this article is factual or not – this is information I found on various Detroit web pages. I don't know what the impetus was for someone to do this research, but here it is. It's easy to name what could be Michigan's most...
nbc25news.com
Lt. Governor Gilchrist visits Bay City school, pushes for passage of tutoring program
BAY COUNTY, Mich. - Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist visited a Bay City-area elementary school to tour the school’s tutoring program. Gilchrist held a roundtable alongside education professionals, students, and parents to discuss a proposed investment in tutoring across the state. Governor Whitmer announced the proposal back in May, deemed...
fox2detroit.com
When is Daylight Saving Time in 2022?
DETROIT (FOX 2) - It's getting darker and darker at night literally by the minute every day. And each morning, the sun comes up a minute later than the day before. Yes, it's that time of year. This means, once we get through Halloween, our annual time change is here.
Raising Cane’s to open first Michigan location Tuesday
The Louisiana chain will open its newest location in East Lansing
Comments / 0