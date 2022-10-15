Read full article on original website
Girls Soccer: Lara’s big day leads Hasbrouck Heights past Becton
Sophia Lara had three goals—and assisted on three other goals—as Hasbrouck Heights blew past Becton for a 6-1 win in East Rutherford. Not to be outdone, Lexy Samperi recorded a hat trick of her own, with Lara assisted on each goal, to help Hasbrouck Heights pull away for the win. Madison Lahullier, Elliot Eddy and Ella Reyngoudt all tallied assists for Hasbrouck Heights.
Girls Soccer: West Milford knocks off No. 17 Wayne Hills
Cassidy Clinton scored two first-half goals to lead West Milford to a 2-1 win over Wayne Hills, the No. 17-ranked team in the NJ.com Top 20, in Wayne. Lindsay Wittner tallied an assist for West Milford and Madison Trout finished with 10 saves in the win.
Dickson helps Sterling top Haddonfield in OT, stay unbeaten in conference - girls soccer
Bridget Dickson scored twice to help Sterling remain unbeaten in Colonial Conference play this season with a 3-2 overtime victory over Haddonfield in Haddonfield. Montgomery Draham also scored and Ireland Kay had two assists for Sterling (14-1-1), which improved to 10-0-0 in the Liberty Division of the Colonial Conference. Madison...
Demarest over Bergenfield - Girls soccer recap
Maya Rahav made five saves as Demarest earned a 2-0 victory over Bergenfield in Bergenfield. Chloe Poirot and Sarah Slowikowski found the back of the net to lead Demarest (7-8-1) offensively. Bergenfield falls to 6-10 with the loss.
Roxbury and Sparta play to tie - Field hockey recap
Daniela Onorato scored the game-tying goal for Roxbury in the third quarter but neither side could find the back of the goal in overtime as the game ended in a 1-1 tie in Sparta. Madison Campisi scored a first quarter goal for Sparta (5-6-2) as it grabbed an early advantage....
Lenape Valley over Newton - Girls soccer recap
Cassis Yappen and Maya McClean recorded one goal each for Lenape Valley in its 2-0 win over Newton in Stanhope. Riely O'Brien had three saves in the win.
Morris County Tournament boys soccer semifinals roundup, Oct. 18
Giuseppe Milelli paced third-seeded Delbarton with one goal and one assist in its 5-1 win over seventh-seeded Morris Hills in the semifinals of the Morris County Tournament in Mount Olive. Nate Zimmermnan, Luca Tusche, Kyle Son and Andrew Casiano added one goal each in the victory. Tyrese Brown scored the...
Toms River North over Lacey - Girls soccer recap
Alexis Garcia and Kaylee Nagle scored two goal each for Toms River North in its 4-3 win over Lacey in Toms River. Angelina DeCesare added one assist for Toms River North, which led 2-1 at halftime. Beth Stephens, Reece Paget and Marley Besser recorded one goal each for Lacey.
Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament field hockey quarterfinal roundup, Oct. 18
Laila Vaughan scored two first half goals as third-seeded Old Bridge held on for a 2-1 victory over sixth-seeded South Plainfield in Old Bridge. Erin Parrett made eight saves to keep South Plainfield (7-8) off the scoreboard in the first half. Gabriella Bistany broke through with a goal in the fourth quarter but that would be all against the strong defense of Old Bridge (11-4).
Glen Ridge shocks No. 7 Montclair, punches ticket to Essex County final
Olivia Gist still can’t quite comprehend the magnitude of what she accomplished. She didn’t just win a game and help propel Glen Ridge to an Essex County title berth amid what’s been an up-and-down year for the Ridgers in a season filled with one-goal losses.
Longtime N.J. high school teacher, volleyball coach dies at 43
A 20-year teacher at John P. Stevens High School in Edison who also served as the head coach for the boys and girls volleyball teams there died Monday at his home. Lifelong Edison resident, Anthony Patrick White, 43, was a social studies teacher at the school and has also coached other sports at the high school throughout his career, according to his obituary.
No. 16 Wayne Valley over Lakeland - Girls soccer recap
Megan Jozak and Tori Ryan tallied two goals and an assist apiece as Wayne Valley, No. 16 in NJ.com's Top 20, won at home, 5-2, over Lakeland. Alexa Maybrown added a goal for Wayne Valley (12-2-1), which led 2-0 at halftime. Sam Dammers scored while Lakeland (7-7) also received
Dwight-Englewood over Elmwood Park - Girls soccer recap
Lillian Moncion led with two goals as Dwight-Englewood won at home, 6-1, over Elmwood Park. Alexa Cohen, Alyson Yesion, Sofia Sujak and Ally Miglietta each scored after the break for Dwight-Englewood (8-5), which played to a 1-1 tie at halftime. Cali Terranova connected for Elmwood Park (0-10).
Cresskill over Midland Park - Girls soccer recap
Ariel Bacalu made four saves in net to lead a strong defensive effort from Cresskill during its 3-1 victory over Midland Park in Cresskill. Maddie Morgan and Alyssa Shick chipped in one goal and one assist for Cresskill (5-10). Emmi Barkan also finished with one goal and one assist. Midland...
Paramus Catholic and Holy Angels play to tie - Girls soccer recap
Paramus Catholic scored two goals in the first half but Holy Angels would respond with two of their own in the second as the contest ended in a 2-2 tie in Demarest. Lilyanna Potts and Xenaya Medina scored goals for Holy Angels (5-9-2). Jennifer Haemmerle made four saves as Holy...
Late goal sends Pennington into seventh-straight Mercer County final
All dynasties come to an end, whether it was in Ancient China, Rome, or even the Pennington boys soccer team. It looked for certain that the third-seeded Red Hawks, who have won six-straight Mercer County Tournament titles dating back to 2015, were headed to the end of their dynasty Tuesday night at Hopewell Valley High School in the 2022 Mercer County semifinal against second-seeded Hun.
Devils’ finally get 1st victory in sloppy 4-2 win over Ducks | 3 takeaways
For the first time in 2022-23, the Devils won a regular season hockey game. New Jersey’s 4-2 win over the Ducks on Tuesday renewed confidence in the locker room and allowed them to avoid their first 0-3-0 start since the 2015-16 season. It wasn’t pretty –– some of their early season red flags like defensive zone mishaps, weak goaltending beginnings and crowd jeers were still present –– but the win was relieving for a fanbase that booed their team out of the building on Saturday.
Notre Dame scores late to win Fish Bowl, head to third-straight Mercer final
Just one night after the two girls 2022 Mercer County Tournament semifinal games were largely anticlimactic, most people thought that the two boys tournament semifinal games would be hugely competitive affairs.
Big East media day: Seton Hall ranked middle of the pack; Ex-Patrick School star named Preseason Player of the Year
NEW YORK -- With Big East media day set for Tuesday at Madison Square Garden, it marked the unofficial start of the league’s season. Creighton, which appeared at No. 9 in the AP preseason poll Monday, was picked to win the league, followed by Xavier and Villanova, which is now led by first-year coach Kyle Neptune after he replaced the retired Jay Wright.
Nick’s (HS football) Notes: Farrell ran it up on Sea, and never did stop
All’s fair in love and war -- but what about in high school football?. Monsignor Farrell poured it on, and on, and on, and, for good measure, on and on some more in Saturday’s 51-0 drubbing of St. Joseph-by-the-Sea. But maybe a few of those points should have been kept off of the scoreboard instead of tacked on at the expense of the reeling opposition.
