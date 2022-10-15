Read full article on original website
Girls Soccer: Lara’s big day leads Hasbrouck Heights past Becton
Sophia Lara had three goals—and assisted on three other goals—as Hasbrouck Heights blew past Becton for a 6-1 win in East Rutherford. Not to be outdone, Lexy Samperi recorded a hat trick of her own, with Lara assisted on each goal, to help Hasbrouck Heights pull away for the win. Madison Lahullier, Elliot Eddy and Ella Reyngoudt all tallied assists for Hasbrouck Heights.
Lenape Valley over Newton - Girls soccer recap
Cassis Yappen and Maya McClean recorded one goal each for Lenape Valley in its 2-0 win over Newton in Stanhope. Riely O’Brien had three saves in the win. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Glen Ridge shocks No. 7 Montclair, punches ticket to Essex County final
Olivia Gist still can’t quite comprehend the magnitude of what she accomplished. She didn’t just win a game and help propel Glen Ridge to an Essex County title berth amid what’s been an up-and-down year for the Ridgers in a season filled with one-goal losses.
Demarest over Bergenfield - Girls soccer recap
Maya Rahav made five saves as Demarest earned a 2-0 victory over Bergenfield in Bergenfield. Chloe Poirot and Sarah Slowikowski found the back of the net to lead Demarest (7-8-1) offensively. Bergenfield falls to 6-10 with the loss. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5...
Morris County Tournament boys soccer semifinals roundup, Oct. 18
Giuseppe Milelli paced third-seeded Delbarton with one goal and one assist in its 5-1 win over seventh-seeded Morris Hills in the semifinals of the Morris County Tournament in Mount Olive. Nate Zimmermnan, Luca Tusche, Kyle Son and Andrew Casiano added one goal each in the victory. Tyrese Brown scored the...
Dwight-Morrow over Cliffside Park - Girls soccer recap
Camila Quinchia scored two goals for Dwight-Morrow during its 2-1 victory over Cliffside Park in Englewood. Sophia Gomez finished with a game-high 10 saves. Dwight-Morrow (9-5-1) used defense in the second half to keep Cliffside Park (5-7-1) off the scoreboard and secure the win. Karen Rios and Natalia Wesoloski were...
Dwight-Englewood over Elmwood Park - Girls soccer recap
Lillian Moncion led with two goals as Dwight-Englewood won at home, 6-1, over Elmwood Park. Alexa Cohen, Alyson Yesion, Sofia Sujak and Ally Miglietta each scored after the break for Dwight-Englewood (8-5), which played to a 1-1 tie at halftime. Cali Terranova connected for Elmwood Park (0-10). The N.J. High...
Toms River North over Lacey - Girls soccer recap
Alexis Garcia and Kaylee Nagle scored two goal each for Toms River North in its 4-3 win over Lacey in Toms River. Angelina DeCesare added one assist for Toms River North, which led 2-1 at halftime. Beth Stephens, Reece Paget and Marley Besser recorded one goal each for Lacey. The...
Newton over North Hunterdon - Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament semifinal boys soccer recap
Zach Robinson scored a goal as second-seeded Newton gained control during the shootout in a victory over sixth-seeded North Hunterdon in Newton. Robinson scored the lone goal of regulation for Newton (11-2-1). Newton scored four times in the shootout compared to one goal from North Hunterdon (6-8-1). Newton will advance...
Late goal sends Pennington into seventh-straight Mercer County final
All dynasties come to an end, whether it was in Ancient China, Rome, or even the Pennington boys soccer team. It looked for certain that the third-seeded Red Hawks, who have won six-straight Mercer County Tournament titles dating back to 2015, were headed to the end of their dynasty Tuesday night at Hopewell Valley High School in the 2022 Mercer County semifinal against second-seeded Hun.
Why Devils’ Alexander Holtz saw limited ice time in 4-2 win vs. Ducks
Devils forward Alexander Holtz began Tuesday night on the top line, alongside skilled teammates Nico Hischier and Ondrej Palat. He ended it on the bottom of the stat sheet in two troubling categories –– time on ice and total shifts. Holtz, New Jersey’s top prospect, has shuffled through...
Girls soccer: Bergen County Invitational roundup - Semifinal round, Oct. 16
Jenna O’Malley’s second-half goal gave 28th-seeded Hasbrouck Heights a 1-0 victory against 24th-seeded Holy Angels in the semifinals of the Bergen County Invitational in Demarest. Lexy Samperi recorded the key assist for Hasbrouck Heights (13-4) while Madison Ejgird made nine saves for the shutout. Hasbrouck Heights will face...
Longtime N.J. high school teacher, volleyball coach dies at 43
A 20-year teacher at John P. Stevens High School in Edison who also served as the head coach for the boys and girls volleyball teams there died Monday at his home. Lifelong Edison resident, Anthony Patrick White, 43, was a social studies teacher at the school and has also coached other sports at the high school throughout his career, according to his obituary.
District forfeits football game for fear of violence in Long Branch, NJ
A continued threat of violence led Neptune High School to forfeit its game with Long Branch on Saturday morning. The game originally scheduled for Friday night at Long Branch High School was moved to Saturday morning to be played without spectators after four shooting incidents in Long Branch and West Long Branch.
Notre Dame scores late to win Fish Bowl, head to third-straight Mercer final
Just one night after the two girls 2022 Mercer County Tournament semifinal games were largely anticlimactic, most people thought that the two boys tournament semifinal games would be hugely competitive affairs.
Seton Hall notebook: Pirates crack KenPom Top 50; Jared Rhoden’s next stop; Naas Cunningham update
Shaheen Holloway introductory news conference at Seton Hall — TheKenPom rankings are out and Seton Hall is ranked inside the Top 50 at No. 48. That’s two spots higher than Rutgers at 50. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links...
Rutgers’ Aron Cruickshank discusses Ohio State incident, what offense needs to improve out of bye week
When it comes to his most memorable play of the season, Aron Cruickshank says he was just doing his job. Yes, the Rutgers wide receiver admits he was frustrated at the time, when his Scarlet Knights were trailing then-No. 3 Ohio State by 39 points in the fourth quarter of their loss in Ohio Stadium last month. But when he converted from a punt returner to the last line of defense on a fake punt from Buckeyes punter Jesse Mirco, the instincts he had never used in his college career kicked in.
Paterson honors city native, WNBA star Essence Carson
Oct. 17 was dubbed “Essence Carson Day” in honor of the WNBA star.
Big East media day: Seton Hall ranked middle of the pack; Ex-Patrick School star named Preseason Player of the Year
NEW YORK -- With Big East media day set for Tuesday at Madison Square Garden, it marked the unofficial start of the league’s season. Creighton, which appeared at No. 9 in the AP preseason poll Monday, was picked to win the league, followed by Xavier and Villanova, which is now led by first-year coach Kyle Neptune after he replaced the retired Jay Wright.
'No Pressure Alert': Owners Of North Jersey Pizzeria Hover Over Barstool's Portnoy
The owner of a North Jersey pizzeria and his sons looked on as Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy sampled a slice. "No pressure alert," Barstool writers captioned the YouTube review. Portnoy popped into Garwood's Nola's Osteria & Pizza for his latest One Bite pizza review. Turns out he's been in...
