Glen Rock edges Eastern Christian - Girls soccer recap
Fiona Reilly converted a pass from Stella Traphagen as Glen Rock won, 1-0, over Eastern Christian in North Haledon. Annie Leonard saved six shots to receive the shutout for Glen Rock (10-2-2), which played to a scoreless tie at halftime. Eastern Christian is now 7-6-1. The N.J. High School Sports...
Demarest over Bergenfield - Girls soccer recap
Maya Rahav made five saves as Demarest earned a 2-0 victory over Bergenfield in Bergenfield. Chloe Poirot and Sarah Slowikowski found the back of the net to lead Demarest (7-8-1) offensively. Bergenfield falls to 6-10 with the loss. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5...
Newton over North Hunterdon - Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament semifinal boys soccer recap
Zach Robinson scored a goal as second-seeded Newton gained control during the shootout in a victory over sixth-seeded North Hunterdon in Newton. Robinson scored the lone goal of regulation for Newton (11-2-1). Newton scored four times in the shootout compared to one goal from North Hunterdon (6-8-1). Newton will advance...
Dwight-Morrow over Cliffside Park - Girls soccer recap
Camila Quinchia scored two goals for Dwight-Morrow during its 2-1 victory over Cliffside Park in Englewood. Sophia Gomez finished with a game-high 10 saves. Dwight-Morrow (9-5-1) used defense in the second half to keep Cliffside Park (5-7-1) off the scoreboard and secure the win. Karen Rios and Natalia Wesoloski were...
Lenape Valley over Newton - Girls soccer recap
Cassis Yappen and Maya McClean recorded one goal each for Lenape Valley in its 2-0 win over Newton in Stanhope. Riely O’Brien had three saves in the win. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Dwight-Englewood over Elmwood Park - Girls soccer recap
Lillian Moncion led with two goals as Dwight-Englewood won at home, 6-1, over Elmwood Park. Alexa Cohen, Alyson Yesion, Sofia Sujak and Ally Miglietta each scored after the break for Dwight-Englewood (8-5), which played to a 1-1 tie at halftime. Cali Terranova connected for Elmwood Park (0-10). The N.J. High...
Morris County Tournament boys soccer semifinals roundup, Oct. 18
Giuseppe Milelli paced third-seeded Delbarton with one goal and one assist in its 5-1 win over seventh-seeded Morris Hills in the semifinals of the Morris County Tournament in Mount Olive. Nate Zimmermnan, Luca Tusche, Kyle Son and Andrew Casiano added one goal each in the victory. Tyrese Brown scored the...
Paramus Catholic and Holy Angels play to tie - Girls soccer recap
Paramus Catholic scored two goals in the first half but Holy Angels would respond with two of their own in the second as the contest ended in a 2-2 tie in Demarest. Lilyanna Potts and Xenaya Medina scored goals for Holy Angels (5-9-2). Jennifer Haemmerle made four saves as Holy...
Toms River North over Lacey - Girls soccer recap
Alexis Garcia and Kaylee Nagle scored two goal each for Toms River North in its 4-3 win over Lacey in Toms River. Angelina DeCesare added one assist for Toms River North, which led 2-1 at halftime. Beth Stephens, Reece Paget and Marley Besser recorded one goal each for Lacey. The...
Glen Ridge shocks No. 7 Montclair, punches ticket to Essex County final
Olivia Gist still can’t quite comprehend the magnitude of what she accomplished. She didn’t just win a game and help propel Glen Ridge to an Essex County title berth amid what’s been an up-and-down year for the Ridgers in a season filled with one-goal losses.
Longtime N.J. high school teacher, volleyball coach dies at 43
A 20-year teacher at John P. Stevens High School in Edison who also served as the head coach for the boys and girls volleyball teams there died Monday at his home. Lifelong Edison resident, Anthony Patrick White, 43, was a social studies teacher at the school and has also coached other sports at the high school throughout his career, according to his obituary.
Late goal sends Pennington into seventh-straight Mercer County final
All dynasties come to an end, whether it was in Ancient China, Rome, or even the Pennington boys soccer team. It looked for certain that the third-seeded Red Hawks, who have won six-straight Mercer County Tournament titles dating back to 2015, were headed to the end of their dynasty Tuesday night at Hopewell Valley High School in the 2022 Mercer County semifinal against second-seeded Hun.
Big East media day: Seton Hall ranked middle of the pack; Ex-Patrick School star named Preseason Player of the Year
NEW YORK -- With Big East media day set for Tuesday at Madison Square Garden, it marked the unofficial start of the league’s season. Creighton, which appeared at No. 9 in the AP preseason poll Monday, was picked to win the league, followed by Xavier and Villanova, which is now led by first-year coach Kyle Neptune after he replaced the retired Jay Wright.
Notre Dame scores late to win Fish Bowl, head to third-straight Mercer final
Just one night after the two girls 2022 Mercer County Tournament semifinal games were largely anticlimactic, most people thought that the two boys tournament semifinal games would be hugely competitive affairs.
Crumbl Cookies expands in N.J. with another opening
Crumbl Cookies recently opened another New Jersey location. The expanding cookie chain opened on Oct. 14 at 650 Nassau Park Blvd. in Princeton’s Nassau Park Pavilion. This is the company’s eighth location in the Garden State. The others are located in Cherry Hill, Clark, Holmdel, Morris Plains, North Brunswick, Ocean and Union.
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Sept. 5-11, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem counties for Sept. 5-11, 2022. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Oct. 18, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Following entries list property address followed by selling price,...
Yelp says this is New Jersey’s best paella. We had to try it. | Review
A wide, shallow pan steaming with toasty Spanish rice, tender chicken, delicate seafood, fresh vegetables and aromatic spices — great paella is tough to beat, especially in terms of “I wouldn’t dare cook this at home” restaurant experiences. The dish originating from Valencia, Spain is the...
Historic N.J. funeral home — where Tony mourned his mom on ‘The Sopranos’ — could be demolished
Belleville officials are considering whether a historic funeral home, famously featured in iconic scenes in HBO’s “The Sopranos,” is part of an area in need of redevelopment. The local historical society opposes the designation, which could lead to the demolition of a building that dates back to...
Man exposed himself to young girl at N.J. school, prosecutor says
A man who exposed himself to a young girl at a Somerset County school earlier this month has been arrested, the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office announced Monday. The incident happened during an “extracurricular function” at an unidentified Montgomery Township school on Saturday, Oct. 1, according to Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Deputy Chief Frank Roman. School was not in session at the time.
Solar trash cans at $4,400 a pop in Paterson? Say what? | Moran
Paterson’s city council voted this week to spend $700,000 on a fleet of solar-powered trash cans, costing about $4,400 each. because anyone who has been to Paterson knows the city has ferocious problems that are more pressing, like rampant crime, overcrowded schools, and decrepit housing. Even if the solar...
