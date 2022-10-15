ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester County, NJ

NJ.com

West Deptford tops Cherokee in PKs - S.J. Coaches Cup quarterfinal

West Deptford, seeded 11th, returned to the South Jersey Coaches Cup semifinal round after dispatching third-seeded Cherokee 4-3 in penalty kicks following the resumption of Monday’s weather-delayed quarterfinal match in Marlton. West Deptford will meet seventh-seeded Haddon Township in the semifinal on Wednesday in Cherry Hill. Senior Gavin Zuzulock...
WEST DEPTFORD, NJ
Jefferson over North Warren - Boys soccer recap

Kristijan Loncar and Sam Merkin scored one goal each for Jefferson in its 2-0 win over North Warren in Jefferson. Connnor Mutsavage had eight saves in the win. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
JEFFERSON, NJ
Sparta shuts down Kittatinny - Girls soccer - H/W/S Tournament - Semifinal

Grace McDonald led with two goals as top-seeded Sparta won at home, 3-0, over fourth-seeded Kittatinny in the semifinal round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament. Sparta (10-3) will play the winner of Wednesday’s game between second-seeded Hunterdon Central, No. 12 in NJ.com’s Top 20, and third-seeded North Hunterdon in the tournament final at Delaware Valley on Saturday.
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ
Egg Harbor blanks Absegami - Boys soccer recap

Senior Nathan Biersbach produced a hat trick to lead Egg Harbor to a 4-0 win over Absegami in Egg Harbor Township. Gilmer Mendoza, Chase Mazur and Joey Velardi each had an assist for Egg Harbor (13-4), which will battle for the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament title on Thursday against St. Augustine.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
Late goal sends Pennington into seventh-straight Mercer County final

All dynasties come to an end, whether it was in Ancient China, Rome, or even the Pennington boys soccer team. It looked for certain that the third-seeded Red Hawks, who have won six-straight Mercer County Tournament titles dating back to 2015, were headed to the end of their dynasty Tuesday night at Hopewell Valley High School in the 2022 Mercer County semifinal against second-seeded Hun.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament field hockey quarterfinal roundup, Oct. 18

Laila Vaughan scored two first half goals as third-seeded Old Bridge held on for a 2-1 victory over sixth-seeded South Plainfield in Old Bridge. Erin Parrett made eight saves to keep South Plainfield (7-8) off the scoreboard in the first half. Gabriella Bistany broke through with a goal in the fourth quarter but that would be all against the strong defense of Old Bridge (11-4).
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
Toms River North over Lacey - Girls soccer recap

Alexis Garcia and Kaylee Nagle scored two goal each for Toms River North in its 4-3 win over Lacey in Toms River. Angelina DeCesare added one assist for Toms River North, which led 2-1 at halftime. Beth Stephens, Reece Paget and Marley Besser recorded one goal each for Lacey. The...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Dayton over Union Catholic - Boys soccer recap

Allan Umana scored the only goal of the game for Dayton off an assist from Geramy Lora-Diaz in its 1-0 win over Union Catholic in Springfield. Jason Calderon made four saves in the victory. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign...
DAYTON, OH
NBC Philadelphia

South Jersey native Brenna Weick joins NBC10 as reporter

NBC10 Philadelphia announced that Brenna Weick has joined the station as a full-time, general assignment reporter. Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31, 2022. “Brenna brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to NBC10,” said Elizabeth Flores, Vice President of News for NBC10 and Telemundo62. “Brenna’s local...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New Jersey 101.5

The Jersey Shore places that aren’t there anymore

When John Lennon sang "there are places I remember" with The Beatles, he could easily have been talking about the Jersey Shore. No matter where you live in New Jersey, if you've lived here all your life, you had to have spent time at the Jersey Shore and many of the places you remember aren't there anymore.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Bill of Fare: Princeton tearoom offers upscale yet relaxed atmosphere to enjoy good food and perfectly steeped tea

Known for its international flair, Princeton seemed to me to be a perfect place for a tearoom. Doria and Calavino Donati thought so too. But theirs is not just any tearoom; there is nothing stuffy or overly feminine about the Tipple & Rose, which they opened last October. Their tearoom is very much their own creation, with antiques for decorations and an upscale but relaxed atmosphere designed for good food and the pleasures of afternoon tea.
PRINCETON, NJ
atlanticcityweekly.com

At Northfield’s Jersey Cow, ice cream is a year-round game

One of the saddest parts about summer ending is that suddenly it becomes a lot harder to go out for ice cream. Most ice cream shops that had lines down the block before Labor Day simply close down in the offseason, meaning months-long waits for those craving a sundae, cone or other sweet frozen treat.
NORTHFIELD, NJ
