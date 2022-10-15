Read full article on original website
Glen Rock edges Eastern Christian - Girls soccer recap
Fiona Reilly converted a pass from Stella Traphagen as Glen Rock won, 1-0, over Eastern Christian in North Haledon. Annie Leonard saved six shots to receive the shutout for Glen Rock (10-2-2), which played to a scoreless tie at halftime. Eastern Christian is now 7-6-1. The N.J. High School Sports...
Dwight-Morrow over Cliffside Park - Girls soccer recap
Camila Quinchia scored two goals for Dwight-Morrow during its 2-1 victory over Cliffside Park in Englewood. Sophia Gomez finished with a game-high 10 saves. Dwight-Morrow (9-5-1) used defense in the second half to keep Cliffside Park (5-7-1) off the scoreboard and secure the win. Karen Rios and Natalia Wesoloski were...
Lenape Valley over Newton - Girls soccer recap
Cassis Yappen and Maya McClean recorded one goal each for Lenape Valley in its 2-0 win over Newton in Stanhope. Riely O’Brien had three saves in the win. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Girls Soccer: West Milford knocks off No. 17 Wayne Hills
Cassidy Clinton scored two first-half goals to lead West Milford to a 2-1 win over Wayne Hills, the No. 17-ranked team in the NJ.com Top 20, in Wayne. Lindsay Wittner tallied an assist for West Milford and Madison Trout finished with 10 saves in the win. The N.J. High School...
Bergen Tech over Passaic - Girls soccer recap
Jisae Son and Jolie Rodriguez contributed a goal and an assist apiece as Bergen Tech won at home, 4-0, over Passaic. Angelika Malinkowski and Keliz Guzman each added a goal for Bergen Tech (8-6-1), which led 3-0 at halftime. Passaic is now 5-9-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is...
Lyndhurst wins in double overtime over North Arlington - Girls soccer recap
Madison Weaver and Kayla Carrino knocked in a goal apiece as Lyndhurst won in double overtime, 2-1, over North Arlington in Lyndhurst. Skyler Montillo added an assist for Lyndhurst (9-6-1), which played to a scoreless tie at halftime. Arancha Antunes scored for North Arlington (11-2-1). The N.J. High School Sports...
Dwight-Englewood over Elmwood Park - Girls soccer recap
Lillian Moncion led with two goals as Dwight-Englewood won at home, 6-1, over Elmwood Park. Alexa Cohen, Alyson Yesion, Sofia Sujak and Ally Miglietta each scored after the break for Dwight-Englewood (8-5), which played to a 1-1 tie at halftime. Cali Terranova connected for Elmwood Park (0-10). The N.J. High...
Newton over North Hunterdon - Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament semifinal boys soccer recap
Zach Robinson scored a goal as second-seeded Newton gained control during the shootout in a victory over sixth-seeded North Hunterdon in Newton. Robinson scored the lone goal of regulation for Newton (11-2-1). Newton scored four times in the shootout compared to one goal from North Hunterdon (6-8-1). Newton will advance...
Oratory nips New Providence - Boys soccer recap
Senior Patrick Feit’s second-half goal was enough to seal a 1-0 win for Oratory over New Providence in Summit. Senior keeper Kal Mitchell came up with five saves for Oratory (6-7-1), which stopped a two-game losing streak. Junior goalie Steven Parker made six saves for New Providence (4-8-2). The...
Morris County Tournament girls soccer semifinals, Oct. 18
Junior Leigha Matter scored a goal in the first minute as second-seeded and defending champions Chatham held on for a 1-0 win over sixth-seeded Mendham in the semifinal round of the Morris County Tournament in Chatham. Chatham (9-3-1), which won its fourth straight game, will meet fourth-seeded West Morris in...
Paramus Catholic and Holy Angels play to tie - Girls soccer recap
Paramus Catholic scored two goals in the first half but Holy Angels would respond with two of their own in the second as the contest ended in a 2-2 tie in Demarest. Lilyanna Potts and Xenaya Medina scored goals for Holy Angels (5-9-2). Jennifer Haemmerle made four saves as Holy...
Field Hockey: Chatham fends off Mountain Lakes for 2nd straight Morris title
There wasn’t anyone else Chatham wanted to take the biggest shot of the season to date. In a heart-racing defensive battle with a county title on the line, Chatham was awarded a penalty stroke near the midway point of the third quarter and Brooke DiBiase was given the nod.
Glen Ridge shocks No. 7 Montclair, punches ticket to Essex County final
Olivia Gist still can’t quite comprehend the magnitude of what she accomplished. She didn’t just win a game and help propel Glen Ridge to an Essex County title berth amid what’s been an up-and-down year for the Ridgers in a season filled with one-goal losses.
Longtime N.J. high school teacher, volleyball coach dies at 43
A 20-year teacher at John P. Stevens High School in Edison who also served as the head coach for the boys and girls volleyball teams there died Monday at his home. Lifelong Edison resident, Anthony Patrick White, 43, was a social studies teacher at the school and has also coached other sports at the high school throughout his career, according to his obituary.
Late goal sends Pennington into seventh-straight Mercer County final
All dynasties come to an end, whether it was in Ancient China, Rome, or even the Pennington boys soccer team. It looked for certain that the third-seeded Red Hawks, who have won six-straight Mercer County Tournament titles dating back to 2015, were headed to the end of their dynasty Tuesday night at Hopewell Valley High School in the 2022 Mercer County semifinal against second-seeded Hun.
Notre Dame scores late to win Fish Bowl, head to third-straight Mercer final
Just one night after the two girls 2022 Mercer County Tournament semifinal games were largely anticlimactic, most people thought that the two boys tournament semifinal games would be hugely competitive affairs.
Why Devils’ Alexander Holtz saw limited ice time in 4-2 win vs. Ducks
Devils forward Alexander Holtz began Tuesday night on the top line, alongside skilled teammates Nico Hischier and Ondrej Palat. He ended it on the bottom of the stat sheet in two troubling categories –– time on ice and total shifts. Holtz, New Jersey’s top prospect, has shuffled through...
Big East media day: Seton Hall ranked middle of the pack; Ex-Patrick School star named Preseason Player of the Year
NEW YORK -- With Big East media day set for Tuesday at Madison Square Garden, it marked the unofficial start of the league’s season. Creighton, which appeared at No. 9 in the AP preseason poll Monday, was picked to win the league, followed by Xavier and Villanova, which is now led by first-year coach Kyle Neptune after he replaced the retired Jay Wright.
Crumbl Cookies expands in N.J. with another opening
Crumbl Cookies recently opened another New Jersey location. The expanding cookie chain opened on Oct. 14 at 650 Nassau Park Blvd. in Princeton’s Nassau Park Pavilion. This is the company’s eighth location in the Garden State. The others are located in Cherry Hill, Clark, Holmdel, Morris Plains, North Brunswick, Ocean and Union.
Yelp says this is New Jersey’s best paella. We had to try it. | Review
A wide, shallow pan steaming with toasty Spanish rice, tender chicken, delicate seafood, fresh vegetables and aromatic spices — great paella is tough to beat, especially in terms of “I wouldn’t dare cook this at home” restaurant experiences. The dish originating from Valencia, Spain is the...
