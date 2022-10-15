Read full article on original website
Texts between Herschel Walker’s wife, ex-girlfriend add twist to abortion drama
The drama surrounding Herschel Walker took a new turn this weekend as texts emerged showing the Republican’s wife reache...
Voters in Marjorie Taylor Greene's hometown are embarrassed by her
In a deep dive into the unlikely possibility that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) will lose her seat in November, some voters in her highly conservative district expressed dismay that they have to admit that she is their representative in Congress. According to the Guardian's David Smith, reporting from the...
Georgia Republican says Herschel Walker became the GOP's Senate pick because he was a 'famous football player' backed by Trump: 'We didn't ask who was the best leader'
Georgia's Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan slammed the process by which Herschel Walker became a Senate pick. Geoff said Republicans had just looked around to see who Trump supported to select their candidate. "Herschel Walker hasn't earned my respect or my vote," Duncan told CNN. Georgia's GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan...
Black People In Herschel Walker’s Georgia Hometown Are ‘Not Going To Vote For Him’
It’s always been my opinion that white conservatives only embrace Black conservatives because Black conservatives provide a “Black friend” effect that brings at least a smidgen of diversity to the “old white man” party that is the GOP. Now, white conservatives claim to be sticklers to meritocracy who hate the idea of intentional diversity just like that hate the idea of slavery soldiers not being deified by Confederate monuments. But let’s be clear on one thing: There’s just no way in hell anyone thinks Herschel Walker is qualified to be a U.S. senator.
Husband of Marjorie Taylor Greene, controversial Georgia Republican, files for divorce
Perry Greene filed for divorce Wednesday on grounds his 27-year marriage to Marjorie Taylor Greene is “irretrievably broken.”
Stacey Abrams accused by fellow Georgia Democrat of excluding her from party
The Democratic nominee for Georgia schools superintendent complained on social media that she is being boxed out by her party and denied endorsements from heavy hitters aligned with Stacey Abrams.
Boebert, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Ted Cruz under fire for celebrating Italian far-right victory
House and Senate Republicans aligned with former president Donald Trump are hailing the emergence of the first Italian fascist leader since the Second World War as a sign that the world is embracing Mr Trump’s brand of authoritarianism and a harbinger of a GOP victory in November’s midterm US elections.
'He's gonna show up and embarrass me': Herschel Walker predicts he will lose debate
Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker openly predicted that he would lose in a debate with his Democratic opponent, saying Sen. Raphael Warnock will "show up and embarrass" him, as he is "not that smart."
Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 49 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Food Security for Veterans’ Bill
Marjorie Taylor-GreeneGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On September 29, House Representatives voted on bill HR8888 - the 'Food Security for All Veterans Act'. The bill seeks to address food insecurity among working age veterans, broadening access to schemes such as food stamps that help to prevent those in need from going hungry.
Trumpism Has Found Its Leading Lady
As election returns rolled in on the evening of November 3, 2020, a local news host in Phoenix was starring in an intensely awkward broadcast. The Fox 10 anchor Kari Lake was refusing to call Arizona for Joe Biden—even though her network had already done so. “If [voters] wake up tomorrow or two days later and it flips,” she insisted, her pendant earrings swinging, “there’s distrust in the system.” Lake’s co-anchor, John Hook, lost patience. “Well, we’re taking our cues from Fox, the mothership,” he interrupted. “That’s kind of what we do.”
Michael Moore predicts a 'landslide' against the GOP 'traitors' in midterms, thanks SCOTUS for abortion ruling
Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore is feeling optimistic about Democrats' chances in maintaining control of Congress against "traitor" Republicans ahead of the November midterms. "I have never felt this optimistic," Moore told "Real Time" host Bill Maher on Friday night. Moore, who faced heavy pushback for famously predicting President Trump's election...
Geraldo Rivera warns DeSantis will ‘feel the wrath of Latino voters’ for exploiting migrants in political stunt
Fox News political commentator Geraldo Rivera has sent a scathing message to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis after his political stunt involving Venezuelan migrants. Rivera took to Twitter and predicted that Mr DeSantis will face serious consequences at the ballot box for sending two flights of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard last month. According to a Mason-Dixon poll released on Wednesday, Mr DeSantis leads the gubernatorial race in the Sunshine State by 11 points over Democrat Charlie Crist. “Governor DeSantis will soon feel the wrath of Florida’s Latino voters outraged by his toying with the lives of those Venezuelan refugees he...
Georgia prosecutor investigating Trump will go quiet this week to avoid the appearance of influencing the election. But indictments can come as early as December, per report
Trump and his associates are being probed for attempts to subvert Georgia's 2020 election results. Fulton County DA Fani Willis previously said people could face prison sentences for the allegations. The DA's team is preparing to make moves after Election Day, CNN reported. Developments in Georgia's special grand jury probe...
Herschel Walker listed fake elector and woman charged in Capitol attack as 'county captains'
A Georgia woman charged in connection to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol as well as a fake state elector busted in a plan to overturn the 2020 presidential election were purportedly listed as "county captains" for Republican Senate hopeful Herschel Walker's campaign. Walker's campaign sent out a...
Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock rakes in $26.3M as GOP challenger Herschel Walker falls behind
Sen. Raphael Warnock's (D-GA) reelection campaign has turned into a fundraising juggernaut, picking up $26.3 million in the last three months as Election Day nears and control of the Senate hangs in the balance. Warnock's campaign said Monday that it had collected money from more than 340,000 donors from July...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Divorce Could Have 'Financial Information' Sealed
The husband of the Georgia congresswoman said the pair's 27-year marriage is "irretrievably broken" in court filings.
Florida Official Resigns Amid KKK Photo After DeSantis Hand-Picked Him To Lead Black County
Gadsden County Commissioner Jeffery Moore resigned over the picture of him in a KKK outfit. The post Florida Official Resigns Amid KKK Photo After DeSantis Hand-Picked Him To Lead Black County appeared first on NewsOne.
Herschel Walker’s Candidacy Is Just Insulting
Senator Raphael Warnock of Georgia couldn’t be more different from his Republican opponent, the former football player Herschel Walker—and news coverage of their campaigns in the past week is a perfect example. Warnock didn’t generate a single juicy or humiliating headline. Articles about the Democratic incumbent dutifully describe...
Herschel Walker's son slams father, again, in pair of new videos
Herschel Walker's son on Tuesday doubled down on allegations that his famous father purposely misled voters by orchestrating a false narrative about having a happy home life. Christian Walker posted two videos on social media accusing his father, the Republican nominee in Georgia's Senate race, of fictionalizing his life. “I’ve...
Republicans Risk Losing Safely Red Senate Seat, And Are Blaming Mitt Romney
Since Utah become a state, its voters have elected a non-Republican candidate to the U.S. Senate just five times in its one-and-a-quarter centuries of existence. But voters appear poised to unseat Republican Senator Mike Lee in favor of an independent candidate at a time the nation's two major parties are grappling for control of Congress. And the blame, Republicans say, lies at the feet of the party's former presidential nominee, Mitt Romney.
