Police: 32-year-old shot and killed in Millvale

By Taylor Weiter
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 4 days ago
One person was shot and killed in Cincinnati's Millvale neighborhood Friday afternoon, police said.

Officers and EMS responded to the 3100 block of Beekman Street just before 4 p.m. for a reported shooting. When they arrived, first responders found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The man, 32-year-old Davonte Hollis, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hollis was previously wanted in connection to a shooting on Carolina Avenue, and was charged with one count of felonious assault. According to court documents, Hollis was never formally indicted by a grand jury on that charge.

The Cincinnati Police Department's Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call 513-352-3542.

Correction: This article previously reported that Hollis was charged with felonious assault. After looking deeper into his court records, WCPO found he was charged with felonious assault but was never formally indicted on that charge by a grand jury. The article has been updated to reflect this information.

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

