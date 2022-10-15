Read full article on original website
Andalusia Star News
Four volleyball teams reach super regional round
Four county volleyball teams will take the court this week at the South Super Regional at the Cramton Bowl Multiplex in Montgomery. Andalusia and Pleasant Home will play Wednesday and Thursday. Opp and Straughn will play Thursday and Friday. In each class, the winner and runner-up of each area tournament...
Police arrest suspect on obscenity charges
The Opp Police Department has arrested a suspect on obscenity-related charges that included sending materials to a minor. Jason Travis Lane, 45, of Opp, made contact on Facebook with a covert account operated by an investigator with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office in Bonifay, Florida, on Friday, Sept. 16.
