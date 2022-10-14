ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose traffic fatality is city’s 53rd this year

By Alex Baker, Rob Nesbitt
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

SAN JOSE, Calif. ( KRON ) — The San Jose Police Department is investigating the city’s 53rd traffic fatality of 2022, according to a news release from SJPD. The accident occurred Thursday night at approximately 7:26 p.m.

Officers responded to the area of Lundy Avenue and Sajak Avenue to investigate a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian. According to the news release, a preliminary investigation revealed that a 2010 Toyota Corolla driven by an adult man was heading south on Lundy when it struck an elderly female pedestrian.

The pedestrian was reportedly walking across traffic lanes on Lundy outside of the marked crosswalk when she was struck. She suffered major injuries and was declared deceased at the scene.

The incident marked the city’s 53rd collision and 55th traffic death of 2022. It was also the 28th pedestrian fatality of the year.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Anyone with any information related to the incident is asked to call the San Jose Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Unit at (408) 277-4654.

