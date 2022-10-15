ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, KY

953wiki.com

Kentucky State Police Investigate Fatal Collision in Henry County

SMITHFIELD, Ky. (10/14/2022) – On Friday October 14, 2022 at approximately 1204 pm Kentucky State Police Post 5 in Campbellsburg received a call in reference to a single vehicle collision in the area of 2725 Lake Jericho Road in Henry County. The preliminary investigation indicates a 2020 Freightliner Tanker...
HENRY COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Horse and buggy collision leads to death of 6-year-old in Barren County

GLASGOW, Ky. – Kentucky State Police is investigating after a child died Tuesday following a collision between a truck and horse-drawn vehicle. Around 8 a.m. Monday, KSP Post 3 received a request to investigate an injury collision in Barren County. KSP troopers responded to the scene on Old Bowling Green Road (KY-1297).
BARREN COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Trooper seizes ‘large amount of methamphetamine’ during traffic stop in Leitchfield. Breckinridge Co. man arrested.

A Kentucky State Police trooper has seized a “large amount of methamphetamine” during a traffic stop on Lilac Road in Leitchfield. Saturday morning at approximately 1:30, Sgt. Blake Owens conducted a traffic stop in the 1000 block of Lilac Road on a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado, being driven by 45-year-old Tommie Humphrey, of Vine Grove in Breckinridge County, after observing the vehicle “cross the center line … multiple times in less than a half a mile,” according to the arrest citation. The vehicle, Owens wrote in the citation, was also traveling “at a very low rate of speed.”
LEITCHFIELD, KY
k105.com

Semi truck travels in median, flips on WK Parkway. Driver injured.

A semi truck flipped onto its top Monday on the Western Kentucky Parkway. Monday night at approximately 7:45, Grayson County Deputies Sean Fentress and Wally Ritter, the Leitchfield Fire Department and EMS responded to the single-vehicle accident between the 103- and 104-mile markers of the Western Kentucky Parkway. Upon arriving...
LEITCHFIELD, KY
WKYT 27

Three injured in overnight Nicholasville crash

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Three people are recovering in the hospital after crashing in Nicholasville. Police say a car was driving northbound on North Main Street around 11:50 p.m. Monday. They say a white Mustang crashed into a blue pickup truck near Orchard Drive. A woman in the truck has...
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
lakercountry.com

KSP searching for missing Dunnville man

As part of an ongoing investigation, the Kentucky State Police is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing Dunnville man. Dennis Keith Davis, age 37, was last seen at his Dunnville home in neighboring Casey County at approximately 1:30 p.m. eastern time on Tuesday, August 30th of this year.
DUNNVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Duo accused in deadly 2021 Fern Creek home invasion plead guilty to lesser charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man and a woman accused in a deadly home invasion in 2021 pleaded guilty to amended charges in court Tuesday. Facing a judge, Tony Johnson and Juanisha Rippy plead guilty to lesser charges than they were originally faced with after a botched home invasion on June 18, 2021, on Shibley Drive in Fern Creek left Michael Bright, 53, dead.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wcluradio.com

Hwy. 1297 closed due to morning crash

BECKTON — Several agencies are on scene of a buggy and vehicle crash in western Barren County. Officials were responding to the incident shortly after 8:15 a.m. Two helicopters were being requested. One is flying an individual from the scene near 8104 Old Bowling Green Road. The other has been requested to transport a person from T.J. Samson Hospital.
BARREN COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Russell Springs man arrested on drug, other charges

A Russell Springs man was arrested on drug and other charges early this morning by the Russell Springs Police Department, according to jail records. Russell Miller, age 39, was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, 2nd Degree Drug Unspecified, Drug Paraphernalia buy/possess, Possession of Marijuana, Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol), and license to be in possession.
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
z93country.com

Undecover Narcotic Purchased Resulted in Wayne County Man being Arrested

According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron an undercover narcotic purchase by the Sheriff Office has resulted in a Monticello man being arrested on multi drug charges. On October 14, 2022, at approximately 10:30 am Deputies Derek Dennis and Chris Lyon made the undercover narcotic purchase at a residence located on Missionary Lane in Monticello. After making the narcotic purchase of approximately 3.5 grams of methamphetamine a search warrant was obtained for that residence by Deputy Dennis. The search warrant was executed at approximately 11:45 am by Deputies Dennis and Lyon with the assistance of Sheriff Catron, Deputies Joe Horne, Tommy Spencer, Travis Bell and K-9 Unit Dunya. The search resulted in 6 plastic baggies containing approximately 15 more grams of methamphetamine, 1 ½ tablet of suspected suboxone, a small bag of marijuana, digital scales and the $242.00 in cash. Of the $242.00, $80.00 of it was money used by the Sheriff Office to make the original narcotic purchase.
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Man in critical condition following shooting in Parkland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in critical condition following a shooting that took place in the Parkland neighborhood, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. According to a spokesperson for the department, just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday night, officers from LMPD's Second Division responded to a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of South 26th Street.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Man in serious condition after being stabbed in west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in serious condition after being stabbed in west Louisville early Tuesday morning, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. A spokesperson from LMPD says officers from the Second Division responded to a report of a stabbing just after 1 a.m. in the 3400 block of West Muhammad Ali Boulevard.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man in hospital after shooting near Algonquin Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting near the Algonquin Park Saturday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1600 block of Beech Street. Officers located a man who had received two graze...
LOUISVILLE, KY

