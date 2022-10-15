Read full article on original website
953wiki.com
Kentucky State Police Investigate Fatal Collision in Henry County
SMITHFIELD, Ky. (10/14/2022) – On Friday October 14, 2022 at approximately 1204 pm Kentucky State Police Post 5 in Campbellsburg received a call in reference to a single vehicle collision in the area of 2725 Lake Jericho Road in Henry County. The preliminary investigation indicates a 2020 Freightliner Tanker...
wnky.com
Horse and buggy collision leads to death of 6-year-old in Barren County
GLASGOW, Ky. – Kentucky State Police is investigating after a child died Tuesday following a collision between a truck and horse-drawn vehicle. Around 8 a.m. Monday, KSP Post 3 received a request to investigate an injury collision in Barren County. KSP troopers responded to the scene on Old Bowling Green Road (KY-1297).
wdrb.com
Police investigating after shooting leaves 1 dead at Jeffersonville apartment complex
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A shooting left one person dead Monday morning at a Jeffersonville apartment complex. According to a written statement from the Jeffersonville Police Department, the shooting took place shortly before 10:30 a.m. off Paddle Wheel Court. That's near Allison Lane and Middle Road at the Hallmark Apartments.
WBKO
UPDATE: Six-year-old killed, others injured after car rear-ends horse and buggy
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are investigating after a horse and buggy and vehicle collided Monday morning on Highway 1297 (Old Bowling Green Road) in Barren County. According to police, Trevor N. Walker, 23, of Glasgow, was driving a 2015 GMC Sierra eastbound on Old Bowling Green...
WLKY.com
Person shot, killed at Jeffersonville apartment complex; more than 20 shell casing markers on scene
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — A person was shot and killed at a southern Indiana apartment complex Monday morning, according to the Jeffersonville Police Department. Around 10:20 a.m., Jeffersonville police responded to the report of a shooting in the 2000 block of Paddle Wheel Drive. The Hallmark of Jeffersonville apartments are...
k105.com
Trooper seizes ‘large amount of methamphetamine’ during traffic stop in Leitchfield. Breckinridge Co. man arrested.
A Kentucky State Police trooper has seized a “large amount of methamphetamine” during a traffic stop on Lilac Road in Leitchfield. Saturday morning at approximately 1:30, Sgt. Blake Owens conducted a traffic stop in the 1000 block of Lilac Road on a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado, being driven by 45-year-old Tommie Humphrey, of Vine Grove in Breckinridge County, after observing the vehicle “cross the center line … multiple times in less than a half a mile,” according to the arrest citation. The vehicle, Owens wrote in the citation, was also traveling “at a very low rate of speed.”
k105.com
Semi truck travels in median, flips on WK Parkway. Driver injured.
A semi truck flipped onto its top Monday on the Western Kentucky Parkway. Monday night at approximately 7:45, Grayson County Deputies Sean Fentress and Wally Ritter, the Leitchfield Fire Department and EMS responded to the single-vehicle accident between the 103- and 104-mile markers of the Western Kentucky Parkway. Upon arriving...
WLKY.com
4-year-old suffers injury related to gunshot in Portland neighborhood, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a little boy was hurt by gunfire in the Portland neighborhood. LMPD said there was a shooting reported around 4 p.m. at Griffiths Avenue and N. 29th Street. When officers arrived, they found a boy about 4 years old with a facial...
WKYT 27
Three injured in overnight Nicholasville crash
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Three people are recovering in the hospital after crashing in Nicholasville. Police say a car was driving northbound on North Main Street around 11:50 p.m. Monday. They say a white Mustang crashed into a blue pickup truck near Orchard Drive. A woman in the truck has...
lakercountry.com
KSP searching for missing Dunnville man
As part of an ongoing investigation, the Kentucky State Police is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing Dunnville man. Dennis Keith Davis, age 37, was last seen at his Dunnville home in neighboring Casey County at approximately 1:30 p.m. eastern time on Tuesday, August 30th of this year.
WLKY.com
Money added to reward for information on vandalized memorial for fallen Bardstown officer
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — More money has been added to a reward for information about the vandalism of a memorial to a fallen Bardstown police officer. Jason Ellis was gunned down nine years ago when he stopped to remove debris blocking Exit 34 on the Bluegrass Parkway. The Nelson...
wdrb.com
Authorities identify 35-year-old who died after being hit by car on Preston Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 35-year-old man who died when he was hit by a car on Preston Highway over the weekend. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as Allen Lee Green, of Louisville. Police say the incident took place at...
WLKY.com
Duo accused in deadly 2021 Fern Creek home invasion plead guilty to lesser charges
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man and a woman accused in a deadly home invasion in 2021 pleaded guilty to amended charges in court Tuesday. Facing a judge, Tony Johnson and Juanisha Rippy plead guilty to lesser charges than they were originally faced with after a botched home invasion on June 18, 2021, on Shibley Drive in Fern Creek left Michael Bright, 53, dead.
wcluradio.com
Hwy. 1297 closed due to morning crash
BECKTON — Several agencies are on scene of a buggy and vehicle crash in western Barren County. Officials were responding to the incident shortly after 8:15 a.m. Two helicopters were being requested. One is flying an individual from the scene near 8104 Old Bowling Green Road. The other has been requested to transport a person from T.J. Samson Hospital.
lakercountry.com
Russell Springs man arrested on drug, other charges
A Russell Springs man was arrested on drug and other charges early this morning by the Russell Springs Police Department, according to jail records. Russell Miller, age 39, was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, 2nd Degree Drug Unspecified, Drug Paraphernalia buy/possess, Possession of Marijuana, Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol), and license to be in possession.
z93country.com
Undecover Narcotic Purchased Resulted in Wayne County Man being Arrested
According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron an undercover narcotic purchase by the Sheriff Office has resulted in a Monticello man being arrested on multi drug charges. On October 14, 2022, at approximately 10:30 am Deputies Derek Dennis and Chris Lyon made the undercover narcotic purchase at a residence located on Missionary Lane in Monticello. After making the narcotic purchase of approximately 3.5 grams of methamphetamine a search warrant was obtained for that residence by Deputy Dennis. The search warrant was executed at approximately 11:45 am by Deputies Dennis and Lyon with the assistance of Sheriff Catron, Deputies Joe Horne, Tommy Spencer, Travis Bell and K-9 Unit Dunya. The search resulted in 6 plastic baggies containing approximately 15 more grams of methamphetamine, 1 ½ tablet of suspected suboxone, a small bag of marijuana, digital scales and the $242.00 in cash. Of the $242.00, $80.00 of it was money used by the Sheriff Office to make the original narcotic purchase.
WLKY.com
LMPD: Man in critical condition following shooting in Parkland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in critical condition following a shooting that took place in the Parkland neighborhood, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. According to a spokesperson for the department, just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday night, officers from LMPD's Second Division responded to a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of South 26th Street.
WLKY.com
LMPD: Man in serious condition after being stabbed in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in serious condition after being stabbed in west Louisville early Tuesday morning, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. A spokesperson from LMPD says officers from the Second Division responded to a report of a stabbing just after 1 a.m. in the 3400 block of West Muhammad Ali Boulevard.
Wave 3
Man in hospital after shooting near Algonquin Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting near the Algonquin Park Saturday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1600 block of Beech Street. Officers located a man who had received two graze...
Wave 3
New Albany man killed in Henry County crash after freightliner tanker overturns
SMITHFIELD, Ky. (WAVE) - A New Albany man was killed in a crash in Henry County Friday afternoon. Around 12:04 p.m., Kentucky State police officers in Campbellsburg were called to respond to a crash in the 2700 block of Lake Jericho Road in Henry County. KSP said a 2020 Freightliner...
