Two second quarter goals push Carlisle to field hockey shutout over Chambersburg
The Carlisle field hockey team (9-8-1) got second half goals from Calyn Clements and Alexis Bear to post a 2-0 Mid-Penn Conference victory over Chambersburg to keep its hopes alive for a postseason berth in District 3, Class 3A.
Natalee Kunkel’s 4th quarter goal lifts Gettysburg field hockey past Waynesboro
Natalee Kunkel scored with 2:58 remaining in regulation time and lifted the Gettysburg field hockey team to a 1-0 Mid-Penn Conference Colonial Division game Tuesday. Gettysburg peppered the Waynesboro defense with 10 shots on goal before Kunkel’s shot found the back of the cage. Gettysburg outcornered Waynesboro by a 16-1 margin.
Maya Williams’ 2 goals help Central Dauphin score 5-1 field hockey win over Cedar Cliff
Maya Williams had two goals and an assist Tuesday to lead Central Dauphin to a 5-1 field hockey win over Cedar Cliff. Kaylee Zellers, Sophia Adams and Gracie Spicher each added a goal for the Rams.
Katelyn Strawser’s 2 goals lead Lower Dauphin past West Perry
Katelyn Strawser had two goals Tuesday to lead Lower Dauphin to a 3-2 field hockey win over West Perry. Emmy Ecculley also had a goal for Lower Dauphin. Molly Zimmerman and Jordan Byers each had a goal for West Perry.
Boiling Springs ace Brooke Graham finishes strong, takes fifth at PIAA Golf Championships
Tracking down first-round leader Hannah Rabb of Warrior Run was not to be, but Brooke Graham still managed to end her Boiling Springs golf career on a high note. Graham fashioned a 2-over-par 74 Tuesday at Penn State’s Blue Course, good enough to secure a fifth-place finish at the PIAA Golf Championships. Rabb started the final round seven strokes clear of Graham, and the par matched cards under cold, windy conditions.
Lily Bannister, Addie Huber pace Middletown girls volleyball to straight-set victory
Middletown’s Lily Bannister and Addie Huber enjoyed big nights to help the Blue Raiders to a 3-0 straight-set victory over Milton Hershey Tuesday in Mid-Penn Conference Keystone Division action. Bannister recorded 8 kills, 2 aces, 7 digs and 1 block. Huber registered 6 kills, 3 aces and 15 digs....
Northern’s Evelyn Morris notches hat trick, 100th career point in field hockey win
Northern York’s Evelyn Morris reached the 100 career point plateau, scoring a hat trick and adding two assists to help lead the Polar Bears to an 8-0 Mid-Penn Conference Colonial Division victory over Greencastle-Antrim Tuesday afternoon. Lillian Fringer also notched a hat trick and two assists for Northern (16-2-1)....
Ella Garman helps lead Boiling Springs girls soccer past Gettysburg
Ella Garman had a goal and an assist to help lead Boiling Springs to a 3-2 girls soccer win Tuesday over Gettysburg. Grace Disque and Molly Starner each had a goal for the Bubblers, and Reese Hughes and Sophia Felix each added an assists. Izzy Gaydon and Lily Winkelmann each...
Tanner Zeigler nets two goals as West Perry boys soccer blanks James Buchanan
Tanner Zeigler scored in the 30th minute and the 48th minute and West Perry went on to a 6-0 Mid-Penn Conference Colonial Division victory over James Buchanan. West Perry (15-1-1) also got goals from Kyle Port, Garrett Bartlow, Mason Sanno and Caleb Nickel. The Mustangs outshot James Buchanan (0-16-0) by a 25-0 margin.
Pair of Eily Houser goals lift Shippensburg field hockey team to season-ending win
A pair of goals from Eily Houser and a fourth quarter tally from Elke Staver lifted the Shippensburg field hockey team to a 3-0 shutout victory over CD East Tuesday afternoon in a Mid-Penn Conference Colonial Division game. Houser scored at the 10:42 mark of the first quarter and again...
Greencastle-Antrim takes down West Perry in girls volleyball to remain unbeaten
The Greencastle-Antrim girls volleyball team remains unbeaten this season following Tuesday’s 3-0 Mid-Penn Conference Colonial Division victory over West Perry. The set scores of the match were 25-8, 25-15 and 25-8. Lily Kauffman had 10 kills and Madeline Eagler added 17 assists for the Blue Devils, who improved to...
PennLive’s Mid-Penn Dandy Dozen week 8 rankings: Cedar Cliff moves in, Susquehanna Township moves up
Each week during the regular season, PennLive will unveil our Dandy Dozen football poll, where we rank the top trending Mid-Penn Conference programs regardless of classification. Teams are listed in descending order with record, previous rank and upcoming schedule. Let the trending begin now.
State College girls volleyball takes down Chambersburg in five sets
The State College girls volleyball team posted a five-set victory over Chambersburg Tuesday in a Mid-Penn Conference Commonwealth Division match. The set scores were 23-25, 19-25, 26-24, 25-15, 15-11. For Chambersburg, Morgan Stockslager had 22 digs. Ashli Ganoe had 17 assists. Kate Etter had 8 kills and Kaylie Hanna registered...
Mid-Penn boys stars for Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022
Northern shuts out Shippensburg 2-0 in boys soccer A handful of Mid-Penn players turned in big performances in boys soccer Tuesday. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Susquenita girls soccer clinches Tri-Valley League title with decisive win over East Juniata
For the second consecutive season, Susquenita (13-4) captured the Tri-Valley League title as the Blackhawks dispatched East Juniata (5-10-1) 7-0 Tuesday. The Blackhawks led 2-0 at halftime and blew things open with a five-goal second half. Claire Wechsler provided the spark for the offense, finishing the contest with three goals...
Maddie Koons, Mia Libby pace G-A girls soccer to 16th win of the season
Maddie Koons and Mia Libby each netted a pair of goals to pace the Greencastle-Antrim girls soccer team to an 8-0 Mid-Penn Conference Colonial Division victory over Big Spring Tuesday. Haley Noblit, Sajel Sriram and Aubrey Smith chipped in with single goals for the Blue Devils. who improved to 16-1-1...
Greencastle-Antrim boys soccer team stays alive for postseason berth
The Greencastle-Antrim boys soccer team kept its hopes alive for a District 3, Class 3A tournament berth as Caleb Baine scored twice in the second half to lift the Blue Devils to a 3-1 Mid-Penn Conference Colonial Division victory over Big Spring Tuesday. The Blue Devils led 1-0 at halftime...
Chambersburg, October 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Chambersburg. The Carlisle High School soccer team will have a game with Chambersburg Area High School on October 16, 2022, 21:01:00. The Carlisle High School soccer team will have a game with Chambersburg Area High School on October 17, 2022, 15:30:00.
York, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Red Lion Area High School football team will have a game with Central York High School on October 17, 2022, 13:00:00.
Missing central Pa. woman could be in danger: police
A York County woman was reported missing on Tuesday and could be in danger, according to police. 59-year-old Janis Rainer was last seen at her Spring Garden Township home on Monday, according to police. She is likely driving a silver 2019 Kia Rio sedan, with PA Registration LFG-8299. Rainer has...
