Chambersburg, PA

PennLive.com

Boiling Springs ace Brooke Graham finishes strong, takes fifth at PIAA Golf Championships

Tracking down first-round leader Hannah Rabb of Warrior Run was not to be, but Brooke Graham still managed to end her Boiling Springs golf career on a high note. Graham fashioned a 2-over-par 74 Tuesday at Penn State’s Blue Course, good enough to secure a fifth-place finish at the PIAA Golf Championships. Rabb started the final round seven strokes clear of Graham, and the par matched cards under cold, windy conditions.
BOILING SPRINGS, PA
High School Football PRO

York, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Red Lion Area High School football team will have a game with Central York High School on October 17, 2022, 13:00:00.
RED LION, PA
PennLive.com

Missing central Pa. woman could be in danger: police

A York County woman was reported missing on Tuesday and could be in danger, according to police. 59-year-old Janis Rainer was last seen at her Spring Garden Township home on Monday, according to police. She is likely driving a silver 2019 Kia Rio sedan, with PA Registration LFG-8299. Rainer has...
YORK COUNTY, PA
