Larry Brown Sports

Nick Saban issues warning to Alabama players

Nick Saban is known for having disciplined teams, but penalties have been a big issue for Alabama this season. If that trend continues, the coach says jobs will be on the line. Alabama committed 17 penalties in Saturday’s 52-49 loss to Tennessee. That was the most accepted penalties against the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

College Football Coach Placed On Leave Following Tantrum

A college football coach has been placed on leave following a tantrum that reportedly injured some fans. Fresno State announced this weekend that a football coach has been placed on leave following his press box outburst. "The coach, who has not been named by the school, apparently shattered a pane...
The Spun

Veteran Big Ten Quarterback Is Reportedly Transferring

A veteran Big Ten quarterback is reportedly transferring following his team's Week 7 game. Jack Tuttle, who played in several games for Indiana last year, is reportedly in the transfer portal. ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel first reported the news on Monday morning. "Indiana QB Jack Tuttle is in...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
NBC Sports

Rams asked Cam Akers to stay home Thursday and Friday

The Rams and running back Cam Akers are careening toward a divorce. It’s still unclear what sparked the rift. However, it resulted in the Rams asking Akers to stay home twice this week. Per a league source, the Rams asked Akers to not come to the facility on Thursday...
saturdaytradition.com

Paul Finebaum ranks the top 4 teams in CFB entering Week 8

Paul Finebaum is secretly happy right now. The SEC analyst is a Tennessee alum that just watched the Vols knock off No. 3 Alabama. With that in mind, he took to SportsCenter on ESPN Sunday morning to rank the top 4 teams in college football and give an explainer as to why.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

NBA Shooting Guard Was Reportedly Arrested On Sunday

The Charlotte Hornets troubling offseason continued with the arrest of James Bouknight on Sunday. The 22-year-old shooting guard was reportedly booked on DUI with the possibility of other charges, according Hornets pre/post-game show host Kyle Bailey. Adding that he reached out to the team for a statement but nothing yet.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Job News

Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders has admitted that he has to at least entertain offers from Power 5 schools moving forward in his career. Sanders, who's built Jackson State into an elite HBCU program, has been mentioned for jobs like Nebraska, Auburn, Georgia Tech and others. But will...
JACKSON, MS
thecomeback.com

Nick Sirianni cusses out Cowboys sideline after late-game fight

Things got chippy in the final moments of Sunday night’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles. In the end, Philadelphia coach Nick Sirianni got to show off the edge in his personality. A scuffle broke out after a play as the Eagles were running the clock out....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts as Commanders sign veteran quarterback

The Washington Commanders are suddenly in need of some help at the quarterback position after starter Carson Wentz suffered a finger injury that will keep him on the sideline for several weeks. While veteran quarterback Taylor Heinicke is expected to serve as the team’s starter with Wentz sidelined, the team still needs some depth, and they’re addressing that concern by bringing in former Georgia Bulldogs star quarterback Jake Fromm.
WASHINGTON, DC
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to insane Alabama conspiracy

The Tennessee Volunteers upset the Alabama Crimson Tide last Saturday in an instant classic. The game featured everything from an offensive lineman using his projectile vomit as an intimidating tactic to a game-winning kick to Tennessee fans dumping the goalposts in the nearby river. But did the Volunteers beat the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to Tennessee earthquake following epic upset win

The Tennessee Volunteers upset the Alabama Crimson Tide, 52-49, on Saturday night in Knoxville. The epic game featured everything from game-winning kicks to an offensive lineman puking on the field. After the Volunteers‘ first win over Alabama in 16 years, Tennessee fans promptly tore down the field goalposts and dumped...
KNOXVILLE, TN
thecomeback.com

NCAA football coach punches out window, injures two fans

Two Fresno State Bulldogs fans attending Saturday’s 17-10 win over the San Jose State Spartans got an unexpected surprise when they were showered by broken glass caused by a staffer punching out a coaching box window in frustration. Mercury News reporter Jesús Cano detailed the scene:. “Q2: Chevan...
SAN JOSE, CA
thecomeback.com

Russell Wilson, Broncos panned after latest primetime disaster

Briefly during Monday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, it seemed as though the unfortunate narratives that followed the Denver Broncos for their first five games of the 2022 season would be paused for a week. But unfortunately the Broncos and their fans, the rest of the game told a much different story.
DENVER, CO

