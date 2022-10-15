Read full article on original website
Related
Nick Saban issues warning to Alabama players
Nick Saban is known for having disciplined teams, but penalties have been a big issue for Alabama this season. If that trend continues, the coach says jobs will be on the line. Alabama committed 17 penalties in Saturday’s 52-49 loss to Tennessee. That was the most accepted penalties against the...
College Football Coach Placed On Leave Following Tantrum
A college football coach has been placed on leave following a tantrum that reportedly injured some fans. Fresno State announced this weekend that a football coach has been placed on leave following his press box outburst. "The coach, who has not been named by the school, apparently shattered a pane...
Veteran Big Ten Quarterback Is Reportedly Transferring
A veteran Big Ten quarterback is reportedly transferring following his team's Week 7 game. Jack Tuttle, who played in several games for Indiana last year, is reportedly in the transfer portal. ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel first reported the news on Monday morning. "Indiana QB Jack Tuttle is in...
Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings updated after exciting Week 7 of college football
Week 7 of college football was filled with action, and the excitement didn’t let up from the start of Saturday’s games to the very end. After all of the results in Week 7, a new AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 has been released with significant changes in the rankings.
NBC Sports
Rams asked Cam Akers to stay home Thursday and Friday
The Rams and running back Cam Akers are careening toward a divorce. It’s still unclear what sparked the rift. However, it resulted in the Rams asking Akers to stay home twice this week. Per a league source, the Rams asked Akers to not come to the facility on Thursday...
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum ranks the top 4 teams in CFB entering Week 8
Paul Finebaum is secretly happy right now. The SEC analyst is a Tennessee alum that just watched the Vols knock off No. 3 Alabama. With that in mind, he took to SportsCenter on ESPN Sunday morning to rank the top 4 teams in college football and give an explainer as to why.
NBA Shooting Guard Was Reportedly Arrested On Sunday
The Charlotte Hornets troubling offseason continued with the arrest of James Bouknight on Sunday. The 22-year-old shooting guard was reportedly booked on DUI with the possibility of other charges, according Hornets pre/post-game show host Kyle Bailey. Adding that he reached out to the team for a statement but nothing yet.
College Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Job News
Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders has admitted that he has to at least entertain offers from Power 5 schools moving forward in his career. Sanders, who's built Jackson State into an elite HBCU program, has been mentioned for jobs like Nebraska, Auburn, Georgia Tech and others. But will...
One school bound to eventually join Pac-12, while no more exits from the conference are expected
The confidence in the future of the Pac-12 continues to surge
thecomeback.com
Nick Sirianni cusses out Cowboys sideline after late-game fight
Things got chippy in the final moments of Sunday night’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles. In the end, Philadelphia coach Nick Sirianni got to show off the edge in his personality. A scuffle broke out after a play as the Eagles were running the clock out....
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts as Commanders sign veteran quarterback
The Washington Commanders are suddenly in need of some help at the quarterback position after starter Carson Wentz suffered a finger injury that will keep him on the sideline for several weeks. While veteran quarterback Taylor Heinicke is expected to serve as the team’s starter with Wentz sidelined, the team still needs some depth, and they’re addressing that concern by bringing in former Georgia Bulldogs star quarterback Jake Fromm.
ESPN releases updated FPI Top 25 rankings following wild Week 7 of college football
College football season has already been wild with lots of upsets and exciting finishes. Week 7 might have been the best weekend of action yet. Following all of the results from a memorable Week 7, ESPN has updated its FPI Top 25 rankings with plenty of changes. The biggest matchup...
Class of 2023 big man William Patterson is down to three schools
WILMINGTON, Del. -- Class of 2023 big man William Patterson is down to three schools. The 7-foot-2, 220 pound center will choose between Oklahoma State, Syracuse, and TCU with a decision expected next month. “I’m down to a top three schools for my recruitment,” he said. “It will be between...
Major shakeup in top 10 in Coaches Poll
The latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll was released Sunday following Week 7 of the season. Clemson (7-0, 5-0 ACC) is ranked No. 5 in the new Coaches Poll after its 34-28 win at Florida (...)
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to insane Alabama conspiracy
The Tennessee Volunteers upset the Alabama Crimson Tide last Saturday in an instant classic. The game featured everything from an offensive lineman using his projectile vomit as an intimidating tactic to a game-winning kick to Tennessee fans dumping the goalposts in the nearby river. But did the Volunteers beat the...
A look at FSU's schedule, what their opponents have done so far this season, and what remains for each
Florida State is 4-3 on the season and 2-3 against Atlantic Coast Conference opponents. They are now enjoying their second bye week. Below we take a look at the most recent results for their opponents and where those teams stand at this point in the season, as well as what remains for each of them:
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to Tennessee earthquake following epic upset win
The Tennessee Volunteers upset the Alabama Crimson Tide, 52-49, on Saturday night in Knoxville. The epic game featured everything from game-winning kicks to an offensive lineman puking on the field. After the Volunteers‘ first win over Alabama in 16 years, Tennessee fans promptly tore down the field goalposts and dumped...
thecomeback.com
NCAA football coach punches out window, injures two fans
Two Fresno State Bulldogs fans attending Saturday’s 17-10 win over the San Jose State Spartans got an unexpected surprise when they were showered by broken glass caused by a staffer punching out a coaching box window in frustration. Mercury News reporter Jesús Cano detailed the scene:. “Q2: Chevan...
thecomeback.com
Russell Wilson, Broncos panned after latest primetime disaster
Briefly during Monday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, it seemed as though the unfortunate narratives that followed the Denver Broncos for their first five games of the 2022 season would be paused for a week. But unfortunately the Broncos and their fans, the rest of the game told a much different story.
Comments / 0