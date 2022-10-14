Read full article on original website
USAF PJ
3d ago
As a old Air Force vet , I salute you. I loved how you handled the general. I am glad your story is told. God bless you and all our military.
Carey Prince
3d ago
I grew up during the missile cross in south Florida and I saw a troop movement down the east coast railroad. of Flaggers and I saw tank ptboats loading craft missile launcher all going to Miami and south the pres wasn't bluffing he meet business
Hook
3d ago
I remember it very well. The school’s reaction was to have student hide under their desks as if that would be protection from the blast and/or fallout. Schools have not gotten any smarter since, in fact in many ways, they’re worse. .
