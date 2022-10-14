Fall is here, but we’re not quite ready to say goodbye to some of our favorite summer activities, including our weekly trips to the farmers market. Fortunately, thanks to some local year-round stops, we don’t have to. So in celebration of seasonal flavor, Porch Swing Farms is helping us make the most of our fall finds with a pork chop bowl recipe featuring fresh, locally grown and raised ingredients.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO