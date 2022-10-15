Student loan forgiveness application now open

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The application to apply for student loan forgiveness is now available.

The application for one-time student loan debt relief went live Friday night. The application is available here.

Single borrowers who received a Pell Grant in college and make less than $125,000 are eligible for up to $20,000 in debt relief. Married couples or those who are considered heads of households must make less than $250,000.

If you did not receive a Pell Grant and make less than $125,000, you are eligible for up to $10,000 in debt relief.

The U.S. Department of Education says this is a beta launch that will help the department “refine our processes ahead of the official form launch” and that the application will be available “on and off” during this time.

The department says if the application is not available when you try, you can try again later or wait until the full launch.

The Department of Education says those who submit an application during the beta launch will not need to resubmit after the formal launch.

All applications will be processed after the formal launch.

The Department of Education is also warning applicants about possible scams.

The department warns applicants may be contacted by companies claiming they can help with the student loan forgiveness process. The department says you will never have to pay for any help regarding your student loans.

The Department of Education says its emails will come from noreply@studentaid.gov, noreply@debtrelief.studentaid.gov, or ed.gov@public.govdelivery.com.

This is the latest step in the plan previously announced by President Joe Biden. The plan has been hotly contested, with six Republican-led states filing a lawsuit that accused the Biden administration of overstepping its executive powers.

Several other groups have also filed suit to block the student loan forgiveness plan.

The application will be available until December 21, 2023. The Department of Education says a paper version of the application will be available for those who cannot apply online.

You can click here for more information on the application and eligibility.

