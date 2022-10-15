FFX: Week 9 high school football around the county
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Week 9 of the high school football season started off the field after multiple schools decided to cancel games over fears of potential violence.
Three games were canceled Thursday and Friday out of precaution. It wasn’t immediately clear if those games would be rescheduled.High school athletics events in McFarland, Delano, Wasco canceled over fears of potential violence
On Friday, the attention turns to the field and a matchup of the two highest ranked programs in Kern County when Liberty takes on Centennial.
Centennial is 7-0 and the 10th ranked team in the Valley according to Cal Preps. The ‘Hawks offense has been sensational led by quarterback Adam Copus scoring just over 34 points per game.
Liberty is ranked 4th and have won 21 straight league games and 39 of their last 40.
Take a look at the games set for Friday, Oct. 14, 2022:
Centennial 7 – Liberty 41, Final
Frontier 30 – Stockdale 7, Final
Ridgeview 20 – Independence 25, Final
BCHS 13 – Garces Memorial 30, Final
Tehachapi 32 – North 28, Final
BHS 6 – Highland 21, Final
Golden Valley 19 – West 24, Final
Foothill 14 – Arvin 21, Final
Kern Valley 6 – Bishop Union 26, Final
California City 0 – Boron 35, Final
Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022:
East 14 – South 35, Final
Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022
Mira Monte vs. CabrilloFFX Week 8: Xpanded Edition
