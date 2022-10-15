ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

FFX: Week 9 high school football around the county

By Taylor Schaub, Jose Franco
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Week 9 of the high school football season started off the field after multiple schools decided to cancel games over fears of potential violence.

Three games were canceled Thursday and Friday out of precaution. It wasn’t immediately clear if those games would be rescheduled.

High school athletics events in McFarland, Delano, Wasco canceled over fears of potential violence

On Friday, the attention turns to the field and a matchup of the two highest ranked programs in Kern County when Liberty takes on Centennial.

Centennial is 7-0 and the 10th ranked team in the Valley according to Cal Preps. The ‘Hawks offense has been sensational led by quarterback Adam Copus scoring just over 34 points per game.

Liberty is ranked 4th and have won 21 straight league games and 39 of their last 40.

Take a look at the games set for Friday, Oct. 14, 2022:

Centennial 7 – Liberty 41, Final

Frontier 30 – Stockdale 7, Final

Ridgeview 20 – Independence 25, Final

BCHS 13 – Garces Memorial 30, Final

Tehachapi 32 – North 28, Final

BHS 6 – Highland 21, Final

Golden Valley 19 – West 24, Final

Foothill 14 – Arvin 21, Final

Kern Valley 6 – Bishop Union 26, Final

California City 0 – Boron 35, Final

Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022:

East 14 – South 35, Final

Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022

Mira Monte vs. Cabrillo

FFX Week 8: Xpanded Edition

Be sure to watch FFX tonight at 11:11 for highlights of Friday night’s top games.

