FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Meet the most elusive fugitive in American historyIngram Atkinson
Learn to Forge in One Beginner Friendly ClassMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
4 Great Seafood Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Next Level Burger Is Opening Soon in Seattle’s Ballard NeighborhoodVegOut MagazineSeattle, WA
seattleschild.com
New Mercer Island grocery store: Kitchen & Market
Kitchen & Market, a local grocery store and prepared-meal provider, opens Saturday, Oct. 15, on Mercer Island. Kitchen & Market, which also has been in Pike Place Market since 2021, is a small grocery that specializes in freshly prepared foods, chef-driven meal kits, private label products and locally sourced goods. In addition, it stocks pantry staples such as bread and milk.
westseattleblog.com
King County changes its mind – West Seattle Water Taxi will run this weekend after all
We asked King County Metro this morning if they might change their mind about this weekend’s planned Water Taxi service outage, given the additional big sporting event(s). First reply was that nothing had changed, but now this is just in:. We want to support fans heading to this weekend’s...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE SMOKE: Not just from one fire
1994 October 16, 2022 (8:24 pm) I will be so happy when the rains return. Everything is very dry and dusty, and the weeks of lingering smoke just make it worse!. miws October 16, 2022 (8:40 pm) On at least one occasion in recent weeks among the WSB stories related...
myedmondsnews.com
Looking Back: Lynnwood moves forward to incorporation, Part 3
You can read Part 1 of this series here and Part 2 here. After a vigorous campaign by Lynnwood’s Commercial Club, on June 16, 1948, the Federal Post Office Department established a fourth-class post office in unincorporated Lynnwood, with James E. “Ed” McCollum temporarily in charge. On Oct. 19, 1951, Howard W. Sievers was commissioned as the first official postmaster for the Lynnwood Post Office, and assumed his duties on Jan. 1, 1952.
The Suburban Times
Thieves Steal Food Bank Van Catalytic Converter
Nourish Pierce County announcement. Amber Walker knew something was seriously wrong when she started up the Nourish Pierce County Food Bank van. “It sounded like a Harley Davidson motorcycle, so I turned it off right away,” she said. Walker, the Northwest Food Bank Manager, thought she was starting her day like any other.
westseattleblog.com
HELPING: Rotary Viewpoint Park gets TLC from its namesakes
Rotary Viewpoint Park is cleaner this afternoon thanks to local Rotarians. Martha Sidlo sent the photos and report:. This morning, the Rotary Club of West Seattle spruced up Rotary Viewpoint Park at 35th and Alaska. The project was coordinated by Gina Topp, the club’s Community Service Chairwoman. Rotarians planted new...
KOMO News
'People listened': CID residents react to King County stopping expansion of SODO shelter
SEATTLE, Wash. — Saturday at Hing Hay Park in Seattle, Chinatown-International District residents held a community event, one day after King County halted plans to expand a nearby homeless shelter. Elected leaders, residents and their supporters recognized the role that seniors in the community played in protests that were...
kclu.org
Eclipse the dog, known for riding the bus alone to the dog park, has died
Eclipse, the Seattle dog known for riding a city bus herself, died on Friday. The news was posted on her owner-run Facebook account. She was 10 years old and died in her sleep, according to the account. Prior posts shared that she had been diagnosed with cancerous tumors. Eclipse gained...
KOMO News
Seattle reaches latest 80 degree day to date
SEATTLE, Wash. — As western Washington continues to be plagued by wildfire smoke, Seattle broke a longstanding calendar day heat record over the weekend, reaching 81 degrees on the latest day in a calendar year. The previous record was 80 degrees on October 14, 1961. This is the warmest...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: 7 of our feathered neighbors
Thanks for the ongoing bird photos! We have seven more to share on this football afternoon, starting above with the “real” Seahawk – an Osprey – photographed by Steve Bender. Next, a bird that never seems to look the same in any two photos, a Great Blue Heron, first by Michael Ostrogorsky:
idesignarch.com
Cozy Bungalow House With Simple Elegant Interiors
This small bungalow house in Bellevue, Washington features a simple elegant exterior and spacious front yard. Inside the home, the layout is very practical. The open living/dining area is tastefully decorated, and the entire house feels larger than its tiny size. The low maintenance landscaping makes the home the ultimate...
westseattleblog.com
FOLLOWUP: SDOT says Alki Point ‘Healthy Street’ is permanent
While some pandemic-related government actions are about to sunset, some are becoming permanent. Among them, a network of closed-to-through-traffic “Healthy Streets,” per this map published this week by SDOT:. What the city had called “Stay Healthy Streets” or “Keep Moving Streets,” originally implemented to create more room for...
westseattleblog.com
Drumming for salmon, community meeting with school-board rep, 12 other notes for your West Seattle Sunday
(Side effect of our warm weather: Late-blooming flowers, like Waikikigirl’s hibiscus) Here’s what to know today, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:. AIR QUALITY ALERT: The regional alert for wildfire smoke continues. CHURCHES WITH ONLINE SERVICES: We’re continuing to list these – see today’s list here....
seattlemedium.com
Seattle Experiencing Housing Cool Down￼
Looks like Seattle has become a buyers market. It’s housing market is seeing an uptick in supply and length of time homes are available. It was recently announced by Seattle-based Redfin that the City is experiencing a larger housing cool down than any other US city. In addition, home prices could skyrocket in West Seattle after the bridge reopening.
westseattleblog.com
HALLOWEEN SEASON: ‘Nightfall Orphanage’ returns, new location
That’s the trailer for one of West Seattle’s spookiest Halloween shows, “Nightfall Orphanage.” It’s back this year, but at a new location, and its run soft-opens tonight. Here’s the announcement:. THE NIGHT IS DARK AND FULL OF WONDER. The Halloween season is at hand,...
The Superficial
Is Aldi Coming To Seattle Or Washington State? – Everything You Need to Know
Is it great news that Aldi is coming to Seattle? People residing in Seattle must be happy after hearing this. Hold your horses! Before celebrating the news, you should know if it is real. Is it just a rumor or real? If not Aldi, does Aldi have any plans of opening its store anywhere in Washington? Some may also wonder Is Aldi Coming To Seattle Or Washington State? You may have several queries like this. Reading this article can clarify your doubts and queries related to the Aldi store opening in Washington State.
rentonreporter.com
Diving into some pub grub at The Local 907 in downtown Renton
Anthony Bourdain once said that there was something special about enjoying cold beer in the afternoon at a mostly empty pub, and evidently, he was not the only one who felt that way. There were several groups of people enjoying cold beer, good food and each other’s company when I...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 20 things to know for today/tonight (UPDATED with cancellations)
(Friday’s sunrise, photographed by Doug Eglington) From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, and other previews, here are events and notes for your Saturday (9:26 am update – we’re getting word of some cancellations and noting them below – texting us at 206-293-6302 is the fastest way to reach us – thanks):
downtownbellevue.com
Bellevue Mayor Officially Welcomes Meta to Spring District
Mayor Lynne Robinson of Bellevue, recently cut the ribbon in the Spring District to welcome Meta to the neighborhood. An open house was held at Block 16. Block 16 is an 11-story building, which Meta leased in 2019. It features 338,000 square feet of office space. The company signed a 13-year lease, with the option to renew for an additional seven years, as well as an additional option for five more years after that.
capitolhillseattle.com
Starbucks abandoned this expensive and hard to maintain Capitol Hill cafe — Now it’s covered in plywood
Starbucks abandoned this expensive and hard to maintain Capitol Hill cafe — Now it's covered in plywood
