Latest ‘Star Wars’ News: Mon Mothma faces tough choices ahead in ‘Andor’ and a house shaped like Darth Vader’s head is up for sale

‘Andor’ may have just teased an appearance from the most important character in ‘Star Wars’
This article contains spoilers for Andor episode 7. So far Andor has been content to carve its own path through the Star Wars saga. We haven’t seen a single lightsaber, the Force seems like a distant religion irrelevant to the story, and there’s no crossover with any other stories set during the period between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope.
‘Star Wars’ supporters ponder a big ‘Revenge of the Sith plot hole
Emperor Palpatine may look like a helpless old man but anyone who’s seen Return of the Jedi will know he’s no slouch in combat — something the Jedi realized far too late in Star Wars; Revenge of the Sith when they turned up to arrest him. It’s...
‘Andor’ quietly brings back ‘A New Hope’ and ‘The Clone Wars’ villain
This article contains spoilers for Andor episode 7. One of the best parts of Andor is how seriously it treats the Empire as a villain. The show takes inspiration from real-life fascist regimes and colonial history, resulting in an all-too-believable vision of an invincible repressive state. Over the show’s seven episodes we’ve seen how Imperial rule has affected every aspect of life in a galaxy far, far away, and it’s practically impossible to escape anywhere not touched by their long reach.
‘Star Wars’ fans left spooked as they realize a memorable Han Solo line didn’t actually happen
Something kinda spooky is going on in the Star Wars fandom right now, as it seems some people are remembering a key line in The Force Awakens differently from everyone else. Is the Mandela Effect afoot in a galaxy far, far away?. This notorious phenomenon is when large groups of...
Latest ‘Star Wars’ News: Nobody can beat this Boba Fett Halloween setup and the official list of creepiest ‘Star Wars’ tunes is here
Once again we find ourselves on the eve of another new episode of Andor. An interview with Tony Gilroy over the summer indicated that this episode may see a considerable time jump from last week, as he describes season one as arriving in “four blocks” of three episodes each. The idea is that we’ll jump forward in time right up until we first meet Cassian Andor in Rogue One, so it’s possible tomorrow’s episode will show the longer-term consequences of last week’s big heist and how the Rebellion is using the funds.
An offensively lazy addition to the 8-film canon nobody wanted fails to raise a single streaming smile
The mere mention of the names Jason Friedberg and Aaron Seltzer is enough to send shivers down the spines of anyone familiar with the duo’s work, even though the majority of the pair’s awful attempts at comedy ended up making money none of them deserved to have in the coffers. Incredulously, that unexplainable popularity has carried over to streaming, with Date Movie rising from the depths of hell to live again.
The final chapter in a leather-clad saga that long overstayed its welcome squeezes onto the streaming charts
There are perhaps no two franchises that sum up the early 2000s aesthetic better than Resident Evil and Underworld, both of which ran for a combined total of 11 movies, and earned a cumulative total north of $1.7 billion at the box office, despite neither property enjoying reviews that could even justifiably be described as “solid”.
‘Prey’ star says they want to join the Marvel universe, forgetting they already have
By this point, Marvel has worked with such an enormous swathe of the working actors of Hollywood that they’re having to double-up and bring back people they’ve previously hired — see Gemma Chan appearing in both Captain Marvel and Eternals. It’s fair enough for producers and execs to overlook when they’ve already cast someone, though, but a tad more unusual for an actor themselves to forget they’ve already been part of the Marvel family.
BossLogic instantly fixes the biggest problem with the ‘She-Hulk’ season finale
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Skaar’s appearance at the end of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law was underwhelming, primarily due to how he looked. Fans have been roasting Skaar’s haircut since his introduction, with some claiming that Marvel Studios ruined the character. Thankfully, with the power of the internet and Photoshop, graphic artist, BossLogic, has ‘fixed’ Skaar’s horrendous haircut, changing it to something more appropriate.
A proven ass-kicker wants in on the MCU, and let’s hope Kevin Feige obliges
As oxymoronic as it may sound, the Marvel Cinematic Universe doesn’t have a great number of action heroes – even though it has no shortage of heroes who know their way around an action sequence. The closest we’ve come to a genuine ass-kicker in the classical definition of...
The R-rated version of ‘Black Adam’ is quickly becoming the new Snyder Cut
Dwayne Johnson doesn’t really tend to star in R-rated movies anymore, having only made two appearances in age-restricted projects in the last decade – and even then, 2015’s Empire State was largely released straight to video. The internet doesn’t care, though, with the campaign already underway to see the more brutal version of Black Adam made available to the masses.
Major DCEU star rumored to be the top choice for Marvel’s ‘Wonder Man’ series
Even though the series was first announced close to four months ago, Marvel Studios has yet to officially confirm or deny anything about the in-development Wonder Man series for Disney Plus – with all of the information so far having been reported by the trades as opposed to Kevin Feige’s outfit.
Streaming sadists drawn to a tasteless horror that was offensive in more ways than one
Horror has always been known to court controversy in an effort to turn notoriety into tangible financial rewards, but the release of 2018’s schlocky supernatural chiller Slender Man turned out to be tasteless and offensive in more ways than one. Director Sylvain White’s studio-backed genre movie came to theaters...
‘God of War: Ragnarok’ is getting its own digital series, sort of
The agonizingly long wait for God of War: Ragnarok is almost over, and to mark the occasion, developers Santa Monica Studios are dropping a weekly docuseries which takes a peek under the hood and digs deeper into the world of the game and the Norse mythology it draws upon. If...
A franchise-starting failure ditched in favor of something much worse becomes one of Netflix’s biggest hits
Imagine being viewed with such disdain that the director of Tom Cruise’s infamous attempt at rebooting The Mummy wants nothing to do with you. That’s about as insulting as it gets, so Alex Kurtzman declaring that Dracula Untold was unequivocally not part of Dark Universe canon must have stung pretty hard.
‘House of the Dragon’ star opens up on the latest ‘outrageous and explosive’ episode
Warning: the following article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon season one, episode nine, “The Green Council.”. The latest episode of House of the Dragon saw Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) quickly moving pieces around to install his grandson Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) as king. Eve Best’s Rhaenys is without her dragon, but she’s able to sneak away and retrieve her from the dragon pit, bursting from the floor below and interrupting the coronation, in what was comfortably this week’s standout moment.
Latest ‘Rings of Power’ News: Sauron actor teases a new form for the big bad in season 2 as new clues unlock the three witches’ identity
The Rings of Power has left us with a lot of questions after its explosive finale, but fans are taking comfort in the fact that when the show returns with a second season, they’ll at least know what Sauron will look like or what he’s been up to since we saw him last. Or will they?
Horror historians relive the film which inspired Stephen King’s best ever
It’s hard to imagine a world of horror not shaped in some way by the lord of horror Stephen King, with his influence felt all over the genre today. But inspiration doesn’t exist in a vaccum, and the film which influenced King is currently getting a renaissance. Released...
Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: The Dance of Dragons begins and Google searches for Olivia Cooke’s feet skyrocket
The penultimate House of the Dragon episode finally kickstarted the Dance of Dragons after Aegon Targaryen usurped the throne from his sister, Rhaenyra. As fans recover from the jaw-dropping scene of Rhaenys breaking off the coronation ceremony on top of her dragon, Meleys, and try to put that gross scene between Queen Alicent and Larys Strong behind them, HBO releases the first preview trailer for next week’s season one finale, which teases Rhaenyra and Daemon establishing a war council to prepare for the confrontation with the Greens.
An ingeniously awesome cult classic crossover deserved much better than bombing and being abandoned
Crossovers are all the rage these days, with several of Hollywood’s biggest franchises throwing together combinations of characters that you couldn’t imagine seeing in the same movie as recently as 10-15 years ago. Forget Godzilla vs. Kong, disregard Batman v Superman, and to hell with The Avengers, because 1987’s The Monster Squad deserves your attention.
