KHOU

Cleveland ISD teacher charged in connection with alleged inappropriate relationship with student

CLEVELAND, Texas — A Cleveland ISD teacher was arrested nearly a week ago after being charged with sexual assault of a child. Alexander Oveal, a Cleveland Middle School teacher, was arrested on Oct. 10 and released from jail the next day on a $100,000 bond. He is still employed with the school district but has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, the district said.
CLEVELAND, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston’s quietest undefeated team

Deer Park is the quietest 7-0 football team in the city of Houston. The Deer blew out Pasadena Memorial this week and should run the table with Channelview, Sam Rayburn and South Houston left on the slate. But can they make a playoff run as the District 22-6A power?. Check...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Man accused of killing Houston friends after Austin festival set to face murder charges

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — The murder trial for the man accused of killing two Houston-area friends is scheduled to begin in Travis County early next year. On April 1, 2016, Sidney Taylor, a 35-year-old father of four, went to Austin with his friend Krislyn Gibson for a music festival. Investigators said they were last seen that night outside a club with Harvey Cyphers, described as an acquaintance. Cyphers has been charged with murder in the case, although the bodies of Taylor and Gibson have never been found.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

A.J. Armstrong Re-Trial: The problem with DNA evidence

HOUSTON - Often DNA evidence helps prove a prosecutor's case but not in the Capital Murder trial for Antonio Armstrong Jr. A DNA expert just left the witness stand, and although she testified for the prosecution, what she told jurors did not prove who murdered former NFL player Antonio Armstrong Sr. and his wife Dawn Armstrong.
BELLAIRE, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Missing Juvenile - Jazzmyn Herndon

SPRING, TX -- 17 year old Jazzmyn Herndon was last seen on October 7, 2022 at approximately 11pm at her residence in the 21500 block of Pepperberry Trail located in the Hannover Village Subdivision. The juvenile is described as a black female, 5`04', approximately 160lbs with black and blonde braids...
SPRING, TX
Click2Houston.com

Black clown left saddened, scared after racial slur left on business voicemail

HOUSTON – No one likes to see a sad clown, but Bippy, The Clown of Bippy’s World, said it’s hard to laugh, let alone smile after the voicemail she received last week. “I’ve even thought about quitting clowning around. I’ve even thought about not doing it anymore,” said the entertainer, who asked not to use her real name for safety.
HOUSTON, TX
KWTX

Child dies after being stabbed by mother at Texas park

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A mother in Texas has been charged with capital murder for stabbing her 5-year-old daughter to death at a park, officials said. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Melissa White Towne admitted to intentionally killing her daughter. The sheriff’s office said Towne...
TOMBALL, TX
