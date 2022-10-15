Latest Horror News: Marvel makes its spooky presence felt in the genre while Stephen King praises ‘Halloween Ends’

Read full article on original website
The Stephen King adaptation successfully sued by Stephen King fights hard for cult classic status
Stephen King has always had a hot-and-cold relationship with adaptations of his own work, and it’s not really a surprise to discover that his favorite-ever translation came not from a novel or short story, but a completely original tale with no source material to draw on for inspiration – and thus be significantly altered by a team of Hollywood writers.
The R-rated version of ‘Black Adam’ is quickly becoming the new Snyder Cut
Dwayne Johnson doesn’t really tend to star in R-rated movies anymore, having only made two appearances in age-restricted projects in the last decade – and even then, 2015’s Empire State was largely released straight to video. The internet doesn’t care, though, with the campaign already underway to see the more brutal version of Black Adam made available to the masses.
A sequel to one of Ryan Reynolds’ worst movies is coming straight to Netflix
Possibly the worst Ryan Reynolds movie is somehow getting a sequel, as R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned has been given a release date on Netflix. R.I.P.D. was a product of a few trends in Hollywood. One was the rise of comic book properties being turned into films. Two was the humungous box office returns of the supernatural Men in Black series with Will Smith. Last but not least was the bankable talents of Reynolds as a leading man. Aside from Green Lantern, obviously.
Jamie Lee Curtis Returns in ‘Halloween Ends’: Everything to Know About the Horror Sequel
The night he came home — again. Michael Myers is headed back to the big screen for one last ride in the upcoming sequel Halloween Ends. Following the success of 2018’s Halloween and 2021’s Halloween Kills, Jamie Lee Curtis and director David Gordon Green are teaming up again for the third installment in the series. “It’s going to make people very angry,” the Scream Queens alum told film blog The Illuminerdi in October 2021. “It’s going to stimulate people. People are going to be agitated by it. And it is a beautiful way to end this trilogy.”
Horror historians relive the film which inspired Stephen King’s best ever
It’s hard to imagine a world of horror not shaped in some way by the lord of horror Stephen King, with his influence felt all over the genre today. But inspiration doesn’t exist in a vaccum, and the film which influenced King is currently getting a renaissance. Released...
An offensively lazy addition to the 8-film canon nobody wanted fails to raise a single streaming smile
The mere mention of the names Jason Friedberg and Aaron Seltzer is enough to send shivers down the spines of anyone familiar with the duo’s work, even though the majority of the pair’s awful attempts at comedy ended up making money none of them deserved to have in the coffers. Incredulously, that unexplainable popularity has carried over to streaming, with Date Movie rising from the depths of hell to live again.
‘Prey’ star says they want to join the Marvel universe, forgetting they already have
By this point, Marvel has worked with such an enormous swathe of the working actors of Hollywood that they’re having to double-up and bring back people they’ve previously hired — see Gemma Chan appearing in both Captain Marvel and Eternals. It’s fair enough for producers and execs to overlook when they’ve already cast someone, though, but a tad more unusual for an actor themselves to forget they’ve already been part of the Marvel family.
‘DAHMER’ has finally been dethroned on the Netflix charts by another true crime thriller
The onslaught of true crime shows no signs of slowing down, as Dahmer has finally been taken down a notch on streaming — by another true crime drama from Netflix. After nearly a month of dominating the service and causing a near endless amount of discussion and controversy, the Jeffrey Dahmer series has been upstaged by The Watcher. Based on a harrowing story of a family being harassed after moving into a new home, it’s struck a nerve on streaming and gone straight to the top.
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone reunite and overcompensate by carving tiny pumpkins with gigantic knives
The rivalry between action icons Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone was the stuff of legend, with the two beefy behemoths battling for supremacy at the box office throughout the 1980s and 90s, with things getting so competitive that the former trolled the latter into starring in Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot, knowing it would suck.
A proven ass-kicker wants in on the MCU, and let’s hope Kevin Feige obliges
As oxymoronic as it may sound, the Marvel Cinematic Universe doesn’t have a great number of action heroes – even though it has no shortage of heroes who know their way around an action sequence. The closest we’ve come to a genuine ass-kicker in the classical definition of...
An unjustly unloved creature feature butchered by the studio assimilates a newfound audience
In the majority of cases, audiences will respond much better to a gory creature feature than critics, but that didn’t turn out to be the case with 1997’s Mimic. Notable for marking the Hollywood debuts of both future two-time Academy Award winner Guillermo del Toro and his Blade II cohort Norman Reedus, the sci-fi action horror was drastically altered by studio interference.
Viral trend sees horror fans revealing their personalities through their favorite spooky spectacles
Horror fans are flocking to Twitter as another viral trend emerges. While its origins are unknown, the “10 horror movies to get to know me” trend is taking over as fans list off their all-time favorite horror features, ranging from cult classics to modern reinventions. Right in time for Halloween, the trend has seen hundreds of participants who are eager to share a piece of themselves in the form of their most beloved spooky flicks.
Freddy Krueger throwing a mean left hook in an unruly baseball fans’ brawl has the internet in splits
Brawls between fans at MLB matches are no uncommon sight, but it’s not every day that the Springwood Slasher i.e., the terrifying Freddy Krueger himself suddenly launches into the frame with a solid left hook. During a recent face-off between the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians for...
Daemon Targaryen trends after ‘House of the Dragon’ for one fiery reason
Warning: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon episode nine and the preview for episode 10. Every week House of the Dragon airs a new episode and like clockwork Daemon Targaryen gets the spotlight on social media, however, this week was especially unique as the character didn’t show up in the episode.
A record-breaking historical epic that died a death at the box office cleaves streaming in two
Compared to the raft of Hollywood productions that regularly come armed with production budgets well in excess of $100 million, director Petr Jákl’s historical epic Medieval was a mere drop in the ocean at a cost of roughly $20 million. That being said, it was more than enough to see the story of local folk hero Jan Žižka comfortably rank as the single most expensive Czech film in history, but the box office numbers do not paint a pretty picture as to whether the investment was worth it.
The final chapter in a leather-clad saga that long overstayed its welcome squeezes onto the streaming charts
There are perhaps no two franchises that sum up the early 2000s aesthetic better than Resident Evil and Underworld, both of which ran for a combined total of 11 movies, and earned a cumulative total north of $1.7 billion at the box office, despite neither property enjoying reviews that could even justifiably be described as “solid”.
‘Tiny cretin of a man’ James Corden banned from NYC restaurant by owner
James Corden has been banned from Balthazar restaurant in New York City after the owner alleged the late-night talk show host behaved poorly. And apparently, this wasn’t Corden’s first offense, as he was seen being rude and abusive multiple times. Keith McNally released a post on Instagram, describing...
An ingeniously awesome cult classic crossover deserved much better than bombing and being abandoned
Crossovers are all the rage these days, with several of Hollywood’s biggest franchises throwing together combinations of characters that you couldn’t imagine seeing in the same movie as recently as 10-15 years ago. Forget Godzilla vs. Kong, disregard Batman v Superman, and to hell with The Avengers, because 1987’s The Monster Squad deserves your attention.
Please enjoy actual hero Jack Black singing to a terminally ill ‘School of Rock’ fan
Jack Black has given the internet a nice warm bowl of soul food and reminded everyone that there are still good guys among the Hollywood elite by making the day of a terminally ill teenager whose favorite movie is School of Rock. The voice of Bowser in the upcoming The...
