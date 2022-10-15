ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Latest Horror News: Marvel makes its spooky presence felt in the genre while Stephen King praises ‘Halloween Ends’

By Taylor Mansfield
The Stephen King adaptation successfully sued by Stephen King fights hard for cult classic status

Stephen King has always had a hot-and-cold relationship with adaptations of his own work, and it’s not really a surprise to discover that his favorite-ever translation came not from a novel or short story, but a completely original tale with no source material to draw on for inspiration – and thus be significantly altered by a team of Hollywood writers.
wegotthiscovered.com

The R-rated version of ‘Black Adam’ is quickly becoming the new Snyder Cut

Dwayne Johnson doesn’t really tend to star in R-rated movies anymore, having only made two appearances in age-restricted projects in the last decade – and even then, 2015’s Empire State was largely released straight to video. The internet doesn’t care, though, with the campaign already underway to see the more brutal version of Black Adam made available to the masses.
wegotthiscovered.com

A sequel to one of Ryan Reynolds’ worst movies is coming straight to Netflix

Possibly the worst Ryan Reynolds movie is somehow getting a sequel, as R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned has been given a release date on Netflix. R.I.P.D. was a product of a few trends in Hollywood. One was the rise of comic book properties being turned into films. Two was the humungous box office returns of the supernatural Men in Black series with Will Smith. Last but not least was the bankable talents of Reynolds as a leading man. Aside from Green Lantern, obviously.
Us Weekly

Jamie Lee Curtis Returns in ‘Halloween Ends’: Everything to Know About the Horror Sequel

The night he came home — again. Michael Myers is headed back to the big screen for one last ride in the upcoming sequel Halloween Ends. Following the success of 2018’s Halloween and 2021’s Halloween Kills, Jamie Lee Curtis and director David Gordon Green are teaming up again for the third installment in the series. “It’s going to make people very angry,” the Scream Queens alum told film blog The Illuminerdi in October 2021. “It’s going to stimulate people. People are going to be agitated by it. And it is a beautiful way to end this trilogy.”
ILLINOIS STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

Horror historians relive the film which inspired Stephen King’s best ever

It’s hard to imagine a world of horror not shaped in some way by the lord of horror Stephen King, with his influence felt all over the genre today. But inspiration doesn’t exist in a vaccum, and the film which influenced King is currently getting a renaissance. Released...
wegotthiscovered.com

An offensively lazy addition to the 8-film canon nobody wanted fails to raise a single streaming smile

The mere mention of the names Jason Friedberg and Aaron Seltzer is enough to send shivers down the spines of anyone familiar with the duo’s work, even though the majority of the pair’s awful attempts at comedy ended up making money none of them deserved to have in the coffers. Incredulously, that unexplainable popularity has carried over to streaming, with Date Movie rising from the depths of hell to live again.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Prey’ star says they want to join the Marvel universe, forgetting they already have

By this point, Marvel has worked with such an enormous swathe of the working actors of Hollywood that they’re having to double-up and bring back people they’ve previously hired — see Gemma Chan appearing in both Captain Marvel and Eternals. It’s fair enough for producers and execs to overlook when they’ve already cast someone, though, but a tad more unusual for an actor themselves to forget they’ve already been part of the Marvel family.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘DAHMER’ has finally been dethroned on the Netflix charts by another true crime thriller

The onslaught of true crime shows no signs of slowing down, as Dahmer has finally been taken down a notch on streaming — by another true crime drama from Netflix. After nearly a month of dominating the service and causing a near endless amount of discussion and controversy, the Jeffrey Dahmer series has been upstaged by The Watcher. Based on a harrowing story of a family being harassed after moving into a new home, it’s struck a nerve on streaming and gone straight to the top.
wegotthiscovered.com

A proven ass-kicker wants in on the MCU, and let’s hope Kevin Feige obliges

As oxymoronic as it may sound, the Marvel Cinematic Universe doesn’t have a great number of action heroes – even though it has no shortage of heroes who know their way around an action sequence. The closest we’ve come to a genuine ass-kicker in the classical definition of...
wegotthiscovered.com

An unjustly unloved creature feature butchered by the studio assimilates a newfound audience

In the majority of cases, audiences will respond much better to a gory creature feature than critics, but that didn’t turn out to be the case with 1997’s Mimic. Notable for marking the Hollywood debuts of both future two-time Academy Award winner Guillermo del Toro and his Blade II cohort Norman Reedus, the sci-fi action horror was drastically altered by studio interference.
wegotthiscovered.com

Viral trend sees horror fans revealing their personalities through their favorite spooky spectacles

Horror fans are flocking to Twitter as another viral trend emerges. While its origins are unknown, the “10 horror movies to get to know me” trend is taking over as fans list off their all-time favorite horror features, ranging from cult classics to modern reinventions. Right in time for Halloween, the trend has seen hundreds of participants who are eager to share a piece of themselves in the form of their most beloved spooky flicks.
wegotthiscovered.com

Daemon Targaryen trends after ‘House of the Dragon’ for one fiery reason

Warning: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon episode nine and the preview for episode 10. Every week House of the Dragon airs a new episode and like clockwork Daemon Targaryen gets the spotlight on social media, however, this week was especially unique as the character didn’t show up in the episode.
wegotthiscovered.com

A record-breaking historical epic that died a death at the box office cleaves streaming in two

Compared to the raft of Hollywood productions that regularly come armed with production budgets well in excess of $100 million, director Petr Jákl’s historical epic Medieval was a mere drop in the ocean at a cost of roughly $20 million. That being said, it was more than enough to see the story of local folk hero Jan Žižka comfortably rank as the single most expensive Czech film in history, but the box office numbers do not paint a pretty picture as to whether the investment was worth it.
wegotthiscovered.com

An ingeniously awesome cult classic crossover deserved much better than bombing and being abandoned

Crossovers are all the rage these days, with several of Hollywood’s biggest franchises throwing together combinations of characters that you couldn’t imagine seeing in the same movie as recently as 10-15 years ago. Forget Godzilla vs. Kong, disregard Batman v Superman, and to hell with The Avengers, because 1987’s The Monster Squad deserves your attention.

