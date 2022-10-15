ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

Fresno voter information guides found in dumpster

By Isaiah Varela
 4 days ago

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – The Fresno County Clerk and other department staff responded to Fresno’s Tower District on Friday where they were told a dumpster had voter material inside of it.

At the location, Fresno County recovered about 200 copies of the Fresno County Voter Information Guide and four copies of the State Voter Information Guide from a recycling dumpster. No ballots appeared to be present.

The guides were sent out by the registrar’s staff through USPS.

In a statement, USPS officials say they are aware of the incident and are working with their officials to gather more information.

“The U.S. Postal Service is fully committed between now and the November election to the secure and timely delivery of the nation’s Election Mail and fulfilling our role in the electoral process when public policy makers choose to utilize us as a part of their election system.”

Fresno County is going to investigate which voters were affected and send out new copies of the guides in the next few days. They are working with officials to discover how this incident occurred to prevent any future occurrences.

Nick-of-Time
3d ago

These are voter guides. Not ballots, not registrations, not anything important. I throw mine out the second I get it. It is evidence of nothing other than the poor standards that befell the postal service with the hiring of Louis DeJoy.

