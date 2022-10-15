Read full article on original website
Related
Lompoc Record
California may reallocate shrinking water supply | Dan Walters
While it’s not yet formal policy, those who manage California’s vast water system are edging toward a historic reallocation of the state’s shrinking supply that could have a life-altering impact on its largest-in-the-nation agricultural industry. For many years, farmers have used about 80% of the water diverted...
Lompoc Record
Dishonesty abounds in Prop. 27 campaign | Thomas Elias
The dishonesty in the campaign for the current Proposition 27 begins with the title of the initiative itself, which aims to legalize almost unfettered online sports betting in California. Start with this: The measure’s very title does not even hint at its purpose. The official name of this putative law...
Comments / 0