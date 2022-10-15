ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thousand Oaks, CA

3 men sentenced to prison for ransacking Nordstrom Rack in Thousand Oaks

By Vivian Chow
KTLA
 4 days ago

Three Chilean men have been sentenced to prison after ransacking a Nordstrom Rack store in Thousand Oaks.

The three men are Chilean nationals who authorities say are members of an organized South American theft group.

The men were arrested on July 7 for allegedly stealing around $5,300 worth of jewelry from a Nordstrom Rack store, according to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office.

These “crime tourists” involve professional South American burglars, typically from Colombia or Chile, who enter the country with the intent to rob wealthy homes or carry out large burglaries, according The Washington Post.

Chaotic robberies of Nordstrom Rack, grocery store caught on camera in Riverside

Two suspects, Roberto Rojas-Solis, 22, and Francisco Osorio, 29, both pleaded guilty to commercial burglary, grand theft and other charges. They were sentenced to 16 months in prison.

A third suspect, Maximo Bravo, 18, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit a crime and accessory and was sentenced to 240 days in jail.

Authorities across Southern California are still investigating the South American theft group for multiple burglaries committed at retail stores.

Sam Smith
3d ago

Are they still in prison? I kind of doubt it. And it's just not likely they will be deported at the end of there sentence. They will just go right back to a life of crime, only this time it will be way worse and plenty more sophisticated.

s.w.
3d ago

These smash and grabs are outrageous. good police work. many more to catch.

Daniel Lafontel
3d ago

Biden is. doing such a good job.Not!!!! At least they are robbing a rich mostly democratic city.

