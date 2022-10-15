It appears that Islam Makhachev is following in the footsteps of Khabib Nurmagomedov in more ways than one. Although he still has to prove it when he takes on Charles Oliveira at UFC 280, many are looking at Makhachev as the next king of the lightweight division, with most of that hype coming from the man who has helped train him, former champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Both fighters have long been training the American Kickboxing Academy, working alongside the likes of Daniel Cormier, Luke Rockhold, and many more elite fighters.

2 DAYS AGO