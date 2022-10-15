Read full article on original website
Watch: MMA Fighter KO’s Opponent In Just 16 Seconds
MMA Fighter Mikhail Gazaev flatlined Yuri Kiselov in no time at AMC Fight Night 115. Heavyweights Gazaev and Kiselov met on the main card of the event on Friday in Sochi, Russia. Gazaev was making his return to the cage after six years on the sidelines, in what was just his fourth professional fight.
Mark Coleman Details ‘Gentle Push’ Of Joe Rogan In Viral Video
UFC heavyweight pioneer Mark Coleman has finally revisited one of his most iconic moments with Joe Rogan. As a former heavyweight champion, multiple-time tournament winner, and Hall of Famer for the UFC, there is a lot that can be said about “The Hammer” and his time as a pioneer for the sport of MMA. In particular, most people associate him with being the godfather of ground and pound, being one of the first to properly utilize the technique in the sport.
Islam Makhachev Opens Up On His Only MMA Loss
UFC lightweight contender Islam Makhachev‘s lone defeat in his MMA career ended up sparking the fire that’s led him to the UFC 280 title shot. Makhachev will face Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title at UFC 280 on Oct. 22. It caps off a remarkable run for the Dagestani with a 10-fight winning streak in the Octagon.
Watch: MMA Fighter Goes Nuts With Barrage Of Illegal Knees
MMA fighter Vadim Kolesnikov threw a series of illegal knees against Troy Gibson and nearly got away with it. Kolesnikov and Gibson battled at Cage Conflict 8 on Saturday in a welterweight main card bout. Gibson was making his professional MMA debut. In the first round, Gibson gained side control...
Khabib Explains Why He Doesn’t See Himself As A “Coach”
The Khabib Nurmagomedov era has come to a close, and it seems that there is no possibility of a return. The former UFC lightweight champion made his last walk to the Octagon back in October of 2020 and has not looked back. Although his fighting days are over, he has...
Khabib Names Only Two LWs Next In Line For A Title Shot
Despite UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski appearing to be in pole position, Khabib Nurmagomedov believes there are two lightweight contenders worthy of the next shot at gold in the division. This weekend at UFC 280, Khabib will be present in the corner of his man Islam Makhachev, as the Russian...
MMA Twitter Reacts To Islam Makhachev/Charles Oliveira Run-In
Just days before UFC 280, UFC lightweights Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira came face-to-face in an Abu Dhabi hotel lobby. Makhachev and Oliveira will face off for the vacant UFC lightweight title on Saturday in Abu Dhabi. The headliner will cap off one of the most highly anticipated UFC cards of the year, featuring two title fights and numerous intriguing matchups.
Cub Swanson Speaks Out Following Bantamweight Debut Loss
UFC veteran Cub Swanson has broken his social media silence following his loss to Jonathan Martinez at UFC Vegas 62 on Saturday. Swanson lost to Martinez in his bantamweight debut in the UFC Vegas 62 co-main event. After a back-and-forth first round, an accumulation of low leg kicks proved too much for him to handle as Martinez finished him in Round 2.
Bisping: Oliveira Is One Win From Passing Khabib As LW GOAT
Michael Bisping feels like a win for Charles Oliveira against Islam Makhachev would propel his legacy to the next level. Bisping has done his best to support Oliveira in his time since capturing the UFC lightweight title, even going as far as to defend the Brazilian when Makhachev suggested Charles Oliveira was a coward.
Dariush Reacts To Volkanovski UFC 280 Backup Selection
UFC lightweight contender Beneil Dariush was frustrated when he heard Alexander Volkanovski got the UFC 280 backup role over him. Dariush will face Mateusz Gamrot on the UFC 280 main card this Saturday in Abu Dhabi. He returns following a significant injury that forced him to withdraw from a fight against Islam Makhachev earlier this year.
Ige vs. Topuria Targeted For Dec. 17 UFC Card, Twitter Reacts
The UFC‘s final card of 2022 looks set to get stronger with the likely addition of a featherweight banger between Dan Ige and Ilia Topuria. Despite talk over a possible short-notice bout with Bryce Mitchell early next month appearing to fall through, it still appears that Topuria will fit another fight into this calendar year.
Procházka Explains Why He Rejected Title Defense In Brazil
UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jiří Procházka has explained why he rejected an offer to defend his title against Glover Teixeira in Brazil. Closing out 2022 at the promotion’s final pay-per-view, Procházka will put his 205-pound gold on the line against the very same man whom he took it from at UFC 275 this past June.
Is VR The Right Step Forward For The UFC?
The UFC will be beginning a new journey into virtual reality (VR). The UFC has announced some big news in the world of watching and streaming events. They have partnered up with Meta’s Horizon Worlds to offer live virtual reality streaming and live-action events. Fans around the world will be able to feel like they are right there at the events using a Meta Quest 2 headset.
Jéssica Andrade’s UFC Return Date, Opponent Revealed
Former UFC strawweight champion Jéssica Andrade is continuing her pursuit of another UFC belt at flyweight for her Octagon return. Andrade will fight on the upcoming UFC 283 pay-per-view card taking place in Rio de Janeiro, BR on January 21st. She’ll face former flyweight title challenger Lauren Murphy in a three-round contest.
MMANews.com Weekly Interview Round-Up (10/9-10/14/22)
This is a weekly interview round-up that is not to be missed! This week, the crew sits down with UFC lightweight contender, Mateusz Gamrot, and two of the PFL‘s biggest recent signings Marlon Moraes and Shane Burgos!. Mateusz Gamrot Talks Camp At ATT, Volkanovski Skipping The Line, And UFC...
Martinez: “Disrespectful” Swanson Interview Fueled Desire To Win
Jonathan Martinez had a point to prove when he met Cub Swanson at UFC Vegas 62 last night. Martinez earned a statement win against the UFC legend in their co-main event bout. And he almost got it done in the first round after landing a huge knee that sent Swanson to the canvas.
Ferguson Responds To Khabib’s Claim He’s Fighting For Money
Former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson has hit back at Khabib Nurmagomedov after he claimed Ferguson only fights for money now. Ferguson and Nurmagomedov have been bitter rivals for years, despite having never competed against each other in the Octagon. They were supposed to fight on numerous occasions during their careers before a series of cancelations made the fight seem cursed.
Islam Makhachev Mocks ‘Fat Guy’ Daniel Cormier’s WWE Cameo
It appears that Islam Makhachev is following in the footsteps of Khabib Nurmagomedov in more ways than one. Although he still has to prove it when he takes on Charles Oliveira at UFC 280, many are looking at Makhachev as the next king of the lightweight division, with most of that hype coming from the man who has helped train him, former champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Both fighters have long been training the American Kickboxing Academy, working alongside the likes of Daniel Cormier, Luke Rockhold, and many more elite fighters.
MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes Of The Week (10/9-10/15)
Welcome to this week’s edition of MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes of the week! Every week there’s highlight-reel finishes all across the MMA world, and we’ve found some of the absolute best ones to showcase. The UFC returned over the weekend with a solid card that...
Archives: GSP Responds To Jon Jones’ Rant (2018)
GOAT vs. GOAT? Here’s a look back at a story published on this day four years ago, where Georges St-Pierre responded to a Jon Jones rant about PED usage. Jon Jones has had a well-documented history with USADA and drug-test issues. It is for that reason that many people place Georges St-Pierre and/or others above “Bones” in GOAT debates. However, as likeable as GSP may be, Jon Jones did not mince words when he perceived St-Pierre was taking a shot at him and his accomplishment, as we documented in an installment last week of The MMA News Archives.
