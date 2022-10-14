Today’s weather forecast is predicting rain showers early with overcast skies later in the day and possibly snow mixing in with a high of 44 degrees and a low of 37 degrees. The MSU Votes Initiative has set up a satellite voting office on campus where students, faculty and staff will be able to learn about the election, register to vote, receive absentee ballots and cast their ballots.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO