East Lansing, MI

DeMartin Download–10/18/2022–Julian Birge and Championship Aspirations

Host Luca Melloni, joined by Jay DeCoster and Cameron McClarren, interviews East Lansing High School boy’s soccer coach Julian Birge. The crew talked about MSU women’s team and how they could win a championship this week. The men’s team is surprising some with a second-place standing and they preview their matchup against Maryland.
The State – 10/19/22

Today’s weather forecast is predicting rain showers early with overcast skies later in the day and possibly snow mixing in with a high of 44 degrees and a low of 37 degrees. The MSU Votes Initiative has set up a satellite voting office on campus where students, faculty and staff will be able to learn about the election, register to vote, receive absentee ballots and cast their ballots.
