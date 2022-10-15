Read full article on original website
KLTV
SFA cancels homecoming bonfire due to county burn ban
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KLTV) - Stephen F. Austin State University cancelled their Friday night homecoming bonfire and fireworks show. The university made the announcement via Twitter on Monday, citing the county’s ongoing burn ban. By this time, one would already see numerous wooden pallets stacked up at SFA’s intramural fields...
Phone lines down in East Texas
TEXAS, USA — Certain areas in East Texas are experiencing outages in different city phone lines. The following cities are listed below:. The city announced that they will be changing its phone service between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. today. For about 30 minutes during that time, phone lines will be down. They have advised for anyone to dial 911 if there's an emergency in between.
Brookshire Brothers to close Lufkin store
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Brookshire Brothers, a Lufkin-based grocery company, announced on Monday they will be closing their North Timberland store in Lufkin. The store will officially close on Oct. 29, according to the company. “We have spent a lot of time deliberating and reviewing the store. But the decision was made to close our […]
KLTV
Updated animal ordinance in Lufkin restricts sales, truck bed travel
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin City Council has approved updates and additions to the city’s animal services ordinance, according to city spokesperson Jessica Pebsworth. Additions to the ordinance include the restriction of selling or giving away animals in public places and the requirement of owners to secure animals traveling in a truck bed or other open vehicles.
Nacogdoches starts Adopt-a-Pew program for Zion Hill Baptist Church Restoration
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The City of Nacogdoches has launched a Adopt-a-Pew Program in order to help fund the restoration of Zion Hill Baptist Church, one of the oldest African American Baptist Churches in Texas. “Rather than explore new seating, we hope to bring back the original pews that the community used for weddings, services […]
kjas.com
They're back....The Rainbow Family returns to East Texas
They were back on Saturday as the Rainbow Family returned to the Angelina National Forest near Zavalla on nearby Lake Sam Rayburn. However, the numbers were down as compared to the National Gathering in the same general area in July 1988. It is estimated that almost 3,000 attended back then, but only around 50 people attended on Saturday.
KLTV
Grass fire burns about 10 acres near Kilgore
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Gregg County Fire Marshal Mark Moore says a grass fire burnt around 10 acres near Kilgore. The fire happened in the 6200 block of Highway 42 north of town. Fire departments currently have the fire contained. Due to a drop in humidity and the wind,...
KLTV
Lufkin nonprofit teaches ‘financial literacy’ to former convicts
LUFKIN, Texas (KLTV) - It can be an important part, in breaking the cycle of being in and out of prison. A group in Lufkin helps people who were incarcerated train for and find employment. Federal data estimates as many as 60% of former inmates, struggle to find employment- sometimes for years after their release.
SH 135 is closed in Kilgore due to flooding
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Kilgore Police Department announced Sunday afternoon that a section of State Highway 135, from Traffic Circle to Gladewater Street, is closed because of flooding underneath the railway bridge. KETK will provide further information when it becomes available.
FHLB Dallas and Member Banks Grant $37K to Lufkin, Texas, Nonprofit
LUFKIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 17, 2022-- Lufkin Neighborhood STRONG received $37,000 in Partnership Grant Program (PGP) funds from Austin Bank, Texas N.A. (Austin Bank); Cadence Bank, Southside Bank, VeraBank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005911/en/ Representatives from Austin Bank, Texas N.A.; Cadence Bank, Southside Bank, Vera Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas awarded $37,000 to Lufkin Neighborhood STRONG, a nonprofit in Lufkin, Texas. (Photo: Business Wire)
messenger-news.com
Sportsman’s Memory Shop in Grapeland Handles A Big Gator
GRAPELAND – When Robin “Trap” Coppedge was a boy, he and his step-grandfather just didn’t get along. The old man was too old – Trap too young. But the old man had been a taxidermist for the Smithsonian Institute. Somehow, the two bonded over the art and the old boy taught the new boy some of the tricks of the trade. Trap never looked back.
2 arrested after 38 tablets were reported stolen from East Texas home
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested in Shelby County after 38 electronic tablets were reported stolen on Friday from a Timpson home. Officials with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said deputies took a report of the stolen tablets from Bremond Street on Friday and “due to the active response from deputies” 32 […]
Overton Volunteer Fire Department members resign leaving some residents concerned
OVERTON, Texas (KETK) — Some Overton citizens are concerned after several members in their volunteer fire department resigned. Several described what’s happening as small-town politics. They said they just don’t want to see it get in the way of the town’s growth and potential. TJ Lewis has dedicated nearly 11 years of his life to […]
KLTV
Tyler ISD approves new equipment for Career and Technology Center
inforney.com
PHOTOS: Oktoberfest returns to downtown Kilgore
Kilgore’s Oktoberfest had crowds hoisting their steins on Saturday. Oktoberfest first began Oct. 12, 1810, in Munich, Germany to celebrate the marriage of King Ludwig I and Princess Therese of Saxe-Hildburghausen. The event grew year after year until it became what it is today: an annual folk festival lasting more than two weeks, drawing about 6 million guests each year and serving millions of beers. Other Oktoberfests have been established around the globe, with Kilgore joining in the celebration in 2014.
KLTV
Frankston hosts Beckville in Red Zone Game of Week
Crews battle 2 large grass fires in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Cherokee County crews worked to put out two fires on Tuesday afternoon. Officials said that a large grass and woods fire started of County Road 1513. Rusk Fire Department, Gallatin Volunteer Fire Department and the Texas A&M Forest Service were on the scene. Another grass and woods fire burned in […]
Lufkin City Council Approves New Game Room and Animal Ordinances
On Tuesday, October 18, the Lufkin City Council approved several new and/or updated ordinances regarding the city's animal services as well as the operation of game rooms within the city limits. The following updates and additions to the city's animal ordinances were approved:. The restriction of selling or giving away...
Boil water notice issued for part of Palestine
PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – A boil water notice was issued for a part of Palestine, said officials. Residents in the 100 block of West Spring are being asked to boil their water. “To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and making ice should be boiled and cooled […]
scttx.com
U.S. Highway 96 North Scene of Concrete Truck Crash Near Country Club; Roadway Now Open
October 18, 2022 - (Update): The roadway is now clear at the scene of the concrete truck crash incident located on U.S. Highway 96 North. Center Fire Department personnel diverted traffic at the scene until both of the couthbound lanes could be cleared of debris from the crash. The Center Fire Department confirms both the northbound and southbound lanes are open and running normally again.
