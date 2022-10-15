GRAPELAND – When Robin “Trap” Coppedge was a boy, he and his step-grandfather just didn’t get along. The old man was too old – Trap too young. But the old man had been a taxidermist for the Smithsonian Institute. Somehow, the two bonded over the art and the old boy taught the new boy some of the tricks of the trade. Trap never looked back.

