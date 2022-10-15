Teens testify in attempted murder trial for Kzoo strip club parking lot shooting

The trial for the Kalamazoo man accused of shooting at a vehicle after a night out continued Friday.

That’s when witnesses testified about what happened that night.

Joshua Antwan Liggins is charged with eight counts of assault with intent to murder.

He’s accused of shooting into a vehicle, with eight men inside, in the Déjà Vu strip club parking lot back on October 2, 2021.

READ MORE: Criminal case for Kalamazoo man charged with shooting at 8 teens in nightclub parking lot moves forward

Several people who were in the vehicle at the time took the witness stand Friday.

Some of them, who said they were Western Michigan University students, said there was an exchange of words in the parking lot between one of their friends and another man.

Some of the witnesses said they didn’t know who the other man was, but one identified the man as Liggins.

They say they heard gun shots as they were pulling out of the parking lot. Two of the men inside were hit, one of them in the face.

Court resumes Tuesday at 8:30 a.m.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube