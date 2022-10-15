ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 kids walked 850 miles across South Dakota in 1933

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On June 21, 1933, six kids and one adult left Sioux Falls for an 850-mile trek through South Dakota and into southern North Dakota. Despite days when their shoes rubbed their skin into blisters or the wind would pelt them with heat, a dad, Earl Neller, and his three children along with three children from a neighborhood family in St. Louis, successfully finished the trip.
Cold temps approaching record lows in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the forecast shows, KELOLAND is in for a very cold night. Warm weather is certainly on pause across KELOLAND as temperatures are forecast to take a big tumble the next couple of days. Here are the record lows tonight for a few select...
WATCH: Falling leaves in Moment of Nature

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week’s moment in nature comes from KELOLAND photographer Jaxon Thorsen. He checked out all of the leaves that are now falling off the trees due to the high winds this week. Take a look in the video player above.
December like air arrives in KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Clear skies and light winds allowed some to wake up to record lows. We’re about halfway through meteorological fall and this morning we had a taste of winter. Temperatures fell to the teens and single digits in eastern KELOLAND, enough to give some of us record lows.
Buying hearing aids in South Dakota is now easier

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Buying hearing aids has just become easier for those experiencing mild hearing loss. Following the approval of a rule by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to allow hearing aids to be sold over the counter, the Biden administration began the rollout this week. Now, patients can stop into their local pharmacy or retailer to buy the technology.
Across the Table with Khalil Hesvik

What you see here every day on KELOLAND Living doesn’t really represent all that it takes to bring the show to your television or computer screens every day. Ashley and Brittan are good, but they are not magicians. That’s why there are more people behind-the-scenes than there actually are on-screen.
Sioux Falls woman identified as fatality in Friday crash near Alexandria

A Sioux Falls, S.D., woman has been identified as the person who died Friday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash southwest of Alexandria. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2014 Jeep Wrangler was westbound on 260th Street, just east of the intersection with 419th Avenue, when the driver lost control of the vehicle on the gravel road. The vehicle entered the south ditch and rolled.
Cold weather takes its toll on vehicles

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first wave of frigid weather has made its way into KELOLAND, and cars are feeling the cold. “The temp’s going down, mornings are getting really cold,” Jim & Ron’s Auto Service Manager Lee Boedeker said. The suddenly cold weather is...
Schools are aware of and fighting a drop in attendance

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Education Report card is up on the fridge from the South Dakota Department of Education. It outlines how the state’s schools and school districts are doing. The DOE says many schools “held their own” during the pandemic. However, some districts noted an increase in absenteeism. Sioux Falls is one of them.
Authorities respond to rollover crash in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls are investigating a crash that happened Tuesday night. The rollover crash is backing up traffic on I-229 near 10th street. Crews are in the process of removing it from the road so traffic can return to normal. Our photojournalist on the scene did not see any ambulances.
Painting business destroyed in fire in Tea

TEA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say no one was injured after a painting business in Tea was engulfed in flames. Lincoln County Emergency Manager Harold Timmerman says the fire started at 10:30 a.m. and by the time first responders arrived, the building was not salvageable, so they looked to protect surrounding buildings from the flames.
