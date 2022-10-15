JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Supreme Court has set a February execution date for a suburban St. Louis man who was convicted of killing his girlfriend and her three children nearly 18 years ago. The court announced Tuesday that Leonard Taylor is to be executed Feb. 7 at at the state prison in Bonne Terre. Taylor was sentenced to death in 2008 for the shooting deaths of 28-year-old Angela Rowe, and her three children, ages 5, 6 and 10. Their bodies were found in their home in Jennings on Dec. 3, 2004. The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear Jennings’ case in May, 2022, leading to the setting of an execution date.

