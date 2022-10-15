ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston 25 News WFXT

Spirit Airlines shareholders approve $3.8B sale to JetBlue

Spirit Airlines shareholders voted Wednesday to accept a $3.8 billion buyout from JetBlue Airways, but the deal could still face a challenge from federal antitrust regulators. JetBlue emerged as the winner in a bidding war with Frontier to acquire Spirit, the nation's biggest budget airline. Spirit announced the outcome after...
Reuters

Investor Elliott takes stake in Germany's Fresenius - source

FRANKFURT, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Elliott Investment Management has taken a stake in Fresenius SE (FREG.DE), a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday, sparking speculation the activist investor might push for a break up of the diversified healthcare company.

